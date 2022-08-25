Read full article on original website
Old Saybrook school board votes to delay start of high school schedule
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Some high school students along the shoreline will get to sleep in a little more before their first class this year. The school board voted in June to delay the start of Old Saybrook High School’s day from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. The board said research showed the delay […]
New Britain Herald
Return to class for Berlin Public Schools bittersweet as students, staff still mourning loss of student Chase Anderson
BERLIN – It was a busy first day for students and staff of Berlin Public Schools Thursday. The return was bittersweet for many who are mourning the loss of soon-to-be Berlin High School sophomore Chase Anderson. Anderson was tragically killed overnight last Saturday when his bicycle collided with a...
New Britain Herald
CCSU sophomore business student already running her own successful nail business
NEW BRITAIN – A Central Connecticut State University sophomore business major is also the owner of her own business, Nails by Vonnie. Delvonya Deer began her home-based business in Hartford in 2020, three months after the covid-19 pandemic began. “I was inspired to start my business because this was...
themonroesun.com
New Teacher Profile: Masuk welcomes Kyle McGinnis
Position: Special education teacher for Masuk High School and STEM. Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Connecticut and Master’s degree in special education for k-12 from Southern Connecticut State University. What do you like most about teaching?. You can work with students who might have...
Over 600 runners compete in ‘Ri-Ma-Conn’ 95-mile relay race
Conn. (WTNH) — Runners crossed state lines on Saturday for a 95-mile relay race. The event, dubbed “Ri-Ma-Conn Relay,” started in Rhode Island, headed up to Massachusetts, and ended in Connecticut. It included 18 relay legs across the whole day, covering 16 hours and kicking-off at 4 a.m. On Saturday night, participants are set to […]
Bristol Press
Southington woman with developmental disabilities, who had been missing since Saturday, found in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington woman with developmental disabilities who went missing over the weekend has been found. Police on Thursday said 19-year-old Nyla Tolo was found in Hartford, where she was found by Southington officers. “Our officers, her family and Hartford police are currently with her,” Southington Lt. Keith...
New Britain Herald
Hundreds gather in Chesley Park to get back to school supplies
NEW BRITAIN – The Back to School Youth Carnival in Chesley Park Saturday brought out hundreds of area residents to take part in games, listen to music, play basketball and receive free school supplies, all in preparation of the fall learning season. As part of a collaboration with the...
New Britain Herald
John Samuel Harris
John Samuel Harris age 92 of New Britain, passed away with family by his side. John was born on May 12th, 1930 in Bridgeport hospital. He was married to his beloved wife Teola for 50 years before her passing in 2017. They made their home in New Britain, and they were a mainstay in the community.
Missing Southington woman found safe in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman who was reported missing in Southington has been found safe in Hartford on Thursday. Southington police had issued a silver alert for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo after she was last seen on Saturday around 10 p.m. at her home off Mount Vernon Road in Southington. Southington police officers found Tolo […]
Infamous Battle of the Frogs: Bizarre Reason for Odd Statues in Willimantic, CT
A famous frog once said, "it ain't easy being green", or something like that. What does that quote have to do with this article? Only that it is about frogs and Kermit was and still is a frog. Anyway, if you make the over 2 hour journey to Eastern Connecticut from Brookfield to Willimantic, you will no doubt want to get a look at the huge frog sculptures at "The Frog Bridge" with its interesting and amusing history. Why frog sculptures you may ask? Well, we will get to that.
hk-now.com
HVFC Responds: Vehicle Accident at Intersection of Christian Hill & Saybrook Roads
(August 26, 2022) — At 2:00 a.m. on August 26, 2022, Haddam Volunteer Fire Company responded to the intersection of Christian Hill Road and Saybrook Road for a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, crews encountered a vehicle resting on a utility line brace. The vehicle’s airbags had deployed.
Wethersfield shooting leaves two dead in vehicle
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting left two people dead in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Wethersfield, police say. Wethersfield police responded to Mountain Laurel Drive at around 9:28 p.m. Saturday to multiple 911 calls of gunshots. Officers said they found two people dead in a vehicle at the location upon arrival. Preliminary investigations concluded […]
Winning $825,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At Windham County Convenience Store
A winning lottery ticket valued at $825,000 was sold at a Connecticut store. An unnamed Massachusetts resident, from Worcester, claimed the "$1,000,000 Emeralds" prize from a ticket sold in Windham County, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22. The ticket was purchased in the town of Thompson at the XtraMart,...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 25, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot-sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings, especially on the outgoing tides. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The snapper bluefish have shown up in full force, and bluefish of all sizes seem to be more prevalent over the past week. A few false albacore reports have trickled in here and there, but we are still a week or 2 away from the eastern sound blowing up. The large schools of peanut bunker in the area should ensure that the albies hang around once they get here.
CT students return to schools with armed security
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students are heading back to class Thursday morning in Connecticut, and many can expect a major change. Several schools will now have armed security guards on their campuses. After a long discussion at a recent school board meeting in Old Lyme, board members voted in favor of placing armed security […]
Serious Vernon motorcycle crash hospitalizes two
TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A serious motor vehicle accident sent two to the hospital, one of which was transported via Lifestar, according to Vernon Police. The accident took place around 12:20 p.m. at 220 Hartford Turnpike between a car and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was hospitalized, as was a female passenger in […]
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: A look inside the Soilders and Sailors Arch
(WTNH) – It’s a landmark in downtown Hartford: the Soldiers and Sailors Arch. The arch towers over the entrance to Bushnell Park and commemorates the Capital City’s Civil War heroes. Did you know that you could take a tour inside and go up to the top?. New...
Family: Missing Danbury teen found safe
The family of Heidi Logan-Sorenson says she has been found safe.
New Britain Herald
Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, bubble truck
SOUTHINGTON – Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, a bubble truck and more to the Southington Drive-In Sept. 10, while raising money to purchase toys for children at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Family Fun Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton extends police chief’s contract
SHELTON - The city has locked up its top cop for five years. Shawn Sequeira, first hired as Shelton police chief some eight years ago, received a contract extension Wednesday. The Board of Aldermen, with Mayor Mark Lauretti’s endorsement, unanimously approved the deal which keeps the chief in place until 2027.
