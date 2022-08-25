ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

New Teacher Profile: Masuk welcomes Kyle McGinnis

Position: Special education teacher for Masuk High School and STEM. Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Connecticut and Master’s degree in special education for k-12 from Southern Connecticut State University. What do you like most about teaching?. You can work with students who might have...
MONROE, CT
WTNH

Over 600 runners compete in ‘Ri-Ma-Conn’ 95-mile relay race

Conn. (WTNH) — Runners crossed state lines on Saturday for a 95-mile relay race. The event, dubbed “Ri-Ma-Conn Relay,” started in Rhode Island, headed up to Massachusetts, and ended in Connecticut. It included 18 relay legs across the whole day, covering 16 hours and kicking-off at 4 a.m. On Saturday night, participants are set to […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Hundreds gather in Chesley Park to get back to school supplies

NEW BRITAIN – The Back to School Youth Carnival in Chesley Park Saturday brought out hundreds of area residents to take part in games, listen to music, play basketball and receive free school supplies, all in preparation of the fall learning season. As part of a collaboration with the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

John Samuel Harris

John Samuel Harris age 92 of New Britain, passed away with family by his side. John was born on May 12th, 1930 in Bridgeport hospital. He was married to his beloved wife Teola for 50 years before her passing in 2017. They made their home in New Britain, and they were a mainstay in the community.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Missing Southington woman found safe in Hartford

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman who was reported missing in Southington has been found safe in Hartford on Thursday. Southington police had issued a silver alert for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo after she was last seen on Saturday around 10 p.m. at her home off Mount Vernon Road in Southington. Southington police officers found Tolo […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Infamous Battle of the Frogs: Bizarre Reason for Odd Statues in Willimantic, CT

A famous frog once said, "it ain't easy being green", or something like that. What does that quote have to do with this article? Only that it is about frogs and Kermit was and still is a frog. Anyway, if you make the over 2 hour journey to Eastern Connecticut from Brookfield to Willimantic, you will no doubt want to get a look at the huge frog sculptures at "The Frog Bridge" with its interesting and amusing history. Why frog sculptures you may ask? Well, we will get to that.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
WTNH

Wethersfield shooting leaves two dead in vehicle

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting left two people dead in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Wethersfield, police say. Wethersfield police responded to Mountain Laurel Drive at around 9:28 p.m. Saturday to multiple 911 calls of gunshots. Officers said they found two people dead in a vehicle at the location upon arrival. Preliminary investigations concluded […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- August 25, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot-sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings, especially on the outgoing tides. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The snapper bluefish have shown up in full force, and bluefish of all sizes seem to be more prevalent over the past week. A few false albacore reports have trickled in here and there, but we are still a week or 2 away from the eastern sound blowing up. The large schools of peanut bunker in the area should ensure that the albies hang around once they get here.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

CT students return to schools with armed security

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students are heading back to class Thursday morning in Connecticut, and many can expect a major change. Several schools will now have armed security guards on their campuses. After a long discussion at a recent school board meeting in Old Lyme, board members voted in favor of placing armed security […]
OLD LYME, CT
WTNH

Serious Vernon motorcycle crash hospitalizes two

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A serious motor vehicle accident sent two to the hospital, one of which was transported via Lifestar, according to Vernon Police. The accident took place around 12:20 p.m. at 220 Hartford Turnpike between a car and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was hospitalized, as was a female passenger in […]
VERNON, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A look inside the Soilders and Sailors Arch

(WTNH) – It’s a landmark in downtown Hartford: the Soldiers and Sailors Arch. The arch towers over the entrance to Bushnell Park and commemorates the Capital City’s Civil War heroes. Did you know that you could take a tour inside and go up to the top?. New...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, bubble truck

SOUTHINGTON – Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, a bubble truck and more to the Southington Drive-In Sept. 10, while raising money to purchase toys for children at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Family Fun Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton extends police chief’s contract

SHELTON - The city has locked up its top cop for five years. Shawn Sequeira, first hired as Shelton police chief some eight years ago, received a contract extension Wednesday. The Board of Aldermen, with Mayor Mark Lauretti’s endorsement, unanimously approved the deal which keeps the chief in place until 2027.
SHELTON, CT

