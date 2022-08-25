Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot-sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings, especially on the outgoing tides. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The snapper bluefish have shown up in full force, and bluefish of all sizes seem to be more prevalent over the past week. A few false albacore reports have trickled in here and there, but we are still a week or 2 away from the eastern sound blowing up. The large schools of peanut bunker in the area should ensure that the albies hang around once they get here.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO