News On 6
Fire Dept: Someone Drilling Into Gas Tanks May Have Started Car Fire At Tulsa Apartment
Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at the Woodward Park Apartments on Wednesday morning. Crews were able to put the fire out just before noon and firefighters say this may an arson situation. Investigators with the Tulsa Fire Department say the exact cause of the fire is still undetermined but investigators believe it is related to someone trying to steal gas. Firefighters say a drill and a gas can were found in the garage where the fire broke out.
News On 6
Silver Alert Still Active For 86-Year-Old From Broken Arrow
A silver alert was issued by police on Aug. 30 for 86-year-old Robert Mundine after he went missing in Broken Arrow. Investigators now have reason to believe that he may have been picked up by a passing vehicle sometime around 2:45 p.m. near 2100 East Omaha Street in Broken Arrow.
News On 6
Former Investigator For Claremore Police Department Passes Away
The Claremore Police Department said one of its former investigators has died. Tim Norris was a police officer for 20 years. He spent five years with the Tulsa Police Department and six years with the Claremore Police Department before he retired in 2005. Claremore Police said a majority of Norris'...
News On 6
Woman Killed In Crash Honored At Saint Francis For Donating Organs
The family of a woman killed in a car crash is devastated by her loss, but also celebrates the fact that she's saving other lives through organ donation. Cherie Murphy's husband, son and other loved ones were at Saint Francis as LifeShare raised a flag in her honor. Friends and...
News On 6
Tulsa Man Sentenced To 14 Months In Federal Prison For Neglecting 5-Year-Old Daughter With Special Needs
A Tulsa man has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for neglecting his five-year-old step-daughter, with special needs, so severely, that she weighed only 19 Lbs. Victor Castro-Huerta admitted that he did not provide adequate care for the girl who suffers from cerebral palsy. Castro-Huerta has already served...
News On 6
Tulsa Dry Cleaner Washes Nonprofit’s Donated Clothes For Free After Mold Issue Discovered
A Tulsa nonprofit that gives away food, clothes and medical supplies recently found mold in its building in the rooms where clothing is stored. But a Tulsa dry cleaning service is stepping up and cleaning all the clothes that can be saved for free. Inside Christ for Humanity's building near...
News On 6
Opioid Awareness Rally Held At Tulsa County Courthouse
A rally was held at the Tulsa County Courthouse today to bring attention to just how deadly fentanyl is and to show the impact the opioid crisis is having on the community. Several families said attending the rally helped them cope with their grief. “Christian was more than a grandson....
News On 6
Jenks Mother Worries About Funding For Disabled Son's In-Home Care
A Jenks mother doesn't know what she's going to do to care for her disabled son after learning funding for in-home nursing may be taken away. That program is funded by Medicaid and TEFRA, which helps children with significant disabilities. Andee Cooper’s son Kannon is 14 but has the cognitive...
News On 6
Muskogee Public Schools Opening New $30M Football Stadium
Muskogee Public Schools is getting ready to open its new football stadium just in time for Friday night's home opener. The $30 million complex was approved by in a bond election two years ago. Muskogee will also unveil a commemorative coin that features both the Indian Bowl and the new...
News On 6
Events Kick Off For The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday
Tens of thousands of people from around the country are in Tahlequah for the 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday. The event is back in person after being virtual for two years. The Cherokee National Holiday dates to September 1839 with the re-signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution. "Which reestablished our...
News On 6
Sand Springs Students Walk Out Of School In Protest Of Racist Incident
Sand Springs Public Schools said a student has been disciplined for making racist remarks to another student at Charles Page High School. Superintendent Sherry Durkee said the remarks were circulated on social media. She said the district will not tolerate such behavior. "Bottom line is, we want to provide a...
News On 6
'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Provides Boost To Oklahoma Economy
Data from Bartlesville's tourism bureau showed the city brought in $40 million in tourist spending thanks in part to the "Killers of the Flower Moon" film production. Tourism was up in Bartlesville nearly 30% from previous years. The film also counted for more than half of the city's sales and hotel taxes in 2021.
