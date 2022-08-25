ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, AR

KTBS

A Hooks, Texas woman dies Thursday in vehicle accident on I-30

TEXARKANA, Texas – A woman from Hooks, Texas died in a rear-end collision on Interstate 30 about three miles west of Texarkana on Thursday afternoon. Amanda Butler, 42, was driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis when her car struck the rear of a trailer being towed by an International tractor-trailer traveling westbound around 5:20 p.m., according to the Texas DPS.
HOOKS, TX
KXII.com

Broken Bow crash sends 1 to hospital

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after two cars collided in Broken Bow. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a truck was driving east on Holly Creek Road, when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a motorcycle. The...
BROKEN BOW, OK
KTBS

Raceway gas station in Texarkana shooting suspect arrested

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The shooting suspect at a Raceway gas station in Texarkana was arrested on Thursday. Timothy Noble, 22, from Texarkana, Ark. was arrested around 5:10 p.m.for aggravated assault, terroristic act, criminal mischief in the first degree and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Homeless man accused of fatal shooting refusing extradition to Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Texas – A homeless man accused of capital murder is currently in the Bi-State Jail, refusing extradition to Arkansas. Vance Allen Brown, 29, was arrested by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of the shooting death of Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, that took place on Edward Street in the College Hill neighborhood of Texarkana on Aug. 15.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
HOOKS, TX
KTBS

Family of Texarkana murder victim meets donor recipient

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Organ donations are often born out of tragic circumstances, and now a Texarkana murder victim is giving hope to families after her death. The family of Jaqualyn Paxton say she signed up to be an organ donor long before she was killed. Now, they've finally met someone who is benefitting from that decision.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Texarkana hair salon offers free haircuts to homeless

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana hair salon packed up all their supplies Sunday, and headed downtown to provide free services to the homeless community. Style Studios partnered with several churches and non-profits to make the event possible. Over the last eight years, the hair salon has participated in "Haircuts for...
TEXARKANA, TX
arkadelphian.com

Victims in rape case now total 19

There are now 19 official victims in the case against Glenwood businessman and former medical doctor Barry Alan Walker, Clark County Prosecutor Dan Turner said. With 21 felony counts — 19 victims and more coming forward — Turner said the case is the largest underage sex case that he has seen during his tenure in South Arkansas.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
KTBS

The Vault in Wake Village opened in July; already has waiting list for vendors

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas – The Vault Shabby and Chic Home Boutique in Wake Village, Texas opened this past July and already has a waiting list for its vendors. Saturday morning the store hosted ‘The Local Food and Makers Market’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. which featured farm-fresh meat, fresh eggs, jelly, granola, baked treats, desserts and fresh bread.
WAKE VILLAGE, TX

