ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Louisiana city cop accused of faking overtime claims

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A city police officer in Louisiana is accused of submitting overtime reports for times when he was in Texas or working off-hours at a restaurant.

A federal grand jury indicted Shreveport Police Department Officer James Cisco, 51, on Wednesday on six counts of wire fraud, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown.

The police department did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday requesting comment. Records don’t show an attorney who could speak for Cisco, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The indictment said Cisco falsely claimed overtime on at least eight days between Jan. 6, 2020, and Jan. 19, 2021, under a U.S. Department of Justice grant to improve safety in distressed, high-crime neighborhoods.

On three of the dates, data from his department mobile device indicated that he was in east Texas, according to the indictment. On five other dates involving three paychecks, records showed him working as a private guard at a Shreveport restaurant, it said.

The wire fraud charges involve payroll deposits from a city account with a bank headquartered in Virginia and Cisco’s account at a bank based in Alabama, according to the indictment.

Neither the indictment nor the news release states how much the overtime added up to.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#City Police
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
509K+
Post
506M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy