It’s Been 30 Days and NO ONE Has Claimed That $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

Diesel and heating oil supplies are drastically low in the Northeast, but the situation stands to get even worse over the upcoming hurricane season, according to a new survey by the Department of Energy. While New Englanders likely aren’t worried about warming their homes just yet, the Northeast stands to lose the most oil if a superstorm hits. The area imports most of its energy from the Gulf Coast and relies more heavily on oil to heat its homes than the rest of the U.S. The shortage is partially thanks to the war in Ukraine, which sparked energy concerns around the world. The stretch between Massachusetts and Maine faces the worst of it, with its supplies falling 63 percent below its five-year average, according to the department’s report. Meanwhile, the area from Maryland to New York is 58 percent below the average. New England governors are expected to meet after Labor Day to discuss the situation with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who in the meantime is advising them to stock up as much as possible.Read it at ABC3340 News

MAINE STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO