Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Police investigating shooting near Old Highway 90 in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road. One person was injured and taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue, police said. The community...
wpde.com
GCSO: Alleged abduction attempt 'fabricated', confirm no threat to public
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Sheriff's Office in Georgetown County is issuing an update this evening following a false report of an attempted abduction outside of Georgetown. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted juvenile abduction in the Kensington community over the weekend.
wpde.com
Investigation continues after deadly double shooting at Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Florence. Florence Police Captain Michael Brandt tells ABC 15 that police responded for a shooting in the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. There was a heavy police presence reported by...
wpde.com
1 in custody following assault at Myrtle Beach hotel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is in custody Sunday morning following an assault at a Myrtle Beach hotel. Myrtle Beach police said the assault happened around 1:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Waikiki Village Retro Hotel in the 1500 block of South Ocean Blvd. Officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Disturbance at local hospital leads to interstate chase out of Marion County, Sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Marion County went on an interstate chase after a patient commandeered a patrol car Saturday, according to the Sheriff's Office. Earlier Saturday afternoon, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department. During the disturbance, a psychiatric patient took control of a Marion County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and left the premises.
wpde.com
2 taken to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 544
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash with injuries blocked lanes of traffic Saturday night along Highway 544 near Conway. Rescue crews asked drivers to avoid the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle as lanes of traffic were blocked due to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Two people...
wpde.com
Crews work together to save swimmer with medical condition in NMB by using amphibious boat
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad Water Rescue Team joined other departments as they responded to a call for a swimmer with a medical condition while in the ocean. The team posted to their Facebook page that this was the first...
wpde.com
Motor home wanted after Conway hit-and-run shut down lanes of Hwy 501: Police
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Conway Police Department says that they need help locating a motor home involved in a hit-and-run Friday afternoon. Officials are looking for a white Chevrolet Motor Home, Ohio license plate - JFH9364. Highway 501 was shut down in both directions after police say a...
RELATED PEOPLE
wpde.com
'Go rest high on that mountain:' Robeson Co. fire chief honored after death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Robeson County community is mourning the loss of Fire Chief Steve Britt Sunday afternoon. Britt was the chief of the Orrum Township Fire Department. It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the...
wpde.com
Benefit ride honors Taylor McFadden, victim in deadly Florence Co. domestic incident
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, over a hundred people gathered in Kingstree in Williamsburg County with their ATVs, motorcycles and cars to celebrate the life of Taylor McFadden. David Owens, president of the ATV club, said they organized this event because helping families in need is what it’s...
wpde.com
Prosecutors laying out case for trial of man accused in death of 80-year-old woman
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Documents show federal prosecutors are preparing and laying out their case for the trial of Dominique Brand, who's charged in the murder of 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington last March in Marion County. Attorneys for each side must meet for the "purpose of agreeing and marking...
wpde.com
Lake City police searching for persons of interest in ongoing investigation
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Dept. is asking for help identifying persons of interest in relation to an ongoing investigation. The people of interest include a male and two females in their late teens-early twenties, police said. They were reportedly seen during the early morning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Coroner says two dead after shooting at Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Several police officers are gathered Sunday evening at an apartment complex on Valparaiso Drive off of Second Loop Road in Florence. Neighbors said it involves a possible shooting. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirms two people are dead after a shooting that happened at...
wpde.com
Eight years later, Julius "Juju" Gamble of Johnsonville is still missing, mother desperate
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C.(WPDE) — Julius Gamble went missing on August 28, 2014, in the Johnsonville community of Florence County. Relatives said he was supposed to go visit his aunt, but never made it there and hasn't been seen since. Gamble's mother Harriet Kelly said the past four years have been...
wpde.com
New MUSC hospital serving lower Florence, Williamsburg Counties nearly finished
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — MUSC's new 64,000-square-foot hospital being built on Williamsburg County Highway between Lake City and Kingstree is nearly finished. It's called the Black River Medical Center because of the river's ties to both communities. The building is ready on the outside with a few finishing...
wpde.com
State program gives Pee Dee, Georgetown Counties access to quality internet
WPDE — Spinning wheels and poor connection may be a thing of the past for residents in rural areas of the Palmetto State thanks to a new state program. State agencies invested nearly $30 million in the Rural Broadband Grant Program (RBGP). The program was awarded to 22 counties...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
With several medical screenings to keep up with, join a doctor to break them down
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — It can be tough to keep up with annual doctor visits and screenings, and you can join ABC15 on Monday, August 29 as we speak to a doctor to break down everything you need to know for your age group. You can join McLeod's Dr....
wpde.com
Conway scores late to beat Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Conway would take a 20-14 lead into the halftime Saturday night. However, Myrtle Beach would score twice in the fourth to reclaim the edge. The Tiger would score late to reclaim the led, then watch their defense hold pat to beat the Seahawks for the first time since 2015.
wpde.com
Grand Strand dog trainer encourages physical, mental exercise for dogs
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — International Dog Day is Friday and you can celebrate by adopting a pup, volunteering at a shelter, or donating to a shelter or rescue organization. Or, consider teaching your dog a new trick. Dog trainer Monica Callahan said teaching your dog to turn in...
wpde.com
It's International Dog Day! We wanna see all the Grand Strand & Pee Dee pups
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's International Dog Day, do you know what that means? The ABC15 newsroom is celebrating furry friends around the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The day was created to recognize how many dogs need to be rescued each year. It honors family pets, and dogs...
Comments / 0