Otsego, MN

Otsego OKs zone change, CUP for Well No. 10 lot

 3 days ago

The Otsego City Council amended the city zoning map and approved a conditional use permit for a new city well site, in action Monday, Aug. 22.

The city had acquired a lot 0.76 of an acre in size near Kadler Avenue and 90th Street for the well. The lot is north of an existing pumphouse facility. It was platted with the Riverwood National Golf Course for a maintenance building that was not constructed.

For the lot to be used for Otsego’s Well No. 10, it needed to be rezoned from Planned Unit Development District to Institutional District and a conditional use permit was needed for a government utility building within the Institutional District, according to city documents.

