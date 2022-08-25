Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
2 seriously injured in rural crash Saturday night
Two people were seriously injured Saturday night in a rural Scott County crash, according to a news release. Shortly before 8:45 p.m. Saturday, the Scott Emergency Communications Center (SECC) received an emergency call for a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 70th Avenue and 160th Street in rural Scott County.
KWQC
Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island
The award recognizes excellence in the construction and renovation of tennis facilities throughout the country.
ourquadcities.com
Cause undetermined for Friday fire; Red Cross helps family
UPDATE: On Friday at 5:21 p.m., the Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 900 block of 34th Avenue, a news release says. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival. The fire department remained on scene locating all hot spots and removing smoke from the structure.
1470 WMBD
Two injured in Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police said two people were wounded, one of them seriously, in a shooting Friday night near E. Kansas Street and N. Indiana Avenue in the city’s East Bluff area. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Auto shop ‘mostly destroyed’ in overnight fire
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An auto shop along IL Route 29 caught fire early Thursday morning. A police officer at the scene said Moore’s Motorworks is mostly destroyed, and no one has been hurt. This is a developing story. More details will be posted when new information becomes...
1470 WMBD
SUV crash sends one to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. – An investigation continues into an accident Thursday morning that left the driver trapped for a time. Peoria Fire says the crash reported at 7:03 A.M. near War Memorial and Sheridan Road left the SUV involved with heavy damage, especially on the drivers side. Crews had to...
wcbu.org
2 people seriously injured in shooting and stabbing incidents in Peoria
At least two people were seriously injured during a series of violent episodes in Peoria late Friday and overnight. Peoria Police said they were all separate incidents. The most high-profile incident happened during the Peoria High-Metamora football game Friday night at Peoria Stadium. A fight broke out in the stands, leading to a pause and ultimate cancellation of the game. Metamora elected not to finish the game, leading to a forfeit.
1470 WMBD
S. Pekin business goes up in flames
SOUTH PEKIN, Ill. — Part of Rt. 29 was shut down early Thursday morning due to a fire in South Pekin. Officials told 25 News Moore’s Motorworx caught fire, and was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. Parts of Main Street to Chester Road were blocked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
aledotimesrecord.com
Police report: Kids injured by box cutters in skirmish on North Street in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Multiple children, including a 3-year-old, were injured in an incident on East North Street Saturday night. Officers were called to the 100 block of East North Street at 8:16 p.m. for a large crowd and a report of a child being stabbed. According to the police report,...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Welder, scrap copper, whiskey among items stolen in Galesburg
GALESBURG — At 3:40 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., for a burglary report. Officers were told by an employee that a chain link fence had been cut on the east side of the property to gain entry. Security footage showed the incident took place at 2 a.m. that morning. A Miller brand welder valued at $2,000 and $2,000 worth of scrap copper were taken from the property. The cost of the fence damage is estimated at $1,000.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect tried to steal Mercedes at YMCA
A 22-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he tried to steal a Mercedes from a YMCA parking lot. Antonio Nieves faces a felony charge of first-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 9:15 p.m. June 7, Davenport Police were dispatched to the Utica Ridge YMCA, 4885...
1470 WMBD
Police in two communities investigate overnight car burglaries
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in two Tazewell County communities say they saw a slew of burglaries to cars late Thursday night into Friday morning. Police in Morton says parts of six streets had vehicles broken into. Authorities in Green Valley say much the same thing, but didn’t specify where.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man with history of fleeing from police arrested Sunday, August 21st
A wanted Galesburg man with a history of fleeing from police was taken into custody on Sunday. Police were conducting surveillance on a residence in the 800 block of Michigan Avenue the known residence of 34-year old Bradley Canier. Canier was observed in the backyard of the home and according to police reports, officers received information that Canier had a shotgun at the residence. As officers got into position to make an arrest, Canier entered a truck and began to depart – but officers were able to block his exit with a patrol vehicle. An increasingly irate Canier was taken into custody without incident. Canier has a pending charge of Aggravated Domestic Battery. Officers located $860 on Canier as well as a baggie containing 6.1 grams of ice methamphetamine. Police were also unable to locate a VIN number on the vehicle Canier was driving which also did not have registration. Canier is now also facing Class 2 Felony charge of Meth Possession 5-15 grams and Class 1 Felony charge of Meth Delivery between 5-15 grams. He’ll be in court on September 19th.
Community steps up to support Galesburg veteran after house floods
GALESBURG, Ill. — There's a flood of support pouring from the Galesburg community for a combat veteran whose life was recently turned upside down. Last winter, the inside of Mike Lawson's home was destroyed after his home furnace broke and water pipes busted, leading to several feet of water rushing into the building.
No injuries in Burlington school fire
The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to Sunnyside Elementary School, 2040 Sunnyside Avenue in Burlington, at about 12:29 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 for a report of smoke in classrooms. Firefighters arrived at 12:33 to find the fire alarms activated and the school already evacuated. They found light smoke in classrooms in […]
KWQC
Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Six injured in two-vehicle crash near hospital
PEORIA, Ill. – At least six people may be injured as the result of one of two accidents near UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center Tuesday afternoon. Peoria Police say the main accident at Randolph and Hamilton near UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center around 2:40 P.M. involved two vehicles, one of which rolled over.
hoiabc.com
WATCH: Hale Church demolished after standing for over a century
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Friday, Peoria’s Hale Church came down after more than a hundred years of serving the West Bluff community. The church fell into disrepair in recent years, despite many attempts to salvage it. Alex Gaul was at the scene on High Street, with more...
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
hoiabc.com
New details revealed in deadly Hanna City plane crash
HANNA CITY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Heart of Illinois ABC has obtained new information regarding the single-engine plane crash that killed two people in Hanna City earlier this month. A statement from the National Transportation Safety Board was released Saturday night, detailing some of their findings over the course...
WGIL - Galesburg's news
Galesburg, IL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.http://www.wgil.com
Comments / 0