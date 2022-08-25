Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Deputies: Victim transported to hospital in Pensacola following gunshot wound
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Pensacola that sent one victim to the hospital Sunday night. The sheriff's office received the call at 3:47 p.m. and arrived on scene near Christine and Lenora St. at 3:51 p.m. According to deputies, upon arrival...
WEAR
ECUA spills over 1,000 gallons of sewage on Fort Pickens Road
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Environment Protection released a pollution notice Sunday morning for a sewage spill in Pensacola. Emerald Coast Utilities Authority notified the DEP about the spill that happened Saturday night around 6:10 p.m. at 1056 Fort Pickens Rd. According to ECUA, the overflow was caused...
Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a woman shot her husband Saturday night. Officers received reports of a person being shot on the 3000 block of Vista Ridge Drive, near Girby Drive at about 11:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot after getting into […]
Police investigate shooting death at Spring Hill Ave and St. Stephen’s Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person. The incident happened Sunday afternoon, just past 3 P.M. near Springhill Avenue and St. Stephen’s Road. Mobile police were seen setting several evidence markers near the 1300 block of Springhill Ave. WKRG News 5 spoke with the Pastor of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
UPDATE: Man injured after accidental shooting on Okaloosa Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office released new information on their investigation of a shooting that took place on Okaloosa Island Friday night. The sheriff's office says the victim of the shooting told investigators that his fiancé accidently shot a gun off in his vehicle. According...
msn.com
Disabled Florida woman found covered in feces, bugs; caretaker charged
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim's...
Man accidentally shot by fiancé taking gun out of cupholder according to Okaloosa County deputies
UPDATE: A spokesperson with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent this update to News 5. “The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital. The Fort Walton Beach area resident says he and his fiance were heading west on Santa Rosa Boulevard on Okaloosa Island around 7:30 p.m. Friday when he asked her to […]
2 arrested in connection to Central Plaza Tower shooting
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested two people Friday afternoon in connection to the Central Plaza Tower shooting that happened on Monday morning. Michael Thomas, 66, was arrested for second degree assault after an investigation identified Thomas as the suspect who shot one person at the apartment complex off […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies searching for Destin burglary suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a man in reference to a residential burglary that occurred in Destin Wednesday. The sheriff's office has provided a picture of the suspect as well as the vehicle associated with the individual. The vehicle is pictured as...
navarrenewspaper.com
SUV CRASHES INTO NAVARRE STORE
This afternoon a SUV crashed into a popular store in Navarre. This happened at Island Style Store on Hwy 98 in Navarre. Engine 45, 41, and BC40 is on scene. No injuries have been reported and turns out.. no structural damage other than the glass doors facing Hwy 98..
WEAR
WATCH LIVE: End of Watch Ceremony for Niceville K-9
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Niceville Police Department held an End of Watch Ceremony for K-9 Blue on Friday. The Niceville Police K-9 was killed earlier this month after being involved in a car crash. The public ceremony was held at Northwest Florida State College in the Mattie Kelly Arts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother fires warning shot to defend son’s home from burglar: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for armed burglary early Wednesday morning on Hampton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis Williams, 43, was charged with burglary with assault, attempted burglary of a conveyance, resisting an officer without violence and possession of marijuana under 20 grams. Deputies said they […]
Pair tried to rob victim, left with only car keys: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested a second person in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in July. Brian Damanis, 26, was arrested Friday, Aug. 26 for charges including robbery first degree and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Damanis and Elizabeth Pemberton, 33, were charged in connection to the robbery, […]
Man who died in possible ‘self defense’ shooting identified
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed the identity of the 28-year-old man who was shot and later died at the hospital early Wednesday morning. Jamar Rogers was killed after he was shot on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at around 1:07 a.m. in the Hillsdale Community Center on 558 Felhorn Rd. East. According […]
WEAR
UPDATE: 11 injured in crash on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Eleven people were injured in a crash on I-10 eastbound in Escambia County Thursday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 7. Two cars were involved in the crash. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened when one vehicle slowed down while changing lanes as it attempted to reach the median.
msn.com
Escambia County is on 90-day clock before it loses almost half of its Baker Act capacity
A planned policy shift at a Pensacola hospital means patients in mental health crisis may have to be transported as far as Okaloosa County or Bay County for assistance. Earlier this month, state officials, Escambia County legislators and the top county and city public safety officials held an emergency conference call to avoid a potential disaster in local emergency mental health care.
Antique safe causes evacuations, hazmat scare in Lillian
LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood confirms his office responded to a hazmat situation overnight in Lillian. Hood says he can only speculate what occurred, but the incident involved a safe dating back to the early 1900’s. “Some safe manufacturers created safes back in the early 1900’s that if […]
Procession for fallen Niceville K9 Blue
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Law enforcement officers lined the streets Thursday making a path for fallen K9 officer Blue with the Niceville Police Department. The procession ran along the community streets leading Blue to a private NPD ceremony at the Niceville Community Center. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and dozens of police officers from multiple agencies […]
WEAR
Pets available for $10 during Escambia County Animal Shelter adoption event
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Animal Shelter is hosting a back-to-school pet adoption event that runs through next Saturday. 50 cats and 212 dogs are all up for adoption for just $10. The shelter is designed to hold 105 dogs and cats so the facility is currently over-crowded.
Comments / 0