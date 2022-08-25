Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested
A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
News On 6
Oklahoma Women’s Alliance Accepting Nominations For Outstanding Women In The State
The Oklahoma Women's Alliance is looking to recognize outstanding women in the state. The organization is accepting nominations for women who have shown excellence in any Oklahoma community. Awards will be given at a luncheon on Oct. 15, and tickets are $75. Nominations are due Oct. 2. To nominate, click...
News On 6
Recreational Marijuana Campaign Files Lawsuit Against State Election Board
Advocates for recreational marijuana have enough signatures to get the state question on the November ballot, but the stamp of approval from the Secretary of State doesn’t mean Oklahomans will see it the ballot. The campaign “Yes On 820” is now taking legal action. At first Michelle...
News On 6
New Jersey Man Helps People Around The Country Deal With Depression
A man from New Jersey is traveling the country in the hopes of doing something good to help people deal with depression. Tim Manthey said all it took was one punch on a punching bag and he felt an instant relief from his depression. Now, he’s dedicated his life to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Man Breaks Guinness World Record For Blowing Up Balloons In 1 Minute
A man from Idaho broke yet another unique Guinness World Record. David Rush blew up ten balloons in one minute using his nose. He said it took many attempts but finally got it. Rush said the Guinness rules required each balloon to be blown up with the nose, tied off...
News On 6
Oklahoma State Fair To Offer New Food Items
The Oklahoma State Fair is right around the corner, and this year there will be new food items. Newly added to the menu, pickle pizza with a special dill sauce, cheese and dill week pickles. There's also going to be hot Cheetos loaded fries, a chicken bacon ranch waffle stick...
News On 6
Retail Liquor Association Of Oklahoma Concerned Over Walmart’s Push For Liquor Sales
The Retail Liquor Association of Oklahoma said it is disappointed at Walmart for pushing to bring liquor to its stores. President Robert Jernigan said his concerns begin as a small business owner competing for customers. Jernigan said corporations can hide behind the corporate veil of liability, leaving the door open...
News On 6
A Hot Afternoon Before A few Late Weekend Storm Chances
The warmest day of the week is likely today with highs near 96 in Tulsa. This pattern brings storm chances into part of the area later this weekend into early next week. The stronger flow aloft remains well north, but a series of upper-level waves will be nearing the southern and central plains for the next few days bringing mentions of shower and storm chances occasionally into the area. The exact timing of these features will be changing some over the next day or two. We'll continue to broad-brush probabilities across several days beginning Sunday through at least Tuesday of next week and will remain somewhat conservative in the initial approach due to some inconsistencies in the data. The presence of additional clouds and some rain-cooled boundaries should keep daytime highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s early next week. Additional adjustments downward will be possible as consistency in the data improves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Officials: At Least 5 Injured After Riding Roller Coaster At Six Flags In New Jersey
Several people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday. It happened around 7:30 p.m. after some kind of malfunction on the "El Toro" ride. Firefighters say five people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the park...
Comments / 0