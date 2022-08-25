ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chocowinity, NC

Seahawks’ RB duo too much for Rebels

By By Michael Jaenicke Sports Editor
Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzAk5_0hV7Tyb800

CALYPSO – Coach Hugh Martin found a string of highlights after his 17th football season opener at North Duplin last Friday night at H.E. Grubbs Field.

But one of them wasn’t the final score as Chocowinity Southside scooted to a 21-6 win.

One of the more impactful was Eli Morrisey grinding and slicing his way to 103 yards.

“It’s everything he does on and off the field,” Martin said of his team captain. “He’s a tremendous leader. He ran the ball, played in the secondary and on special teams, rarely leaving the field.”

The Seahawks went on an 8-play, 52-yard march to punch in the lone first-half score. Tequon Moore pushed it across the goal at the 7:23 mark of the opening quarter.

“We played really well defensively, especially in the first half,” Martin said. “Our technique on the line really improved from last week to this week. They showed a greater understanding of what they need to do. Plus, our secondary and linebackers were in better position.”

Defensive lineman Oscar Romero, a junior, and defensive tackle Trashan Ruffin, a freshman, were next on Martin’s lauding-list.

“Romero played really well, and Trashaun moves really well, is very quick and plays with a lot of passion,” Martin said.

He went on to compliment linebacker/guard Isacc Davis, a sophomore, and Khamari Leak, a junior running back/outside liebacker. Leak ran for 61 yards and scored ND’s lone TD.

“Isacc did a lot of really good things on both sides of the ball,” he said. “He’s a smaller kid who plays smart, has his eyes in the right position most of the time and pursues the ball well. Leak plays with heart, giving it his all.”

Southside made it 14-0 with 3:31 left in the third quarter after Darren Joyner capped a nine-play, 63-yard drive with a five-yard score.

Moore scored for the second time early in the fourth quarter.

Moore and Joyner combined to help the Seahawks roll for 241 yards. ND netted 189.

The Seahawks’ 11-play, 63-yard march to end the game was concluded when Leak toted the pigskin from the 41 to the 1 and scored the next play. His four carries during the drive accounted for 57 yards.

“We played extremely hard to defend two good backs,” Martin said. “If they got in the open they were tough to bring down.”

ND travels to face Northside-Pinetown on Friday.

The Panthers went 11-2 last fall, losing 34-28 in the third round of the playoffs to Pender, which advanced to the East Region final.

“They’re very dynamic offensively,” Martin said. “We have to prepare to be in the right positions for the two-wing pistol with a lot of options.”

Northside fell to Camden County 16-14 last Friday.

• ND is 47-19 in openers after dropping its third straight, and 12-6 vs. Southside in lidlifters.

Comments / 1

Related
sauknights.com

Football drops to #4 Lindsey WIlson 56-7 on Opening Weekend

The Knights kicked off their 2022 campaign against one of their biggest tests of the seasons in #4 ranked opponent Lindsey Wilson. It was a tale of first half domainance for Lindsey WIlson, as they ended the half with a 57-0 lead, putting the game to bed long before the final whistle.
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

#2 East Forsyth dominates in 47-0 road win over #1 Rolesville

Rolesville, N.C. — East Forsyth went on the road, dominated from start to finish and walked away with a statement win with its 47-0 victory over Rolesville Friday night. The Eagles, ranked #2 in the HSOT West Top 25, never had any trouble against the Rams, ranked #1 in the HSOT East Top 25. In fact, East Forsyth (2-0) did all of its scoring before halftime, forcing a running clock in the process.
ROLESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chocowinity, NC
City
Calypso, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Morehead City Jarrett Bay boat Weldor’s Ark captures second annual N.C. Billfish Series

MOREHEAD CITY — Weldor’s Ark captured the second annual N.C. Billfish Series this summer with an impressive 3,300 release points. The 55-foot Jarrett Bay, captained by Dale Britt and owned by John Roberts, earned its points with impressive showings in the Swansboro Rotary Bluewater Memorial Day Fishing Tournament, the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and the Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Martin
carolinacoastonline.com

Tyler Wilkinson, 26; service August 28

Tyler Wilkinson, 26, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at home. Tyler Alexander Wilkinson was born on January 22, 1996, to his mother Tara Marie Winter, and his father Dewayne McCoo. He was born at Carteret General Hospital in Morehead City, North Carolina and was 7lbs 9oz and a whopping 22 inches long. He lived with his mother in Newport, North Carolina, and was a happy baby, always giggling and laughing. He took his time to start talking, but once he started, he never stopped. He was all boy. He loved playing outside, getting dirty, and playing with trucks. He loved being in the shed with his Papa, playing with the wood scraps and banging nails into them. He loved helping his Nana out in the garden and helping with baking. His favorite homemade treats were chocolate macadamia cookies, his Nana’s eggnog cookies, and his mom’s Christmas cookies.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 23, 24 & 25

Jack Anthony Davis, 55, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. SERGEANT KRISTOPHER "KRIS" JAMES CUMMING, SMorehead City.
BEAUFORT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Rebels#Trashaun
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Man shot in neck in Fayetteville neighborhood

Fayetteville, N.C. — A man shot in the neck Tuesday morning in Fayetteville is in stable condition. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home at Mc Iver Street and Italy Street around 1 a.m. The victim was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital. There was little...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Duplin Times

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
295
Followers
386
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Kenansville.

 https://www.reflector.com/duplin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy