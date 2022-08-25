ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WKRG News 5

Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a woman shot her husband Saturday night. Officers received reports of a person being shot on the 3000 block of Vista Ridge Drive, near Girby Drive at about 11:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot after getting into […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Police: Montgomery man threatens officers with gun at Foley motel

FOLEY, Ala. -- The Foley Police Department arrested a man for threatening officers with a gun in a motel parking lot Thursday night in Foley. Christopher James Tatum, 37, of Montgomery, is charged with terrorist threats, carrying a pistol unlawfully, and driving under the influence. According to Foley police, officers...
FOLEY, AL
WEAR

Pensacola Mexican restaurant operating as usual following fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A well known Pensacola restaurant has been in operation after a fire closed it down Tuesday. Fire officials say Vallarta Mexican Grill sustained roof damage after an apparent electrical fire near an air conditioning unit broke out. 14 Escambia County rescue crews battled the blaze in...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested in connection to Central Plaza Tower shooting

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested two people Friday afternoon in connection to the Central Plaza Tower shooting that happened on Monday morning. Michael Thomas, 66, was arrested for second degree assault after an investigation identified Thomas as the suspect who shot one person at the apartment complex off […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive captured in Wilmer: U.S. Marshals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County deputies arrested a man wanted on both federal and local charges.  William Corey Sanders was taken into custody Friday, Aug. 26 in Wilmer. Deputies were given information about Sander’s whereabouts from an anonymous source, according to the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad. Sanders was wanted by […]
WILMER, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 arrested in connection with Bay Shore Avenue shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man and woman in connection with a shooting at Central Plaza Tower earlier this week. Michael Eugene Thomas, 66, of Prichard, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree assault. His girlfriend, 64-year-old Sharon Ann McGadney of Mobile was also arrested for second-degree...
MOBILE, AL
msn.com

UPDATE: Man injured after accidental shooting on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office released new information on their investigation of a shooting that took place on Okaloosa Island Friday night. The sheriff's office says the victim of the shooting told investigators that his fiancé accidently shot a gun off in his vehicle. According...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola non-profit offers transitional housing services to those in need

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola non-profit, Shepherd's Place Foundation, is offering transitional housing services to displaced men, women, children and military veterans. The non-profit helps those who come out of shelters, domestic violence, prison, or natural disasters and are unable to afford housing. The organization's program helps those people into...
PENSACOLA, FL
msn.com

Escambia County is on 90-day clock before it loses almost half of its Baker Act capacity

A planned policy shift at a Pensacola hospital means patients in mental health crisis may have to be transported as far as Okaloosa County or Bay County for assistance. Earlier this month, state officials, Escambia County legislators and the top county and city public safety officials held an emergency conference call to avoid a potential disaster in local emergency mental health care.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies searching for Destin burglary suspect

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a man in reference to a residential burglary that occurred in Destin Wednesday. The sheriff's office has provided a picture of the suspect as well as the vehicle associated with the individual. The vehicle is pictured as...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

