ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richlands, NC

‘Fixable mistakes,’ missed chances lead to Wildcats’ loss

By By Michael Jaenicke Sports Editor
Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZeG5_0hV7VVGb00

SOUTHPORT – Turnovers and mistakes at the wrong times.

That sums up how coach Pat Byrd felt after Richlands lost 30-10 to South Brunswick last Friday.

The Wildcats had four drives stopped inside the Cougars’ 30-yard line and twice inside the 10.

“We get to the 1, have a delay penalty, then a bad snap and quickly we’re looking at third-and-13,” Byrd said to explain one missed opportunity.

“Next, we score on first-and-goal from the 5 only to have a (nullifying) holding call. They really didn’t have anything to do with stopping us.”

Richlands had four turnovers in the first half, yet still only trailed only 9-0. The Cougars went in front 16-3 in the third and outscored the ’Cats 14-7 in the final 12 minutes.

Caleb Simco hit 8 of 16 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. His top target was CJ McDonald, who had three catches for 97 yards. Owen Simco rushed for 36 yards on 10 carries.

“I’m disappointed in the way we played; we’re better than that,” Byrd said. “We made young mistakes and key times.

“But these are simple, fixable mistakes. Our defense played really well in the first half as we squandered away points, which I think had an effect.”

Byrd left the game impressed with 6-3, 245-pound lineman Zarion Walters.

“He played his tail off and probably had three sacks and four lost-yardage plays,” said the James Kenan grad. “He was a dominant force and they had to double-team him. I keep saying he’s the best player on the team.

“I questioned his motor (drive), but he brought that like we’ve never seen before.”

Richlands travels to county rival Southwest Onslow on Friday. The Stallions lost their opener 14-0 to Jacksonville.

“If you are a player and can’t get up for this and practice as hard as possible from Monday to Thursday and then try to leave it all on the field, I’m not sure you should be a football player,” Byrd said. “I’m not sure why it’s called a rivalry if they (SWO) have won 32 in a row? Southwest plays toe-to-toe, physical football and will not make many mistakes, which is why we need to correct our fixable mistakes.”

The two schools did not play in the past two seasons as the Covid-19 pandemic forced a few cancellations. The Stallions won a 25-20 squeaker in 2019.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Fighting Scots downed by Hoggard, 18-8

LAURINBURG – The Fighting Scots’ football team lost Friday’s away game in Wilmington to the Hoggard Vikings, 18-8. The first quarter featured an early score by Scots wide receiver, Cadyn Graves, on a wildcat run from the one-yard line. The Scots would convert a two-point attempt to make it 8-0 at the 7:02 mark of the first quarter.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Brunswick, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
City
Richlands, NC
City
Southport, NC
247Sports

Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more

When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Morehead City Jarrett Bay boat Weldor’s Ark captures second annual N.C. Billfish Series

MOREHEAD CITY — Weldor’s Ark captured the second annual N.C. Billfish Series this summer with an impressive 3,300 release points. The 55-foot Jarrett Bay, captained by Dale Britt and owned by John Roberts, earned its points with impressive showings in the Swansboro Rotary Bluewater Memorial Day Fishing Tournament, the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and the Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wildcats
WBTW News13

New area code coming to parts of North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code to help in the 910 area code region of North Carolina, which includes Jacksonville. The 910 area code serves areas of Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville. The commission said in a press release back in June the area […]
WSOC Charlotte

New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering the worst hurricane I covered

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When I first moved to eastern Carolina in 1997 hurricanes weren’t something I thought much about. I grew up in Pennsylvania and lived for a while in West Virginia so the extreme cold and snow were the types of severe weather I was accustomed to. That all changed when I moved here.
KINSTON, NC
cfcc.edu

Barbering grad opens luxury barber shop in downtown Wilmington, NC

After serving in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, NC, Steve Grissom worked as an arborist, climbing trees to inspect them. When his knees started complaining, Grissom began to look for a new line of work. He still had strong hand-eye coordination and decided to pursue his interest in barbering.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News19 WLTX

SC man wins lottery, decides not to change something that works

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When a North Myrtle Beach man heads back to try his hand at another lottery win, he'll be keeping what earned him his last jackpot. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he didn't pick the numbers for any reason other than simply liking them. And that was apparently all it took for him to win big when he picked up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Highway 17.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WITN

New sand dune project moving forward at one Eastern Carolina beach

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A beach nourishment project is moving a step closer to completion in Surf City after the plans faced several setbacks. Sunday, the town announced that a new sand dune construction project will be moving forward after the neighboring North Topsail Beach backed out. “We are...
SURF CITY, NC
WNCT

Three local sites fail latest water-quality standard

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Two sites on the Lower Neuse and one on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week. On the Lower Neuse, two sites failed to meet recreational water-quality standards: Upper Broad Creek at Black Beard Sailing Club and Pierce Creek in Oriental; on the Tar-Pamlico, Sunset Park in Rocky Mount failed. […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Two people injured in early morning Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were shot in their legs early Saturday morning in Greenville. Police say they were called to the McClellan and Brown Streets area after a shot spotter was activated around 4:30 in the morning. There, they found a 26-year-old man with a non-life threatening wound...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating a late morning homicide, the second deadly daytime shooting in the county this week. Deputies were called to a mobile home on Van Ness Avenue shortly before noon for the shooting. That’s off of Old River Road, northwest of Greenville.
PITT COUNTY, NC
Duplin Times

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
295
Followers
386
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Kenansville.

 https://www.reflector.com/duplin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy