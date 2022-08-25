ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

SpelL, Hardison lead Crusaders past Patriots

By By Michael Jaenicke Sports Editor
Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2dhx_0hV7Vf8z00

KINSTON – The Harrells Christian Academy football team got several somewhat unexpected performances and changed its offense last Thursday en route to a 55-38 win over arch-rival Parrott Academy.

Injuries provided opportunities for a few players, and made one of them step up his game enough to be the strongest Crusader.

Quarterback Ethan Spell gained 314 yards total offense, running for 137 and three touchdowns and passing for 177 and four scores.

“He took over the game in the fourth quarter,” HCA head coach Jason Arnette said. “We became a spread team. It’s a good thing we at least practice it some in practice. We put him out there and he made things happen. But we’re quite aware we can’t just rely on him offensively.”

While Spell was exceptional, he had help. But perhaps not the kind anyone expected.

On the fourth play of the game freshman RB J’Kaeshi Brunson, a 5-foot-11 newcomer with loads of potential, left the game with an ankle sprain. He was slated to visit a doctor on Monday.

But Eli Hardison, a 5-10, 185-pound sophomore, helped Spell pick up the slack by rushing for 113 yards and a score.

“We all felt Brunson was the star of the seven-team jamboree, so to see Eli fill in so nicely was great,”Arnette said.

But early in the fourth Hardison, who also plays linebacker, left the game with cramps.

“Brunson and Hardison are two of our best linebackers, but our young kids came up with enough stops late,” Arnette said. “They (Parrott) were running the ball well, but we made plays, and of course, Ethan raised his level.”

So did first-time gridiron player Samir Gibbs, who is more known for his shooting on a basketball court.

The junior wideout caught five balls for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s an athlete and had a big-time response to those who think he’s a basketball player on the football field,” Arnette said.

HCA posted two touchdowns in every quarter.

Spell had a 37-yard strike to Gibbs to start the scoring and then ran across the goal from the 37 to make it 14-8.

Spell connected with Conner Casteen and Gibbs for 16- and 40-yard scores in the second quarter.

Gibbs’ final end-zone dance came from 18 yards out in the third. Hardison added a 58-yard scamper as the lead reached to 41-30.

Parrott scored twice in the fourth to cut it to 41-38, but then Spell ran in a pair of scores.

HCA had 472 yards of total offense, 295 rushing and 177 passing. The Patriots had 372 yards of offense, much of which came in the fourth quarter.

HCA hosts High Point Christian on Friday. The Crusaders beat the Cougars twice last season, 52-42 in the regular season and 48-27 in the first round of the NCISAA 2A playoffs.

“They have a new coach and I think will be better prepared,” Arnette said. “They’re a good football team, but I feel it’s a winnable game for us.”

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com

Comments / 0

Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Big play Bears stun defending state champs

AHOSKIE – Believe it or not, but a game that saw a combined 992 yards and 110 points came down to defense. Hertford County came up with two huge defensive stands in the game’s final six minutes and combined that with another solid performance offensively that led to a thrilling 56-54 upset of defending state champion Tarboro here tonight (Friday).
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

East Carolina takes care of Norfolk State in three

GREENVILLE, N.C. – With the chance to end its opening weekend of the season on a high note, East Carolina took care of business by sweeping Norfolk State (25-21, 25-20, 25-16) Saturday afternoon inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Freshman sensation Angeles Alderete earned Pirate Invitational All-Tournament Team honors for her efforts over the three […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Morehead City Jarrett Bay boat Weldor’s Ark captures second annual N.C. Billfish Series

MOREHEAD CITY — Weldor’s Ark captured the second annual N.C. Billfish Series this summer with an impressive 3,300 release points. The 55-foot Jarrett Bay, captained by Dale Britt and owned by John Roberts, earned its points with impressive showings in the Swansboro Rotary Bluewater Memorial Day Fishing Tournament, the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and the Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrells, NC
City
Kinston, NC
Kinston, NC
Football
Kinston, NC
Education
Kinston, NC
Sports
neusenews.com

Back-to-school prayer service to be held Sunday

The Kinston-Lenoir County Association of Congregation, in partnership with Lenoir Community College, will host a community Back-to-School Prayer Service Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 4 PM in the Briley Auditorium on the Kinston campus of Lenoir Community College. We will pray for our community and the 24 schools, public and private, elementary through college of Lenoir County by name, along with prayer for educators, staff, students, and parents. All are welcome to attend. Please share this information with students, teachers, and school administrators in your network or congregation.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering the worst hurricane I covered

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When I first moved to eastern Carolina in 1997 hurricanes weren’t something I thought much about. I grew up in Pennsylvania and lived for a while in West Virginia so the extreme cold and snow were the types of severe weather I was accustomed to. That all changed when I moved here.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Beaufort County Schools recover from staffing shortages

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina School district has bounced back after a bus driver shortage caused problems during the previous school year. According to school district leaders, the COVID-19 omicron variant surge in early 2022 played a huge role in the bus driver shortage for Beaufort County Schools.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Crusaders#American Football#Parrott Academy#Hca
WNCT

Three local sites fail latest water-quality standard

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Two sites on the Lower Neuse and one on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week. On the Lower Neuse, two sites failed to meet recreational water-quality standards: Upper Broad Creek at Black Beard Sailing Club and Pierce Creek in Oriental; on the Tar-Pamlico, Sunset Park in Rocky Mount failed. […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WECT

Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Wilmington on Wednesday and many people called WECT to find out why. A spokesperson for Duke Energy told WECT that there was an equipment failure at the substation on 9th Street and Orange Street. The company has what’s called self-healing technology that automatically re-routes the power to another nearby substation.
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Man wanted by Greenville police arrested in Ahoskie

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A man wanted by Greenville police was arrested Aug. 24, 2022, officials said. Clinton Jackson III, was wanted for first degree burglary, first degree kidnapping, indecent liberties with a child, and sexual battery.
GREENVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NHCS to distribute devices to all high school students

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools is touting its expansion of technology to high school students across the district. The district will be providing every high school student with a “Microsoft Surface Go”. The new devices were purchased with Elementary and Secondary Relief funds, also known as ESSER funds. The computers will replace a majority of textbooks, with many assignments being sent electronically.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two people injured in early morning Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were shot in their legs early Saturday morning in Greenville. Police say they were called to the McClellan and Brown Streets area after a shot spotter was activated around 4:30 in the morning. There, they found a 26-year-old man with a non-life threatening wound...
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

CarolinaEast Physical Rehab Center Receives Special Recognition

CarolinaEast Health System has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc. The 2022 list lands CarolinaEast Rehabilitation Hospital as #3 in North Carolina. The America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2022 list highlights the...
NEW BERN, NC
Duplin Times

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
295
Followers
386
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Kenansville.

 https://www.reflector.com/duplin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy