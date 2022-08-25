Read full article on original website
Related
livingnewdeal.org
Gulfport Casino and Muncipal Pier – Gulfport FL
The Works Progress Administration (WPA) built the Casino and Muncipal Pier in Gulfport FL. The marker on site states that, “The U.S. Department of the Interior has listed the Gulfport Casino in the National Register of Historic Places. This is the third such Casino on this location. The first fell in the 1921 hurricane; the second came down in the early 1930s. Using funds from the Works Progress Administration’s Civil Works Authority. Gulfport dedicated the Casino on December 1, 1935. A crowd of 1,200 people attended the dedication, which included a flag raising and a concert by the Florida Military Academy.
usf.edu
St. Petersburg calls for proposals to redevelop Gas Plant neighborhood around Tropicana Field
St. Petersburg leaders are once again asking for proposals to develop the historic Gas Plant site where Tropicana Filed is located. Mayor Ken Welch on Friday released the city's requirements for the 86 acre site. They include accommodations for affordable housing and the need to honor the history and legacy of the African-American Gas Plant community. The city also expects development plans to include a baseball stadium on 17 acres.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER – Daniel Mirabile has been selected as the director of the city's Public Works Department, effective Sept. 12. Earlier this summer, Clearwater City Manager Jon Jennings announced the city's Engineering Department and parts of the Parks & Recreation Department would merge to form the Public Works Department, effective Oct. 1.
stpetecatalyst.com
Entrepreneur plans to open St. Pete tech academy
Entrepreneur Chris Morancie is determined to break the cycle of poverty and lack of tech education by equipping today’s youth with computer skills. He wants to accomplish this through a tech academy he plans to introduce in St. Petersburg and beyond. Morancie recently opened a 5,000-square-foot learning lab in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfla.com
VIDEO: Group displays Nazi symbols on Pinellas County bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday showed a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white babies.”...
fox13news.com
St. Pete artist creates unique pieces reminiscent of being on vacation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg artist transforms rigid glass into flowing beach landscapes and water scenes. Melanie Cech developed a passion for glasswork when she was young. "I started at about 19. I opened a little store in St. Croix, the Virgin Islands, and I don't know the...
The Weekly Challenger
City of St. Pete releases Historic Gas Plant District RFP
ST. PETERSBURG — The City of St. Petersburg is releasing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the development of the portion of the historic Gas Plant site currently home to Tropicana Field and affiliated parking totaling approximately 86 acres. The RFP calls for additional emphasis on equitable redevelopment, a...
Tampa Bay area programs working to offer immediate affordable housing relief
Agencies across the Tampa Bay area are working to find programs to offer immediate affordable housing relief.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beach Beacon
Dunedin adds protections to preserve Hammock Park
DUNEDIN — Changing land use and zoning to preserve three parcels at the southern end of Hammock Park may now seem like a placid procedural item, but six years ago the property’s initial rejection by the City Commission bought out pickets and sparked impassioned commission meetings that lasted until 1 a.m.
Tampa Bay restaurant group implements new commission-based pay model, but not without criticism
Dunedin-based Feinstein Group has implemented the structure at all of its properties.
Beach Beacon
Tracing the history of Clearwater's name
Clearwater Beach is a beautiful area and a renowned vacation destination. But let’s get one thing straight: The water is not clear. More often blue, green or even tea-colored, the water in the Gulf of Mexico and Clearwater Harbor changes depending on the light and the algae in play.
Historic Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey will open to guests in September
Historic Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey, restored to its 1927 glory, will open to guests in September
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
stpetecatalyst.com
Rezoning could drastically increase density in St. Pete
As part of ongoing efforts to mitigate St. Petersburg’s housing crisis, city council members are again looking at zoning changes that would increase density and its stock of available units. During Thursday’s Committee of the Whole Meeting, city council members discussed expanding Neighborhood Traditional Mixed Residential (NTM-1) zoning to...
fox40jackson.com
Florida woman dances through field sobriety test: video
Despite efforts to put on a show, a Florida woman was arrested after apparently dancing during a field sobriety test following a car crash. The incident, caught on a Pinellas County deputy’s body cam video —which was recently released — happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. in April.
suncoastnews.com
West Pasco proving to be hot spot for fans of live music
West Pasco live music lovers rejoice, because there are a lot of local venues staging live music, particularly on weekends. Savvy places like Whiskey River on the Water in New Port Richey satisfy more than appetites for burgers, wings and things. Manager Mike Barbarino recognize that on weekends, people crave the energy of live bands.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Regional news briefs
Twenty-eight college-bound county residents have been selected to receive individual grants of $1,200 per year from the College Fund of Pinellas County. Nineteen of the selectees are entering their freshman year, and for freshmen, the award amounts to a $4,800 four-year scholarship since students continue to receive $1,200 a year if they continue to receive a Pell Grant and maintain their grades.
‘You should put your name in’: Florida’s unclaimed property available
TAMPA, Fla. — The state of Florida returned more than 1.7 billion dollars in unclaimed property to people over the past five years, including 388 million dollars last year. In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank accounts, stock dividends, and utility or rent deposits.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Tampa
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tampa from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
foodanddine.com
Edibles & Potables: A 106-year-old Tampa bakery’s existential struggles
“Edibles & Potables” is Food & Dining Magazine’s space on Sunday for ranging beyond our usual Louisville metro coverage area. Today our daily Cuban bread is baked in Tampa by a family-owned bakery, but the existential challenges currently faced by El Segunda are by no means unique to Florida. I’m reminded of John Donne’s words: “No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.”
Comments / 3