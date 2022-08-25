Read full article on original website
lee street
3d ago
Phil Bryant and Tate Reeves is definitely #1 #2 after stealing 94 million dollars in TNAF welfare from the needy people of Mississippi
Reply(3)
6
Related
Counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
kempercountymessenger.com
Luke longest serving Supervisor in Mississippi
Most anyone who works in politics will tell you: voters can be fickle, changing their minds about political candidates quickly, especially when a hot button issue surfaces for the first time. But Kemper County’s Mike Luke has managed to stay in office for 45 years, serving as Kemper County’s District...
ourmshome.com
Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made
At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
wtva.com
Think tank says Tupelo schools chief among state's top 5 highest paid public sector workers
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A report released Wednesday said Tupelo Public School District Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou is the fifth highest paid public sector worker in Mississippi. Picou's salary is higher than what Gov. Tate Reeves makes. The governor earns $122,160 annually, and that will jump to $160,000 in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Report: Mississippi’s 50 highest-paid public officials make more than America’s 50 governors
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new report reveals the public officials taking home the most money. And most aren’t elected. It’s the second year the Mississippi Center for Public Policy has published the “Fat Cat Report.”. “You might expect if you had a list of the highest...
Mississippi flooding: Governor declares state of emergency with river expected to crest at 36 feet Monday
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday ahead of expected flooding from the Pearl River. The river is projected to crest at 36 feet by early Monday morning. "The City of Jackson is advising residents who were affected by the 2020 flood to make evacuation plans in...
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
Inside the survival story of a Mississippi store fighting high inflation
The 138-year-old Simmons-Wright Company store in Kewanee, Mississippi looks like a relic, almost a museum dedicated to country life. Its two floors are filled with baskets of cotton, cast-iron skillets and farming plows. But hiding underneath it all is a remarkably nimble business, one that's survived that long by knowing how to adapt.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN!’ State Says They Have No Authority Over Wanda Halbert
Bad news for Shelby County residents who have yet to get a car tag — you’re on your own. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office tells KWAM that they have no authority of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. Under Ms. Halbert’s leadership, the clerk’s office has been turned into...
‘Great jobs’ for ‘great careers’ are ready for the taking in this Mississippi community, economic developer says
One Mississippi economic developer says he is fielding daily calls from area industries with job openings to fill immediately. Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office regularly hears from local industries seeking leads on the available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said.
desotocountynews.com
Few state residents have flood insurance
With the Pearl River expected to crest next week and recent flash flooding throughout the state, some Mississippi homeowners are questioning whether or not they have flood insurance. Mississippi homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It is a separate policy available through private companies or the National Flood Insurance Program...
WSMV
Gov. Lee: new ESA trial program working for Davidson, Shelby counties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of Nashville and Memphis students have been approved to transfer to a private school of their choice with financial help from the state’s ESA program, or school vouchers. Governor Bill Lee is declaring the state’s new Education Savings Account trial program a success, thus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localmemphis.com
State of emergency declared in Mississippi due to flooding
If predictions are correct the Pearl River will crest late Sunday or by Monday. Water could flow into people's homes and businesses.
msn.com
National R&B Hall Of Fame Will Call This Small Mississippi Town Home
There are plenty of R&B artists in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Soon, they’re about to get their own facility in a small town famous for its role in the civil rights movement. The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame, founded in 2010, has...
MSCS board member responds to Joris Ray payout; says board members are ‘good stewards’ with budget
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 continues to seek answers following the resignation of former Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray. As a huge severance payout awaits the ex-leader, our news outlet has been pressing to find out why he is owed that hefty $480,000 severance package. We learned recently...
State won’t take over Shelby County Clerk’s office; official urges ouster
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee does not have the authority to take over operations for the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, but local authorities may pursue an ouster of the clerk, the state’s comptroller said Friday. County Clerk Wanda Halbert has faced complaints over long lines and delays for license plates and other services […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials: Mississippi teacher, school resource officer sent to hospital after handling unidentified pill on campus
A Mississippi teacher and a school resource officer were sent to the hospital after finding an unidentified pill on the school campus that was suspected of having contained fentanyl. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the teacher and SRO at West Jones Middle School both handled the pill that was found...
localmemphis.com
How a Mid-South clinic is making sure the uninsured get needed healthcare
Just over 11% of Tennesseans were uninsured in 2020. That's more than 700,000 residents. The Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis helps with free healthcare.
Couple arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi
A Clarksdale couple was arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi. Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale, are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident in Oxford. On June 27, the Oxford Police Department took a felony shoplifting report from a business on West Jackson Avenue....
actionnews5.com
All-Black female Mississippi football officials make history
JACKSON, Miss. — When Murrah opens the Mississippi high school football season on Friday against Cleveland Central at South Jackson Field, the matchup will feature the first all-female crew to officiate high school football in the state. It will also be an all-Black female crew. Mississippi High School Athletic...
Comments / 4