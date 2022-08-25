‘Fixable mistakes,’ missed chances lead to Wildcats’ loss

SOUTHPORT – Turnovers and mistakes at the wrong times.

That sums up how coach Pat Byrd felt after Richlands lost 30-10 to South Brunswick last Friday.

The Wildcats had four drives stopped inside the Cougars’ 30-yard line and twice inside the 10.

“We get to the 1, have a delay penalty, then a bad snap and quickly we’re looking at third-and-13,” Byrd said to explain one missed opportunity.

“Next, we score on first-and-goal from the 5 only to have a (nullifying) holding call. They really didn’t have anything to do with stopping us.”

Richlands had four turnovers in the first half, yet still only trailed only 9-0. The Cougars went in front 16-3 in the third and outscored the ’Cats 14-7 in the final 12 minutes.

Caleb Simco hit 8 of 16 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. His top target was CJ McDonald, who had three catches for 97 yards. Owen Simco rushed for 36 yards on 10 carries.

“I’m disappointed in the way we played; we’re better than that,” Byrd said. “We made young mistakes and key times.

“But these are simple, fixable mistakes. Our defense played really well in the first half as we squandered away points, which I think had an effect.”

Byrd left the game impressed with 6-3, 245-pound lineman Zarion Walters.

“He played his tail off and probably had three sacks and four lost-yardage plays,” said the James Kenan grad. “He was a dominant force and they had to double-team him. I keep saying he’s the best player on the team.

“I questioned his motor (drive), but he brought that like we’ve never seen before.”

Richlands travels to county rival Southwest Onslow on Friday. The Stallions lost their opener 14-0 to Jacksonville.

“If you are a player and can’t get up for this and practice as hard as possible from Monday to Thursday and then try to leave it all on the field, I’m not sure you should be a football player,” Byrd said. “I’m not sure why it’s called a rivalry if they (SWO) have won 32 in a row? Southwest plays toe-to-toe, physical football and will not make many mistakes, which is why we need to correct our fixable mistakes.”

The two schools did not play in the past two seasons as the Covid-19 pandemic forced a few cancellations. The Stallions won a 25-20 squeaker in 2019.