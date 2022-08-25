Joshua Ryan Schulze was born December 23, 1986, and was called home by his Lord on August 24, 2022. Josh was a loving husband and father, a loyal son and brother, and a faithful friend to all who knew him. Josh loved his wife, Cierra in a way that made other people envious of their relationship. Being a dad was his proudest accomplishment and it came natural to him. He was as involved as any dad could be with his children’s activities. He is survived by his wife, Cierra, three young children, Mattie (10), Alivia (7), and Taylor (5), his parents, Nita and Jerry O’Neal of Brownwood, and Ronnie Schulze of Brownwood, his siblings, Nicole Schulze of Brownwood, Autumn Hood (husband Chris) of Blanket, Scottye O’Neal (wife Becca) of Brownwood, Shannon O’Neal Shannon of Commerce, Monica Faircloth (husband Forrest) of Helotes, mother-in-law, Hanna Adams of Burkett, father-in-law, Conda Odom (wife Dee) of Azle, additional in-laws, Korbin McClain of San Angelo, Roby Odom of Baird, Quirt Odom of Azle, Brandi Johnson of Abilene, Doug Adams (wife Candys) of Santa Anna, maternal grandfather, Kenneth Doss of Zephyr, paternal grandparents, M.C. and Myrna Dale O’Neal of Priddy, and many members of his extended family. Josh is preceded in passing by his father-in-law Ricky Adams, maternal grandmother Leila Kellar and husband Hollis, paternal grandparents Helen Schulze and Leland Schulze. Pallbearers are Manuel Rodriguez, Cody Day, Erik Cisneros, Nate De la Torre, Hunter Speck, Cade Doss, Cole Doss, Dylan Sparger, Blake Hood, R.J. Hood, and Ray Soto. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Joshua Schulze GoFundMe page. Joey Wilbourn, Pastor, First Methodist Church Brownwood, will officiate.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO