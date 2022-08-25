SpelL, Hardison lead Crusaders past Patriots

KINSTON – The Harrells Christian Academy football team got several somewhat unexpected performances and changed its offense last Thursday en route to a 55-38 win over arch-rival Parrott Academy.

Injuries provided opportunities for a few players, and made one of them step up his game enough to be the strongest Crusader.

Quarterback Ethan Spell gained 314 yards total offense, running for 137 and three touchdowns and passing for 177 and four scores.

“He took over the game in the fourth quarter,” HCA head coach Jason Arnette said. “We became a spread team. It’s a good thing we at least practice it some in practice. We put him out there and he made things happen. But we’re quite aware we can’t just rely on him offensively.”

While Spell was exceptional, he had help. But perhaps not the kind anyone expected.

On the fourth play of the game freshman RB J’Kaeshi Brunson, a 5-foot-11 newcomer with loads of potential, left the game with an ankle sprain. He was slated to visit a doctor on Monday.

But Eli Hardison, a 5-10, 185-pound sophomore, helped Spell pick up the slack by rushing for 113 yards and a score.

“We all felt Brunson was the star of the seven-team jamboree, so to see Eli fill in so nicely was great,”Arnette said.

But early in the fourth Hardison, who also plays linebacker, left the game with cramps.

“Brunson and Hardison are two of our best linebackers, but our young kids came up with enough stops late,” Arnette said. “They (Parrott) were running the ball well, but we made plays, and of course, Ethan raised his level.”

So did first-time gridiron player Samir Gibbs, who is more known for his shooting on a basketball court.

The junior wideout caught five balls for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s an athlete and had a big-time response to those who think he’s a basketball player on the football field,” Arnette said.

HCA posted two touchdowns in every quarter.

Spell had a 37-yard strike to Gibbs to start the scoring and then ran across the goal from the 37 to make it 14-8.

Spell connected with Conner Casteen and Gibbs for 16- and 40-yard scores in the second quarter.

Gibbs’ final end-zone dance came from 18 yards out in the third. Hardison added a 58-yard scamper as the lead reached to 41-30.

Parrott scored twice in the fourth to cut it to 41-38, but then Spell ran in a pair of scores.

HCA had 472 yards of total offense, 295 rushing and 177 passing. The Patriots had 372 yards of offense, much of which came in the fourth quarter.

HCA hosts High Point Christian on Friday. The Crusaders beat the Cougars twice last season, 52-42 in the regular season and 48-27 in the first round of the NCISAA 2A playoffs.

“They have a new coach and I think will be better prepared,” Arnette said. “They’re a good football team, but I feel it’s a winnable game for us.”

