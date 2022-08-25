Read full article on original website
Related
Permian Basin Rehab Center gearing up for Great American Steakout
ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Rehab Center is getting ready for its annual Great American Steakout fundraiser on September 29. This year's theme is "Jurassic Grill". The event will begin at 6 p.m. Tables are available for purchase by clicking or tapping here. The PBRC and UTPB are...
Midland native impacted by Midland Airpark for 40 years
MIDLAND, Texas — Vicki Hurt is a Midland native who has been flying since the 70s. "I think all our times in the air have been great, it just opens doors to go places you’ve never imagined," Hurt said. This airpark in her hometown holds a special place...
Whataburger donates $2K to Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin
MIDLAND, Texas — As prices for school supplies continue to rise, for many families, they are just not in the budget. To help ease the burden, Whataburger donated $2,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin and more than 300 school supply bags for kids in need.
Midland College to celebrate 50th anniversary with free 'Back To School Concert' featuring AJ Castillo
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College will be commemorating their 50th anniversary with a free 'Back To School' Concert featuring AJ Castillo at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center. The concert will be free for all attendees and will be taking place on August 26. Seating is limited, while food...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland County Fair returns for 2022 edition
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Fair is set to return for its 2022 edition on Aug. 25 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena. A grand ceremony will occur on the first day to officially open the Fair as the Fair's Grand Marshall will conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony to signal the beginning of the 13th annual County Fair.
Odessa College students commit to Ford ASSET Program
ODESSA, Texas — Demand for automotive mechanics is on the rise, but thankfully some Odessa College students are answering the call. Nineteen new automotive technology students from OC signed their commitment letters for the Ford Automotive Student Service Education Training program on Thursday. For the next two years, they'll...
Third Installment of Authors @ The Ector to be called Literary Death Match
ODESSA, Texas — The third installment of Authors @ The Ector is set to be hosted at the Odessa Marriot Hotel and Convention Center. The event has been dubbed Literary Death Match. Literary Death Match is set to be held on Sept. 12 at 7:00 p.m.. Co-created by Adrian...
Basin Buzz: Midland Art Crawl brings art community together
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Art Crawl is a few weeks away. It's a citywide event to highlight local artists and give a place for the art community to network. The non-profit Midland AF first initiated The Midland Art Crawl this year to provide a platform where artists can make friends, network, and also showcase their work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ward County 4-H Food & Nutrition Project to take place on August 22
MIDLAND, Texas — The Ward County 4-H Food & Nutrition Project will be taking place on August 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ward County Coliseum. Parents and children will learn about kitchen and cooking safety, how to prepare nutritious meals and snacks, and meal ideas to help prevent risk of disease.
Midland College Art Department to host first art show of 2022-2023 academic year
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland College Art Department is set to host its first art show of the 2022-2023 calendar year on Aug. 25 at the Allison Fine Arts Department. The art show will feature works from retired Midland College professor Kent Moss and his students and colleagues. A...
Midland 101 aims to educate citizens on city operations
MIDLAND, Texas — A new city program aims to teach Midland citizens about the inner working of Midland city operations. Dubbed Midland 101, the program is aimed towards people who wish to take a leadership role in the Midland community. Over a seven course period beginning on Oct. 19,...
Midland Micro Market expanding through downtown Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — At the intersection of Big Spring Street and West Texas Avenue is Midland Charms, a multi-tenant office property. However, when you pass the building on Big Spring Street, you'll see a coming soon banner for Midland's Micro Market. The micro market started in downtown Midland in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — A Local Odessa veteran had his 100th birthday celebration with friends and family yesterday at the Sienna Nursing and Rehab. Albert Fino served in the Navy during World War II. Some of Fino's fellow veterans from VFW Post 4372 were there to celebrate the special occasion. They said the chance to celebrate and hear from someone who has experienced so much American history is a rare opportunity.
Neighbors in Midland concerned about holes in alleyway
MIDLAND, Texas — Neighbors in Saddle Club South are dealing with holes in alleyways all throughout the neighborhood because of fiber-optic cable instillation. "We understand they have to dig holes, but all we want is for them to patch it up just for the safety of our kids," said Michael Aguilar, a resident of the neighborhood. "There's a lot of kids out here that go out and play football, just play sports."
Permian High School placed on lockdown after teen found with gun
ODESSA, Texas — DPS has confirmed Permian High School was put on lockdown on Friday. Police are now slowly releasing students room by room, according to ECISD. A representative from DPS said the department is assisting OPD and ECISD police. According to OPD, a report came in that there...
City of Odessa holds meeting on tourism
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa City Manager Michael Marrero, hotel managers and people who work at local attractions came together Thursday to discuss updates on city projects. They also talked about how businesses can help in the city’s growth. "This gave us an opportunity to thank those individuals who...
Museum of the Southwest to host Frida Kahlo - Her Photos exhibit
MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will be hosting a photo exhibition of iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo called Frida Kahlo - Her Photos. Kahlo's personal photo collection will be put on display for the first time in the state of Texas beginning Aug. 15 and ending Nov. 20.
Odessa YMCA to host 'White Out Party' to raise money for new school buses
ODESSA, Texas — Bring your best formal white attire as Odessa Family YMCA is hosting its first ever 'White Out' party on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott. Partnering with Pop Spot Odessa, the formal event's purpose is to raise money for new...
ECISD investigating after teen stabbed during fight at OHS
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD is investigating after a fight between two Odessa High School students resulted in one of them being stabbed. According to a district representative, the two boys agreed to a fight near the end of the school day. During the fight, one of...
MISD releases statement after Legacy Freshman High School put on 'Hold Status'
MIDLAND, Texas — Legacy Freshman High School was put on 'Hold Status' earlier this morning, initially reported as being due to a medical incident involving a student. District employees later clarified that the hold was caused by a medical incident involving an adult at the school. Multiple viewers reached...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0