ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Police investigating shooting near Old Highway 90 in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road. One person was injured and taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue, police said. The community...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

1 in custody following assault at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is in custody Sunday morning following an assault at a Myrtle Beach hotel. Myrtle Beach police said the assault happened around 1:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Waikiki Village Retro Hotel in the 1500 block of South Ocean Blvd. Officers...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
wpde.com

Disturbance at local hospital leads to interstate chase out of Marion County, Sheriff says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Marion County went on an interstate chase after a patient commandeered a patrol car Saturday, according to the Sheriff's Office. Earlier Saturday afternoon, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department. During the disturbance, a psychiatric patient took control of a Marion County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and left the premises.
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2 taken to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 544

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash with injuries blocked lanes of traffic Saturday night along Highway 544 near Conway. Rescue crews asked drivers to avoid the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle as lanes of traffic were blocked due to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Two people...
CONWAY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Horry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Hcpd
wpde.com

Coroner says two dead after shooting at Florence apartment complex

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Several police officers are gathered Sunday evening at an apartment complex on Valparaiso Drive off of Second Loop Road in Florence. Neighbors said it involves a possible shooting. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirms two people are dead after a shooting that happened at...
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

Conway scores late to beat Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Conway would take a 20-14 lead into the halftime Saturday night. However, Myrtle Beach would score twice in the fourth to reclaim the edge. The Tiger would score late to reclaim the led, then watch their defense hold pat to beat the Seahawks for the first time since 2015.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy