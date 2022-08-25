ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

NewsWest 9

Midland County Fair returns for 2022 edition

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Fair is set to return for its 2022 edition on Aug. 25 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena. A grand ceremony will occur on the first day to officially open the Fair as the Fair's Grand Marshall will conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony to signal the beginning of the 13th annual County Fair.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa College students commit to Ford ASSET Program

ODESSA, Texas — Demand for automotive mechanics is on the rise, but thankfully some Odessa College students are answering the call. Nineteen new automotive technology students from OC signed their commitment letters for the Ford Automotive Student Service Education Training program on Thursday. For the next two years, they'll...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Basin Buzz: Midland Art Crawl brings art community together

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Art Crawl is a few weeks away. It's a citywide event to highlight local artists and give a place for the art community to network. The non-profit Midland AF first initiated The Midland Art Crawl this year to provide a platform where artists can make friends, network, and also showcase their work.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland 101 aims to educate citizens on city operations

MIDLAND, Texas — A new city program aims to teach Midland citizens about the inner working of Midland city operations. Dubbed Midland 101, the program is aimed towards people who wish to take a leadership role in the Midland community. Over a seven course period beginning on Oct. 19,...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Micro Market expanding through downtown Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — At the intersection of Big Spring Street and West Texas Avenue is Midland Charms, a multi-tenant office property. However, when you pass the building on Big Spring Street, you'll see a coming soon banner for Midland's Micro Market. The micro market started in downtown Midland in...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Local veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — A Local Odessa veteran had his 100th birthday celebration with friends and family yesterday at the Sienna Nursing and Rehab. Albert Fino served in the Navy during World War II. Some of Fino's fellow veterans from VFW Post 4372 were there to celebrate the special occasion. They said the chance to celebrate and hear from someone who has experienced so much American history is a rare opportunity.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Neighbors in Midland concerned about holes in alleyway

MIDLAND, Texas — Neighbors in Saddle Club South are dealing with holes in alleyways all throughout the neighborhood because of fiber-optic cable instillation. "We understand they have to dig holes, but all we want is for them to patch it up just for the safety of our kids," said Michael Aguilar, a resident of the neighborhood. "There's a lot of kids out here that go out and play football, just play sports."
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa holds meeting on tourism

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa City Manager Michael Marrero, hotel managers and people who work at local attractions came together Thursday to discuss updates on city projects. They also talked about how businesses can help in the city’s growth. "This gave us an opportunity to thank those individuals who...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

