KWTX
Central Texas organization spays and neuters feral cats
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - According to PETA, there are between 60 and 100 million feral, or stray cats, in the U.S. In Killeen mobile home parks in particular can see a high number of feral cats as people move out and leave their furry friends. The sheer number of...
O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
brownwoodnews.com
Doran Lemke
Doran Erich Lemke was born on August 23, 1944, to Erich and Jane (Doran) Lemke in Midland, Texas. He passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in Brownwood. He leaves behind a wife of 52 years, Glenda (Cox) Lemke, a daughter, Kara (David) Markham, one grandson, Case Markham, one granddaughter, McKenzie (Jason) Markham Burt, two sisters, Janet (Richard) Morris and Liesa (David) Land, one brother, Gerald “Tinker” (Theresa) Lemke, bonus daughter and son in law, Amy and Jason Tindol, bonus grandchildren Ty, Kate, and Barrett Tindol, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
brownwoodnews.com
Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for Family Healthcare Clinic
On August 24th, the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting for the Family Healthcare Clinic. They are located at 123 Santa Anna Avenue in Coleman. The Family Healthcare Clinic’s goal is to offer a friendly environment and to give you the tools to live a healthier, happier, and longer life.
brownwoodnews.com
CLEAR THE SHELTER Day is Saturday Aug. 27
FREE Adoptions – both cats & dogs. Low cost spay & neuter voucher sales for both city & county residents. Clear the Shelters is a nation-wide campaign to help find homes for shelter animals. It is sponsored by NBC, Telemundo, and Hills-Science Diet. This will be our second year participating in this initiative. Last year CTSAC held Clear The Shelters in September and we were able to find homes for 84 animals!
Having Texas native plants in your front yard helps fight wildfires and drought
AUSTIN, Texas — While we saw some measurable rain last week, most of Central Texas remains in a drought. Many counties still have water restrictions in place, and it's hard to keep a pretty lawn, which is why experts recommend drought-resistant landscaping. The City of Austin has created this...
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood ISD Announces Students with Autism Parent Support Meeting
“1 in 44 children will be identified as a child with autism. Frequently, those children experience challenges in communication and demonstrate unskilled behavior and social interactions in a community and school setting,” said Danielle Howard, the Mental Health Coordinator for Brownwood ISD. “It is frequently said, ‘If you’ve met one student with autism, you have met one student with autism,’ as the needs, talents, and skills of each student exhibit uniqueness and variety. Autism is identified as a spectrum, and may range from students who struggle to communicate at all, to those who struggle with social skills, and communication at a more advanced level. Understanding how to support and assist these students with success in a social world is paramount to building skills, creating long term success, and increasing community support and prosperity.” To help build community and support for the parents, neighbors, and friends of students with autism, BISD will hold their first parent support group meeting on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 5:30 pm at 2707 Southside Dr, Brownwood, TX, in the Central Support Center.
brownwoodnews.com
Patsy Grider
Patsy Grider, 88, passed away on August 24, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas. Patsy is survived by a daughter Barbara Glenn, of Early, son Benny Langley and wife Melinda of Brownwood, son Michael Langley and wife Diane of Brownwood, son Donald Langley of Brownwood, Tyler Langley, Jamie Donica, Jacob Teague, Jerry Elkins, Kassidi Seaton, Angela Lemons, Ryan Lemons, Coby Langley, Kylee Langley. Patsy is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
brownwoodnews.com
Joshua Schulze
Joshua Ryan Schulze was born December 23, 1986, and was called home by his Lord on August 24, 2022. Josh was a loving husband and father, a loyal son and brother, and a faithful friend to all who knew him. Josh loved his wife, Cierra in a way that made other people envious of their relationship. Being a dad was his proudest accomplishment and it came natural to him. He was as involved as any dad could be with his children’s activities. He is survived by his wife, Cierra, three young children, Mattie (10), Alivia (7), and Taylor (5), his parents, Nita and Jerry O’Neal of Brownwood, and Ronnie Schulze of Brownwood, his siblings, Nicole Schulze of Brownwood, Autumn Hood (husband Chris) of Blanket, Scottye O’Neal (wife Becca) of Brownwood, Shannon O’Neal Shannon of Commerce, Monica Faircloth (husband Forrest) of Helotes, mother-in-law, Hanna Adams of Burkett, father-in-law, Conda Odom (wife Dee) of Azle, additional in-laws, Korbin McClain of San Angelo, Roby Odom of Baird, Quirt Odom of Azle, Brandi Johnson of Abilene, Doug Adams (wife Candys) of Santa Anna, maternal grandfather, Kenneth Doss of Zephyr, paternal grandparents, M.C. and Myrna Dale O’Neal of Priddy, and many members of his extended family. Josh is preceded in passing by his father-in-law Ricky Adams, maternal grandmother Leila Kellar and husband Hollis, paternal grandparents Helen Schulze and Leland Schulze. Pallbearers are Manuel Rodriguez, Cody Day, Erik Cisneros, Nate De la Torre, Hunter Speck, Cade Doss, Cole Doss, Dylan Sparger, Blake Hood, R.J. Hood, and Ray Soto. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Joshua Schulze GoFundMe page. Joey Wilbourn, Pastor, First Methodist Church Brownwood, will officiate.
KFDA
‘They’ll be packing meals’: School meals no longer free to all students
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The pandemic has changed a lot of things within schools, in and outside of the classroom. School cafeterias are now trying to return to a sense of normalcy with changes being made on and off the plate. Districts have transitioned from the pandemic, returning to standards...
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
brownwoodnews.com
HPU to host new season of Brownwood Community Choir
The Brownwood Community Choir, formerly University Singers, is set to begin rehearsals for the group’s 2022-2023 season on Monday, August 29. Rehearsals will be held weekly on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in room 503 of Howard Payne University’s Davidson Music Complex. The choir is...
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
koxe.com
Lois Luster, 77, of Brownwood
Lois Luster, age 77, of Brownwood, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home of Early. Lois was born November 24, 1944 in Kingsville, TX to Thomas Ray Stewart and Alice Marie Stewart. She graduated from Early...
Keep Your Eyes Peeled for the Most Wanted Criminals in Bell County, Texas
Crime is an unfortunate part of life. Sadly, Bell County, Texas has seen its share of nefarious activity as well. We've recently talked about some of Texas' most wanted being captured (and more taking their place on the list), but there are certain individuals who have committed crimes here in our neck of the woods who remain at large.
Take a Look Inside the Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you cruise just northwest of Fredericksburg, Texas you'll find a little town called Mason. You'll also find the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State. Keep reading to check out the inside of this massive mansion. Located in the Texas Hill country, the Seaquist House, which became a...
RGV business wins grand prize in H-E-B competition
DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Annie Leal, from McAllen, won the grand prize for her “I Love Chamoy” product at H-E-B’s 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. Each year, H-E-B Quest for Texas Best reviews samples of Texas-made food, beverages, and general merchandise from small business creators across the state. The competition, which first launched in […]
Another Child Dies In A Hot Car In Texas: This summer was Especially Brutal With Temperatures in The Triple Digits
A baby outfitted in a carrier seat in the back of the car.Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash. Each year in summer, we get hit with the horrific news. Caregivers and parents unintendedly leave children in hot vehicles for hours, inevitably by the time they remember, the child is found dead.
inforney.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
