ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Tropics not returning to Topeka for 2023 season

KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bF15J_0hV7VKnq00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The capital city is losing another sports team as the Topeka Tropics bowed out of its contract extension after a one-year stint.

The Stormont Vail Events Center confirms with 27 News the Topeka Tropics will not return for the 2023 season. Kellen Seitz, general manager of the events center, said the venue and Tropics negotiated a 3-year contract extension to last through 2025. However, the team told the Events Center in late June it was looking to sell.

27 News has reached out to the president of the Champions Indoor Football League, J.R. Bond, for additional information.

“Unfortunately, the owner is moving out of the region as he helps his son with amateur baseball. We explored many options with gifting the team to local individuals. We were unable to secure a local group for the organization by the leagues deadline, so the team is entering dormancy for the 2023 season. If a local group is able to step up and take over the team, free and clear of any charge, then the team would return in 2024. That is our hope. The Topeka fans are amazing and they deserve pro sports. This is not a financial decision, but just a change in geography for our hands on owner.”

J.R. Bond

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

K-State goalkeeper makes return after nearly three years

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – August 21 marked game two for K-State Soccer’s fall season – a 1-1 draw against Northern Colorado – but for goal keeper Rachel Harris, it marked the first time in nearly three years that she stepped back onto the pitch. “For the first time I was like…proud of myself,” Harris said. […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Stormont Vail to host clinic for sports injuries

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Cotton O’Neil Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Injury Clinic will return for area athletes who have sustained a recent sports injury. Each Saturday, beginning Sept. 3, the clinic will be open for all high school athletes from 8-10 a.m. at Cotton O’Neil Kanza Park in Topeka. A sports medicine physician and an […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Chris Klieman sits down with 27 News to preview 2022 season

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football is excited for its 2022 campaign, and the Wildcats enter the season with some experienced football players. Chris Klieman sat down with 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley on Wednesday to discuss all things Kansas State football ahead of kickoff for the season. Some answers are listed below, with quotes from […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

K-State’s new setters making big contributions

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – It’s another season of Aliyah Carter kills for Kansas State volleyball, but this year, the assists won’t come from Teana Adams-Kaonohi. “I plan to keep playing my game and thinking about the team, most importantly,” Carter, an outside hitter, said. “Just going with whatever happens this season.” Adams-Kaonohi moved back to […]
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
KSNT News

High School Football kicks off at Hayden High’s Jamboree

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Topeka West High School, Topeka High School and Hayden Catholic High School scrimmaged each other at Hayden’s Football Jamboree Friday. The Jamboree is a chance for players to show off their skills in front of students and fans who were able to attend the event for free. All three teams took turns […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Former KU guard Frank Mason to represent Team USA

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - USA Basketball released its roster for the upcoming 2022 AmeriCup featuring a familiar face for college basketball fans, especially those in Lawrence, Kansas. Former Kansas guard Frank Mason headlines the American roster that will compete from Sept. 2-11 in Recife, Brazil. Mason has previously represented USA...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

‘The Big Easy’ comes to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka held their annual fundraising event Saturday evening at their club location. “We are so excited to host people back into our building. This is our first in-person event in three years and we decided to come out with an event we have never done before. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KU baseball signs 18 transfers

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Students are back on KU’s campus, which means all 18 baseball transfers are officially Jayhawks. The group includes 10 pitchers, four infielders, three outfielders and a catcher. “Our staff is extremely excited with the group we were able to bring in, along with the guys that are returning,” head coach Dan Fitzgerald […]
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free And Clear#The Topeka Tropics#The Events Center#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

High School Football Preview 2022: Rossville Dawgs

ROSSVILLE (KSNT) – Rossville football has a real challenge in the 2022 season. “We lost really good people,” running back Trenton Barker said. The Dawgs only return five offensive and four defensive starters. “If you have good players, you’re going to lose good players,” head coach Derick Hammes said. “It’s not uncommon for any high […]
ROSSVILLE, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

ESU defensive lineman receives inaugural Brexten Green scholarship

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia state wide receiver Brexten Green will continue to support and motivate his teammates. One of his best friends is the inaugural recipient. Emporia State football coaches, along with Green’s parents, chose defensive lineman Carter Richardson to be the first honoree. “Brexten was one of my closest friends for the past year,” […]
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBW

Sunday night forecast: Cold front Monday brings scattered rain and storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today has been hot, muggy and breezy and Monday looks about the same until a cold front brings in more changes. Temperatures tonight will stall in the low 70s with south winds remaining breezy around 10 mph. A cold front will divide Northeast Kansas Monday afternoon with upper 80s in the north and mid 90s in the south. Cold front also brings a chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms late Monday afternoon. Chance for severe weather is low.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

High School Football Preview 2022: Wamego Red Raiders

WAMEGO (KSNT) – With Division-I quarterback Hayden Oviatt at the helm, Wamego football is primed for a deep run this season. “I will be spending the next four years of my life in New York,” Oviatt said at his Fourth of July commitment to Army football. The problem is, with the days dwindling down until […]
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

These sports betting apps will be open in Kansas, Sept. 1

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Kansas Lottery announced Friday that several sports betting platforms will be available to the public on launch day, Sept. 1. Each state-operated casino in Kansas will be able to offer both in-person sportsbooks and mobile sports betting on up to three platforms or applications. The partnerships are as follows: Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Emporia scholarship honors student-athlete

EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia State University walk-on football player will be remembered with a scholarship that represents the characteristics that made Brexten Green a “memorable member of the Hornet football team.” Carter Richardson, a defensive lineman from Elkhorn, Neb. will be the first recipient of the scholarship. Brexten Green, a wide receiver on the […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

High School Football Preview 2022: Silver Lake Eagles

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – Logan Pegram is making his Silver Lake coaching debut. “There’s not a lot of things you need to change, just some fine-tuning and some tweaks,” Pegram said. “All of us on the coaching staff are very familiar with the kids and the program. We’re excited to just keep building.” Pegram’s also […]
SILVER LAKE, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy