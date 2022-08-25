ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch Thursday: Mike Tyson series on Hulu dramatizes the life of boxing champ

By Brooke Cain
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Mike (Hulu)

This new limited series gives us a dramatic look at the life and career of heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson , through the eyes of the team behind the Tonya Harding movie “I, Tonya.”

The 8-episode series follows Tyson on his journey from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again, all the while examining issues of race, class, fame, misogyny and media in America. The series — which stars Trevante Rhodes , Russell Hornsby , Harvey Keitel and others — is unauthorized, so it should be something else. We get the first two episodes in Thursday’s premiere with a new episode landing each week.

Everything I Know About Love (Peacock)

This is a new 7-episode series inspired by Dolly Alderton ’s internationally bestselling memoir, with a central love story between two childhood best friends Maggie and Birdy. The show is set in a 2012 London house shared by four college-age women exploring their bad dates, heartaches and more.

The cast includes Emma Appleton , Bel Powley , Marli Siu , Aliyah Odoffin , Connor Finch , Jordan Peters and Ryan Bown .

The End is Nye (Peacock)

This is another big Peacock release this week, this one with Science Guy Bill Nye exploring epic, Earth-ending global disasters. Nye points out that most disaster movies start with someone ignoring a scientist -- so let’s not do that ! The series uses realistic (and anxiety-producing) CGI to show the disasters, and then Nye uses science to show how we can survive, mitigate and prevent them. Each episode also features a brief cameo by longtime science advocate and TV producer Seth MacFarlane .

Running With the Devil: The World of John McAfee (Netflix)

“Running with the Devil” enters as our top true-crime documentary option, telling the story of John McAfee , a computer genius gone rogue. McAfee invented one of the most successful (and most hated, Netflix reminds us) softwares of all time: McAfee Anti-Virus. He made about $100 million with it. But when his neighbor was murdered, he went on the run and took a film crew with him .

Also on Netflix today: “The Figo Affair: The Transfer that Changed Football” and “A Kidnapping Scandal: The Florence Cassez Affair.”

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism.

