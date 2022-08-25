Read full article on original website
Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The delivery driver is being identified, according to the police.
State Police: Nearly half of child safety seats are installed incorrectly
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are encouraging local parents and guardians to learn how to properly install child safety seats. According to LSP, it’s estimated that nearly 50 percent of child safety seats are not installed properly. State Police point out that this is...
Missing person case ends with hit-and-run arrest of Estherwood woman
ACADIA PARISH (KLFY) – An Estherwood woman was arrested for the hit-and-run death of a man reported missing. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies began an investigation into a reported missing person filed on August 16. The missing person, Eric Simar, was found dead on August 24 on Estherwood Hwy. just north of Egan Highway.
