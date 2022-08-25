ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

ClutchPoints

Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Steps out of lineup

Crawford is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Crawford started the past 14 games and will receive a day off after posting a .273/.370/.318 slash line during that span. Dylan Moore will take over at shortstop in Sunday's series finale.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Agent's Take: The type of contract that isn't fully guaranteed Lamar Jackson should consider from Ravens

Time is running out for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to get a deal done. Jackson, who doesn't have an agent, has set a deadline of the start of the regular season for an agreement on a new deal to be reached or he's going to play out his rookie contract for his fully guaranteed $23.016 million fifth-year option. Baltimore's first game is on Sept. 11 against the Jets.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Suffers injury Sunday

Taylor (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's preseason game against the Jets, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. As the first quarter was drawing to a close, Taylor unleashed a pass as he rolled to the right and immediately was driven to the ground by a Jets defender. He remained on the turf for a spell before going to the sideline tent and requiring a cart to get to the locker room. The nature of the injury is unclear, but Taylor ceded QB duties to Davis Webb with Daniel Jones sitting out this exhibition.
NFL
CBS Sports

Colts' Armani Watts: Out for season

Watts suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Saturday's win over the Buccaneers, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Head coach Frank Reich described Watts' injury as "pretty significant" and he is now done for the year. The safety will now shift his focus to being ready ahead of next year's training camp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Darnold: Leaves Friday's game

Darnold needed a cart to go to the locker room after suffering an apparent left ankle injury during Friday's preseason contest versus the Bills, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports. While throwing an incompletion, Darnold's left ankle rolled to the inside as he was taken the ground by a Bills defender....
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected Friday

Winker was ejected from Friday's game against the Guardians at the end of the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Winker struck out on a called third strike to end the eighth and exchanged words with the umpire before being tossed from the matchup. Prior to his ejection, he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. It seems unlikely that the incident will lead to a suspension, so he should be available for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Jets' D.J. Reed: Dealing with knee soreness

Reed didn't practice Sunday due to knee soreness, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh wouldn't rule him out for Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Saleh said it's not a significant injury, but it's something the team needs to monitor. Reed previously dealt with a...
NFL
CBS Sports

Braves' Jackson Stephens: Exits with injury

Stephens exited Friday's game against the Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth inning after being hit in the head by a comebacker, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Stephens was able to walk off the field under his own power after being checked out by trainers, but he...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Likely out long term

Gonzalez is expected to be placed on injured reserve after suffering a "significant" groin injury, Ellis L. Williams of The Charlotte Observer reports. It's unclear if the injury is of the season-ending variety, but it certainly appears as if the veteran kicker will be out for a long period of time regardless. The Panthers don't currently have another kicker on the active, so expect the team to sign one shortly after roster cutdowns occur.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting again Sunday

Lowe (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe will remain on the bench for the second consecutive game after exiting Friday's contest with a right elbow contusion. Lowe was reportedly available as a pinch hitter Saturday, though he wasn't utilized, and he figures to available in a similar capacity Sunday. Isaac Paredes is starting at the keystone in the series finale at Boston.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: One catch in preseason finale

Gesicki tallied one catch on one target for 18 yards in Saturday's 48-10 preseason win over the Eagles. Gesicki made his lone catch of the game on the team's third offensive possession, which helped set up a one-yard touchdown plunge for Sony Michel. Gesicki has been the subject of trade rumors due to questions regarding his potential role in the Miami offense as a true tight end -- rather than a de facto wide receiver -- in recent days. However, if he remains in Miami, Gesicki could still be the third option in the passing attack behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Sports

Commanders rookie Brian Robinson Jr. shot multiple times in attempted robbery; team releases statement

A day after sitting out the Commanders' preseason finale in anticipation of a big role this regular season, rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot multiple times as the victim of an attempted robbery, according to NFL Media and NBC Sports Washington. A third-round draft pick out of Alabama this spring, Robinson is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries after an apparent carjacking attempt, per ESPN.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Shines in longest career start

Bradish (2-5) gave up two hits and two walks while striking out six over eight shutout innings to earn the win in a 2-0 victory over the Astros on Friday. Bradish put together the best start of his young career, and it came on the road against a tough Astros lineup. Bradish threw his slider 51 percent of the time and 67 of his 96 pitches were strikes. The 25-year-old rookie right-hander lowered his ERA to 5.63 with the unexpected performance and has a K:BB of 79:29 across 80 innings this season. It is worth monitoring to see if Bradish can build on this career-best start his next time on the mound, which tentatively lines up for next week at Cleveland.
BALTIMORE, MD

