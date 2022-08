The UFC heads to France for the first time ever this weekend, as fans in Paris prepare to cheer on a hometown heavyweight in the main event.Ciryl Gane will renew his pursuit of the undisputed heavyweight title when he takes on Tai Tuivasa on Saturday, seven months after coming up short in a unification bout with Francis Ngannou.Gane held the interim belt from last August until this January, when former teammate Ngannou put on a surprisingly efficient wrestling display to outpoint the previously unbeaten Frenchman.Meanwhile, Australian Tuivasa last competed in February, knocking out former title challenger Derrick Lewis in...

UFC ・ 27 MINUTES AGO