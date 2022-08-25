ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia High School Association executive director Robin Hines joins American Association of Adapted Sports Programs board

By From Staff Reports
 3 days ago

The American Association of Adapted Sports Programs, Inc. has named Robin Hines, executive director of the Georgia High School Association, to the AAASP Board of Directors.

Hines brings four decades of experience in education, administration and coaching, including his role with the GHSA, where he handles day-to-day operations and challenges, along with interpreting the by-laws created by schools and voted on by the Executive Committee. He also oversees the GHSA’s Coach’s Education Program, which offers training and certification for those interested in becoming a community coach.

