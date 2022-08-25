ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, LA

Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The delivery driver is being identified, according to the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Missing person case ends with hit-and-run arrest of Estherwood woman

ACADIA PARISH (KLFY) – An Estherwood woman was arrested for the hit-and-run death of a man reported missing. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies began an investigation into a reported missing person filed on August 16. The missing person, Eric Simar, was found dead on August 24 on Estherwood Hwy. just north of Egan Highway.
ESTHERWOOD, LA

