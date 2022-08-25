Read full article on original website
Deputies: Victim transported to hospital in Pensacola following gunshot wound
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Pensacola that sent one victim to the hospital Sunday night. The sheriff's office received the call at 3:47 p.m. and arrived on scene near Christine and Lenora St. at 3:51 p.m. According to deputies, upon arrival...
Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a woman shot her husband Saturday night. Officers received reports of a person being shot on the 3000 block of Vista Ridge Drive, near Girby Drive at about 11:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot after getting into […]
Protest held after Baldwin County Jail inmate allegedly beaten by corrections officers
BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Several people protested outside the Baldwin County Jail Friday. Family of Daniel Conner say he was beaten by corrections officers in May, after he filed a grievance. They say he was also denied medical attention for his injuries. Conner was in federal custody. The sheriff's office...
Crestview man accused of threatening girlfriend’s life, hijacking Facebook account
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview area man is alleged to have threatened the life of his girlfriend and accessed her Facebook account, according to a report by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Howard, 49, of 6356 Highway 393, is charged with aggravated stalking, accessing an electronic device...
Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
Police: Montgomery man threatens officers with gun at Foley motel
FOLEY, Ala. -- The Foley Police Department arrested a man for threatening officers with a gun in a motel parking lot Thursday night in Foley. Christopher James Tatum, 37, of Montgomery, is charged with terrorist threats, carrying a pistol unlawfully, and driving under the influence. According to Foley police, officers...
Pensacola Mexican restaurant operating as usual following fire
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A well known Pensacola restaurant has been in operation after a fire closed it down Tuesday. Fire officials say Vallarta Mexican Grill sustained roof damage after an apparent electrical fire near an air conditioning unit broke out. 14 Escambia County rescue crews battled the blaze in...
Man barricades himself at Foley motel, threatens officers with gun: Foley Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It took several hours of negotiation, but a man who barricaded himself inside his car in the Foley Econo Lodge parking lot and threatened to shoot police finally surrendered to officers Thursday night, according to a Foley Police Department news release. Christopher Tatum, 37, from Montgomery was charged with terrorist threats, […]
Man accidentally shot by fiancé taking gun out of cupholder according to Okaloosa County deputies
UPDATE: A spokesperson with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent this update to News 5. “The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital. The Fort Walton Beach area resident says he and his fiance were heading west on Santa Rosa Boulevard on Okaloosa Island around 7:30 p.m. Friday when he asked her to […]
Man who died in possible ‘self defense’ shooting identified
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed the identity of the 28-year-old man who was shot and later died at the hospital early Wednesday morning. Jamar Rogers was killed after he was shot on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at around 1:07 a.m. in the Hillsdale Community Center on 558 Felhorn Rd. East. According […]
2 arrested in connection to Central Plaza Tower shooting
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested two people Friday afternoon in connection to the Central Plaza Tower shooting that happened on Monday morning. Michael Thomas, 66, was arrested for second degree assault after an investigation identified Thomas as the suspect who shot one person at the apartment complex off […]
Fugitive captured in Wilmer: U.S. Marshals
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County deputies arrested a man wanted on both federal and local charges. William Corey Sanders was taken into custody Friday, Aug. 26 in Wilmer. Deputies were given information about Sander’s whereabouts from an anonymous source, according to the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad. Sanders was wanted by […]
‘High-ranking member’ of $24 million Mobile drug empire sentenced
A man awaiting trial for murder in Mobile was sentenced Friday in another case. This federal case involves a multi-million dollar drug empire.
2 arrested in connection with Bay Shore Avenue shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man and woman in connection with a shooting at Central Plaza Tower earlier this week. Michael Eugene Thomas, 66, of Prichard, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree assault. His girlfriend, 64-year-old Sharon Ann McGadney of Mobile was also arrested for second-degree...
UPDATE: Man injured after accidental shooting on Okaloosa Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office released new information on their investigation of a shooting that took place on Okaloosa Island Friday night. The sheriff's office says the victim of the shooting told investigators that his fiancé accidently shot a gun off in his vehicle. According...
Family wants answers in bullying case involving Escambia County middle school students
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of bullying at Jim Bailey Middle School. The victim's family is demanding answers after a 13-year-old was caught on video running down the street towards the bus stop, allegedly firing a BB gun at the family's 13-year-old nephew. Both teens attend the same school.
Pensacola non-profit offers transitional housing services to those in need
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola non-profit, Shepherd's Place Foundation, is offering transitional housing services to displaced men, women, children and military veterans. The non-profit helps those who come out of shelters, domestic violence, prison, or natural disasters and are unable to afford housing. The organization's program helps those people into...
Police investigate shooting death at Spring Hill Ave and St. Stephen’s Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person. The incident happened Sunday afternoon, just past 3 P.M. near Springhill Avenue and St. Stephen’s Road. Mobile police were seen setting several evidence markers near the 1300 block of Springhill Ave. WKRG News 5 spoke with the Pastor of […]
Escambia County is on 90-day clock before it loses almost half of its Baker Act capacity
A planned policy shift at a Pensacola hospital means patients in mental health crisis may have to be transported as far as Okaloosa County or Bay County for assistance. Earlier this month, state officials, Escambia County legislators and the top county and city public safety officials held an emergency conference call to avoid a potential disaster in local emergency mental health care.
Okaloosa County deputies searching for Destin burglary suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a man in reference to a residential burglary that occurred in Destin Wednesday. The sheriff's office has provided a picture of the suspect as well as the vehicle associated with the individual. The vehicle is pictured as...
