Mississippi State

lee street
3d ago

Phil Bryant and Tate Reeves is definitely #1 #2 after stealing 94 million dollars in TNAF welfare from the needy people of Mississippi

WJTV 12

Counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kempercountymessenger.com

Luke longest serving Supervisor in Mississippi

Most anyone who works in politics will tell you: voters can be fickle, changing their minds about political candidates quickly, especially when a hot button issue surfaces for the first time. But Kemper County’s Mike Luke has managed to stay in office for 45 years, serving as Kemper County’s District...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
ourmshome.com

Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made

At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tate Reeves
Magnolia State Live

‘Great jobs’ for ‘great careers’ are ready for the taking in this Mississippi community, economic developer says

One Mississippi economic developer says he is fielding daily calls from area industries with job openings to fill immediately. Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office regularly hears from local industries seeking leads on the available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Few state residents have flood insurance

With the Pearl River expected to crest next week and recent flash flooding throughout the state, some Mississippi homeowners are questioning whether or not they have flood insurance. Mississippi homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It is a separate policy available through private companies or the National Flood Insurance Program...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WSMV

Gov. Lee: new ESA trial program working for Davidson, Shelby counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of Nashville and Memphis students have been approved to transfer to a private school of their choice with financial help from the state’s ESA program, or school vouchers. Governor Bill Lee is declaring the state’s new Education Savings Account trial program a success, thus...
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

All-Black female Mississippi football officials make history

JACKSON, Miss. — When Murrah opens the Mississippi high school football season on Friday against Cleveland Central at South Jackson Field, the matchup will feature the first all-female crew to officiate high school football in the state. It will also be an all-Black female crew. Mississippi High School Athletic...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

