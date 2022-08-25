Seahawks’ RB duo too much for Rebels

CALYPSO – Coach Hugh Martin found a string of highlights after his 17th football season opener at North Duplin last Friday night at H.E. Grubbs Field.

But one of them wasn’t the final score as Chocowinity Southside scooted to a 21-6 win.

One of the more impactful was Eli Morrisey grinding and slicing his way to 103 yards.

“It’s everything he does on and off the field,” Martin said of his team captain. “He’s a tremendous leader. He ran the ball, played in the secondary and on special teams, rarely leaving the field.”

The Seahawks went on an 8-play, 52-yard march to punch in the lone first-half score. Tequon Moore pushed it across the goal at the 7:23 mark of the opening quarter.

“We played really well defensively, especially in the first half,” Martin said. “Our technique on the line really improved from last week to this week. They showed a greater understanding of what they need to do. Plus, our secondary and linebackers were in better position.”

Defensive lineman Oscar Romero, a junior, and defensive tackle Trashan Ruffin, a freshman, were next on Martin’s lauding-list.

“Romero played really well, and Trashaun moves really well, is very quick and plays with a lot of passion,” Martin said.

He went on to compliment linebacker/guard Isacc Davis, a sophomore, and Khamari Leak, a junior running back/outside liebacker. Leak ran for 61 yards and scored ND’s lone TD.

“Isacc did a lot of really good things on both sides of the ball,” he said. “He’s a smaller kid who plays smart, has his eyes in the right position most of the time and pursues the ball well. Leak plays with heart, giving it his all.”

Southside made it 14-0 with 3:31 left in the third quarter after Darren Joyner capped a nine-play, 63-yard drive with a five-yard score.

Moore scored for the second time early in the fourth quarter.

Moore and Joyner combined to help the Seahawks roll for 241 yards. ND netted 189.

The Seahawks’ 11-play, 63-yard march to end the game was concluded when Leak toted the pigskin from the 41 to the 1 and scored the next play. His four carries during the drive accounted for 57 yards.

“We played extremely hard to defend two good backs,” Martin said. “If they got in the open they were tough to bring down.”

ND travels to face Northside-Pinetown on Friday.

The Panthers went 11-2 last fall, losing 34-28 in the third round of the playoffs to Pender, which advanced to the East Region final.

“They’re very dynamic offensively,” Martin said. “We have to prepare to be in the right positions for the two-wing pistol with a lot of options.”

Northside fell to Camden County 16-14 last Friday.

• ND is 47-19 in openers after dropping its third straight, and 12-6 vs. Southside in lidlifters.