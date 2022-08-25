Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Bowie County Sheriff's Office K9 Search and Rescue seeking volunteers
TEXARKANA, Texas - Are you looking to help the community, and learn some valuable skills at the same time?. If so, the Bowie County Sheriff's Office K9 Search and Rescue Team might be the perfect fit for you. The team was formed by former Sheriff James Prince in the late...
KTBS
A Hooks, Texas woman dies Thursday in vehicle accident on I-30
TEXARKANA, Texas – A woman from Hooks, Texas died in a rear-end collision on Interstate 30 about three miles west of Texarkana on Thursday afternoon. Amanda Butler, 42, was driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis when her car struck the rear of a trailer being towed by an International tractor-trailer traveling westbound around 5:20 p.m., according to the Texas DPS.
KXII.com
Broken Bow crash sends 1 to hospital
BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after two cars collided in Broken Bow. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a truck was driving east on Holly Creek Road, when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a motorcycle. The...
KTBS
Raceway gas station in Texarkana shooting suspect arrested
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The shooting suspect at a Raceway gas station in Texarkana was arrested on Thursday. Timothy Noble, 22, from Texarkana, Ark. was arrested around 5:10 p.m.for aggravated assault, terroristic act, criminal mischief in the first degree and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Homeless man accused of fatal shooting refusing extradition to Arkansas
TEXARKANA, Texas – A homeless man accused of capital murder is currently in the Bi-State Jail, refusing extradition to Arkansas. Vance Allen Brown, 29, was arrested by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of the shooting death of Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, that took place on Edward Street in the College Hill neighborhood of Texarkana on Aug. 15.
Unsolved Texas ‘Moonlight Murders’ Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later
Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night in Texarkana, Texas. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
KSLA
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
KTBS
Family of Texarkana murder victim meets donor recipient
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Organ donations are often born out of tragic circumstances, and now a Texarkana murder victim is giving hope to families after her death. The family of Jaqualyn Paxton say she signed up to be an organ donor long before she was killed. Now, they've finally met someone who is benefitting from that decision.
RELATED PEOPLE
Glenwood Arkansas mayor convicted in theft, abuse and resigns
Glenwood's mayor has resigned after pleading guilty to charges surrounding driveway paving.
KTBS
Be Like C.J. Back to School Clothing Giveaway celebrates legacy; blesses kids in need
TEXARKANA, Ark. – In honor of C.J. Harris, The Be Like C.J. Back to School Clothing Giveaway blessed kids in need in the Texarkana area Sunday because that is just what CJ would have wanted. One year and four months ago, an amazing 14-year-old young man, C.J. Harris from...
KTBS
Texarkana hair salon offers free haircuts to homeless
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana hair salon packed up all their supplies Sunday, and headed downtown to provide free services to the homeless community. Style Studios partnered with several churches and non-profits to make the event possible. Over the last eight years, the hair salon has participated in "Haircuts for...
arkadelphian.com
Victims in rape case now total 19
There are now 19 official victims in the case against Glenwood businessman and former medical doctor Barry Alan Walker, Clark County Prosecutor Dan Turner said. With 21 felony counts — 19 victims and more coming forward — Turner said the case is the largest underage sex case that he has seen during his tenure in South Arkansas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
The Vault in Wake Village opened in July; already has waiting list for vendors
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas – The Vault Shabby and Chic Home Boutique in Wake Village, Texas opened this past July and already has a waiting list for its vendors. Saturday morning the store hosted ‘The Local Food and Makers Market’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. which featured farm-fresh meat, fresh eggs, jelly, granola, baked treats, desserts and fresh bread.
KTBS
Hot dog eating contest at Hopkins Icehouse benefits Harvest Regional Food Bank
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The hot dog eating contest held at the downtown Hopkins Icehouse in Texarkana benefiting The Harvest Regional Food Bank happened Friday. The organizer Erin DeBlanc said she put the fundraiser together spur of the moment. “First and foremost, we are here to fight regional food insecurity...
KTBS
Prescott-Nevada Counties offering free or reduced rate meals for qualified children, adults
HOPE, Ark. – The Prescott-Nevada County Special Services and Rainbow of Challenges announced on Wed. their participation in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). CACFP is a federal program providing nutritious meals and snacks to eligible children and adults who are...
Polk Co. inmate leads deputies to shallow grave, skeletal remains
Skeletal remains were found in a shallow grave Monday after an inmate at the Polk County Detention Center led the sheriff’s deputies to the site.
Comments / 3