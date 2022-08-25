Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo PD arrest shooting suspect
Waterloo — Sunday afternoon, The Waterloo Police Department (PD) announced they've made an arrest in connection to August 27th's shooting. This announcement was made through a Facebook post. On Saturday, August 27th, Waterloo Police responded to a report of a shooting that had occurred at 226 Palmer Apt D...
KCRG.com
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Waterloo
Show You Care: Local veteran gives back to others who served. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall shares how one local man is helping to make a difference in the lives of his fellow brothers and sisters in arms. Son reflects on mother's life after she was killed in 2011. Updated: 6 hours...
KCJJ
Video emerges of Iowa City police chase that locked down nearby school; KCJJ obtains aerial photos of damage to field
KCJJ has obtained aerial photos of the damage caused to a cornfield following a police chase through southeast Iowa City Friday afternoon. A video has also emerged on social media of the chase itself, which temporarily locked down a nearby elementary school. Officers say they began pursuing a stolen 2006...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested on attempted murder, drug and weapons charges
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police arrested a man who was arraigned on 13 charges Thursday, including attempted murder. Officers arrested 38-year-old Bernick Brown Wednesday afternoon. Police said there were multiple warrants for his arrest, including domestic assault, assault on an officer, and related to drugs. Police said...
KCRG.com
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Waterloo
A group of Dubuque County farmers is showing how others can be better stewards of the land when it comes to water and soil quality and health. People traveled to Iowa from 14 states for some special tournaments at the Field of Dreams. Iowa gold prospectors take old hobby to...
KCRG.com
Police arrest two in alleged staged robbery at Iowa City Kum & Go
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say they arrested two people who allegedly staged a robbery at an Iowa City Kum & Go on Tuesday. Police responded to the Kum & Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard early Tuesday morning for a report of a robbery. Police said witnesses told them the suspect threatened to shoot the store clerk, but did not display a firearm.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect faces charges in 14 Target shoplifting cases
A 61-year-old Grand Mound, Iowa, man faces a felony charge after police say he stole hundreds of dollars of items from Target, Davenport, on 14 different occasions. Timothy Pruis, who has been released on $5,000 bond, faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly before 12:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
KCRG.com
Iowa City Police seeking assistance in convenience store assault
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 5th at approximately 5:18 am, Iowa City Police responded to the 500 block of E. Burlington St. for a report of an assault. Officers spoke with a clerk at L & M Mighty Shop who reported a man with red-tipped dreadlocks entering the store and hitting the clerk from across the counter. The clerk reported that the man continued to assault him after he tried to remove him from the store.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Police investigating Thursday night stabbing
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at the Cedar Valley Townhomes in the 3000 block of J Street. Police say they received a call at approximately 9:51p.m. Thursday night about a man being stabbed. When officers arrived and found a man outside an apartment suffering from a stab...
KWQC
2 seriously injured in Scott county car crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were seriously injured after a multi-vehicle accident Saturday in Scott County. The Scott Emergency Communications Center office received an emergency call at 8:42 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 70th Avenue and 160th Street, according to a press release. Officials...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police finding the majority of stolen vehicles
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is recovering nearly every vehicle that goes missing this summer. From May 1 to July 31, the department took 121 stolen vehicle reports. In that same time period, they recovered 110 vehicles, or nearly 91 percent of reports. Some of those were cars that were stolen from other cities, but for the most part, they were local. The numbers show for nearly every car that goes missing, one is found.
kwayradio.com
Man Shot .22 at Sister
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a rifle at his sister after an argument on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to the home in the 1200 block of South Street just after 4am on a report of a disturbance. As they were arriving on scene they heard a single gunshot. Witnesses told police 21 year old Tywaun Wilson had gotten into an argument with his sister and threatened to shoot her. She decided to leave the house and as she did, Wilson allegedly stepped out onto the porch and fired a round from a .22 caliber rifle at his sister. He has been charged with Domestic Assault While Displaying a Weapon.
School district agrees to $195,000 settlement over alleged assault, threats
The Cedar Falls Community School District and its insurer have agreed to pay $195,000 to settle a lawsuit involving a student accused of sexually assaulting and then threatening to kill a classmate. A Cedar Falls couple sued the district in 2020, alleging that it had failed to adequately protect their fifth-grade son during a series […] The post School district agrees to $195,000 settlement over alleged assault, threats appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
Brain and Courtlin, with KHAK, join us to talk about Market After Dark. Contractors with FedEx ground threaten to shutter operations before Black Friday. Tensions between FedEx and its third party contractors could have a big impact on this year's holiday deliveries.
KCRG.com
Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of an interchange between two highways is closed on Thursday evening due to emergency vehicles. The eastbound onramp, carrying traffic from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to U.S. Highway 30 eastbound, is closed. A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle blocked the ramp, and several other law enforcement vehicles were present based on the view from a camera from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
3 News Now
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A three-story mature ash tree hangs over Sara Turnquist’s property in Iowa City. It has shaded her children’s play dates, meetups with neighbors and driveway basketball games for years. The once-luscious tree is now dying thanks to the invasive emerald ash borer...
homegrowniowan.com
Photos: A stormy Market After Dark in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Rain, and lightning, dampened the middle of the 2022 Market After Dark in downtown Cedar Rapids. Lightning spotted just before 8:30 p.m. led organizers to delay the live entertainment until the storm had passed. The event, from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, resumed after the storm delay, but some market-goers had already headed home due to the rain.
cbs2iowa.com
Hinson's BBQ Bash, a big hit in Linn
Linn County — The Linn County Fairgrounds hosted Hinson's Barbecue Bash Friday evening in Linn County. Local residents came in support of Hinson's campaign. The event featured a wide range of campaign speeches from local government officials and amenities:. Food. Live music. Barbecue. Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds, and Tim...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Kevin Kinney’s Barbecue Bash
Campaign volunteer Dominic Patathie guides parking during the Kinney Summer BBQ Bash at the Kinney Family Farm in Oxford, Iowa on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Democratic candidate Kevin Kinney, D-Iowa, is running for Iowa Senate, District 39.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
