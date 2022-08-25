Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Fire forces forces family from home in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Firefighters rushed into action on Sunday to battle a blaze in Broward County. Multiple units were left damaged inside a Deerfield Beach multiplex apartment complex located along Northeast 5th Terrace. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke but were table to extinguish the flames within 15 minutes of...
WPTV
Police activity on I-95 northbound near Palm Beach/Martin County line
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Police activity on I-95 northbound at mile marker 88 near the Palm Beach County and Martin County line had one lane closed Sunday morning. All lanes have since reopened. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units treated one patient and took them to a local...
Small community in Pembroke Park shaken after tenants receive an eviction notice
FORT LAUDERDALE – No promises, but Broward commissioners are listening to the plight of a Pembroke Park mobile home community facing eviction.Residents of Lakeside Park Estates in Pembroke Park rallied in front of the government center Thursday, demanding more time and funds to relocate.Earlier this year, Broward commissioners did work an agreement with the owner, Trinity Broadcasting Network, but residents say it's not enough."We need compensation to move and TBN has billions, so how much money does your church need to help the people you are displacing?" said resident Greg Jacobs.Commissioners say they are limited in what more they can do but offered to contact legal aid to help residents fight eviction. They also offered to check on whether the owner is living up to their promise to keep the property in good working order.
WSVN-TV
Residents of RV community reach settlement after being forced out in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a South Florida RV park who were told to move out of their homes will, in a matter of months, need to find somewhere else to go after reaching a settlement with the landowners. “If you have to move out, and it’s been...
Click10.com
Broward deputies ‘secure’ public school in Pompano Beach after lockdown
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A group of Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies stood at the entrance of a public school during a lockdown on Friday in Pompano Beach. A row of BSO patrol cars blocked the entrance of Pompano Beach Middle School, at 310 NE 6 St., inside the parking lot facing Northeast Sixth Street.
CAR SINKS IN CANAL ON BOCA RATON, BROWARD BORDER, AT LEAST ONE DEAD
UPDATE: TWO DEAD, DOUBLE DROWNING. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:09 p.m. — Two people are confirmed dead. This is the update from PBSO: “A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, unincorporated Boca Raton, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Police: 2 teens shot, 1 killed in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police in Palm Beach County are investigating a double shooting involving two teenagers. It happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Friday just before 10 p.m. Authorities said the victims...
Woman critically injured in West Palm Beach road rage shooting
A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck during a road rage incident on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach.
Tri-rail crash in Fort Lauderdale leaves six hospitalized
A Tri-Rail train slammed into an abandoned vehicle and partially derailed in Fort Lauderdale Saturday morning, injuring eight people, according to police. The vehicle had been sitting on the tracks unoccupied, said Detective Ali Adamson, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale police. The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest Eighth Street and 21st Terrace. ...
Man arrested after he broke into Boca Raton home while police helicopter circled above
BOCA RATON — A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested Wednesday after he broke into a home west of Boca Raton as deputies in a helicopter circled above watching him, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Jamal Rutledge, 24, was suspected of being part of a group of people that has committed numerous burglaries in Palm Beach...
cw34.com
Mom: Guard opened cell, encouraged brawl behind bars, let inmate bleed profusely from face
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two inmates in a fight that ended with an eyebrow bite. The reported instigator was freed, but the sheriff's deputy who should've kept it from happening is accused of keeping it under wraps so tight that neither got medical attention, and he insisted the whole thing never happened.
Coral Springs Crime Update: $33K Stolen in Home Burglary
This is a summary of crimes occurring between August 17 – August 23, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A person was...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate multi-car crash in Oakland Park; causes road closures
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving several vehicles caused closures on the streets in Broward County. The roadway in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and Powerline Road was shut down, Sunday morning. Traffic has been diverted as police officers investigate the scene. Officials asked commuters to avoid...
Woman Charged With DUI, Leaving Scene Of Boca Raton Crash
Allegedly Fled Palmetto Park Road Crash Early Saturday Morning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing DUI and Hit and Run charges after she allegedly caused a crash on Palmetto Park Road, then fled the scene. She was followed home […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Street parties on Sistrunk cost $45,000 a pop on taxpayer dime. Turns out they weren’t legal.
Chances are, you missed the parties — an expensive series of shindigs near downtown Fort Lauderdale known as Finally Friday on Sistrunk. But if you live in Broward County, you paid for them. Commissioner Robert McKinzie, who championed the event and says he attended every one, says it was key to energizing a once blighted area that is now undergoing a long-awaited transformation. “It brought ...
WSVN-TV
1 in custody, 1 at large after crash in Miami involving parked car, bailout
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody and continue their search for another following a crash and bailout in a Miami neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into another vehicle parked in front of a home before driving into the yard near Northwest 11th Avenue and 43rd Street, Sunday afternoon.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez to turn himself in to authorities, per source
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County Commissioner will soon be surrendering himself to authorities. Law enforcement sources have confirmed to Local 10 News that Joe Martinez will turn himself in sometime this week. This appears to stem from a public corruption investigation. Martinez was first elected to the...
New Italian restaurants, pizza spots in Palm Beach County
Here’s a look at Italian, pizza restaurants that have debuted in 2022, listed from north to south. Zona Blu, West Palm Beach ...
Installing rooftop solar panels can get your home insurance canceled
As electric bills surge and the federal government offers generous tax incentives for renewable energy investments, more and more Florida homeowners are seriously considering rooftop solar systems. But in calculating system costs vs. electric bill savings, many would-be solar owners are neglecting to consider how a solar system will affect their home insurance bill — or how difficult it might ...
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes into box truck, leaves car in flames
MIAMI (WSVN) - A car went up in flames in Miami. The vehicle rear-ended a box truck before bursting into the fiery blaze, Friday. Fire rescue responded to extinguish the fire. As for the driver, they took off on foot. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details...
