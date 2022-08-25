Maroon girls continue to improve against Gladstone, Negaunee

GLADSTONE—After getting swept by Escanaba to begin the season, the Menominee girls tennis team showed marked improvement in a triangular match against Gladstone and Negaunee on Wednesday.

Against the Eskymos, Menominee failed to win a single set but that was not the case on Wednesday, as the Maroons were able to tally five total victories.

Menominee battled the Braves to a 4-4 split before falling to the Miners 7-1.

“We have a lot to work on, but we looked much better than we did last week,” Menominee coach Nikki Mathieu said.

No. 3 singles Lola Doyle took down Gladstone’s Rachel Krouth in consecutive 6-4, 6-4 sets, while No. 4 Elena Murphy broke out the broom against Alexis Burch in a 6-0, 6-0 sweep.

The Maroons also picked up a pair of victories in doubles action against Gladstone, with the No. 1 pairing of Maddy Barker and Anna Axtell dispatching Mandee Barron and Maggie Buckley in a 3-2 decision.

The duo narrowly won the opening set with a 7-5 score and dropped the second set 6-2, setting the stage for the deciding third set where Axtell and Barker claimed a 10-7 triumph to seal the win.

Menominee’s other doubles victory came in the No. 4 match, where Anna Marcsiek and Lily Kamin tallied a 6-4, 7-5 sweep over Brooke Pendergraf and Sam Drielick.

Mackenzie Doyle recorded her first win of the season with a 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 victory over Negaunee’s Rheana Nelson in the pair’s No. 3 singles match.

The rest of Menominee’s day was not as strong.

No. 1 singles Pearl Wellens dropped both of her matches, first falling to Gladstone’s Addie Trombley 6-3, 6-1 before losing to the Miners’ Jordan Enright 6-1, 3-6, 10-5.

Tia Schone (Gladstone) defeated Mackenzie Doyle 6-0, 6-0, while Lola Doyle lost to Aubrey Jackson (Negaunee) 6-2, 6-3 and Murphy succumbed to Lilliana Saunders (Negaunee) 6-2, 6-2 to wrap up Menominee’s afternoon in singles competition.

Menominee’s two doubles losses against the Braves came in the No. 2 match, with Reese Herioux and Lou Martinez taking down Gia Viceli and Ella Barber 6-1, 2-6, 11-9, while Sylvia Nault and Charlotte Hanson defeated Ava Chouinard and Isabelle Bentley 6-4, 6-4.

Negaunee won all four of its doubles matches against the Maroons, with No. 1 Stella Harris and Maddie Fruslaglio sweeping Axtell and Barker 6-0, 6-3. No. 2 Sage Juntti and Olivia Lunseth defeated Viceli and Barber 6-0, 6-0, No. 3 Kallen Schultz and Madalynn Peters dispatched Chouinard and Bentley 6-0, 6-0, and No. 4 Autumn Ring and Paityn Brunette bested Marcsiek and Kamin 6-0, 6-0.

Menominee is back on the courts for another triangular match, this one taking place at Kingsford on Tuesday. Norway will also be taking part.

Tuesday’s matches will begin at 2:30 p.m.