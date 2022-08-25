The warmest day of the week is likely today with highs near 96 in Tulsa. This pattern brings storm chances into part of the area later this weekend into early next week. The stronger flow aloft remains well north, but a series of upper-level waves will be nearing the southern and central plains for the next few days bringing mentions of shower and storm chances occasionally into the area. The exact timing of these features will be changing some over the next day or two. We'll continue to broad-brush probabilities across several days beginning Sunday through at least Tuesday of next week and will remain somewhat conservative in the initial approach due to some inconsistencies in the data. The presence of additional clouds and some rain-cooled boundaries should keep daytime highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s early next week. Additional adjustments downward will be possible as consistency in the data improves.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO