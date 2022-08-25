A wanted Galesburg man with a history of fleeing from police was taken into custody on Sunday. Police were conducting surveillance on a residence in the 800 block of Michigan Avenue the known residence of 34-year old Bradley Canier. Canier was observed in the backyard of the home and according to police reports, officers received information that Canier had a shotgun at the residence. As officers got into position to make an arrest, Canier entered a truck and began to depart – but officers were able to block his exit with a patrol vehicle. An increasingly irate Canier was taken into custody without incident. Canier has a pending charge of Aggravated Domestic Battery. Officers located $860 on Canier as well as a baggie containing 6.1 grams of ice methamphetamine. Police were also unable to locate a VIN number on the vehicle Canier was driving which also did not have registration. Canier is now also facing Class 2 Felony charge of Meth Possession 5-15 grams and Class 1 Felony charge of Meth Delivery between 5-15 grams. He’ll be in court on September 19th.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO