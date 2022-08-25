ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Negaunee, MI

Maroon girls continue to improve against Gladstone, Negaunee

Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 3 days ago

GLADSTONE—After getting swept by Escanaba to begin the season, the Menominee girls tennis team showed marked improvement in a triangular match against Gladstone and Negaunee on Wednesday.

Against the Eskymos, Menominee failed to win a single set but that was not the case on Wednesday, as the Maroons were able to tally five total victories.

Menominee battled the Braves to a 4-4 split before falling to the Miners 7-1.

“We have a lot to work on, but we looked much better than we did last week,” Menominee coach Nikki Mathieu said.

No. 3 singles Lola Doyle took down Gladstone’s Rachel Krouth in consecutive 6-4, 6-4 sets, while No. 4 Elena Murphy broke out the broom against Alexis Burch in a 6-0, 6-0 sweep.

The Maroons also picked up a pair of victories in doubles action against Gladstone, with the No. 1 pairing of Maddy Barker and Anna Axtell dispatching Mandee Barron and Maggie Buckley in a 3-2 decision.

The duo narrowly won the opening set with a 7-5 score and dropped the second set 6-2, setting the stage for the deciding third set where Axtell and Barker claimed a 10-7 triumph to seal the win.

Menominee’s other doubles victory came in the No. 4 match, where Anna Marcsiek and Lily Kamin tallied a 6-4, 7-5 sweep over Brooke Pendergraf and Sam Drielick.

Mackenzie Doyle recorded her first win of the season with a 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 victory over Negaunee’s Rheana Nelson in the pair’s No. 3 singles match.

The rest of Menominee’s day was not as strong.

No. 1 singles Pearl Wellens dropped both of her matches, first falling to Gladstone’s Addie Trombley 6-3, 6-1 before losing to the Miners’ Jordan Enright 6-1, 3-6, 10-5.

Tia Schone (Gladstone) defeated Mackenzie Doyle 6-0, 6-0, while Lola Doyle lost to Aubrey Jackson (Negaunee) 6-2, 6-3 and Murphy succumbed to Lilliana Saunders (Negaunee) 6-2, 6-2 to wrap up Menominee’s afternoon in singles competition.

Menominee’s two doubles losses against the Braves came in the No. 2 match, with Reese Herioux and Lou Martinez taking down Gia Viceli and Ella Barber 6-1, 2-6, 11-9, while Sylvia Nault and Charlotte Hanson defeated Ava Chouinard and Isabelle Bentley 6-4, 6-4.

Negaunee won all four of its doubles matches against the Maroons, with No. 1 Stella Harris and Maddie Fruslaglio sweeping Axtell and Barker 6-0, 6-3. No. 2 Sage Juntti and Olivia Lunseth defeated Viceli and Barber 6-0, 6-0, No. 3 Kallen Schultz and Madalynn Peters dispatched Chouinard and Bentley 6-0, 6-0, and No. 4 Autumn Ring and Paityn Brunette bested Marcsiek and Kamin 6-0, 6-0.

Menominee is back on the courts for another triangular match, this one taking place at Kingsford on Tuesday. Norway will also be taking part.

Tuesday’s matches will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

The Most Complete Guide to Escanaba, Upper Michigan

Planning a trip to Escanaba, and don’t know where to start?. Escanaba is a great place to visit on your trip to Upper Michigan. You’ll find yourself falling in love with the beauty of Lake Michigan and its many beaches as well as the unique local culture. Escanaba is the perfect place to try the famous pasty, a local savory dish that dates back to 12th century England. The city lies sheltered in the Little Bay de Noc so it’s the perfect spot for a summer getaway or a family vacation. Definitely add Escanaba to your bucket list if you haven’t already.
ESCANABA, MI
WFRV Local 5

High School Sports Xtra 8/27

(WFRV) – The second week of the high school football season featured marquee nonconference matchups around the state, and plenty of moments that could end up defining the season on the gridiron. On this week’s edition of High School Sports Xtra, we recap Neenah’s 35-13 win over Menasha in our Game of the Week, profile […]
DE PERE, WI
msn.com

Ghost Towns in Upper Michigan

Ghost Towns in Upper Michigan? There is no scarcity of spirits and mysterious characters in a state with a background as remarkable and intricate as the Upper Peninsula’s coast of Michigan. From the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s, this area was the only region on earth where highly pure and workable copper could be extracted, and that too in unlimited quantities.
MICHIGAN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay’s Keggers goes up for sale

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 15 years of running operations at a popular area business, a Green Bay bar owner is getting ready to close his tab and say goodbye to the place that gave him so much. Earlier this week, Keggers owner, Will Liebergen, shared on Facebook...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsford, MI
Menominee, MI
Sports
City
Gladstone, MI
City
Escanaba, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Gladstone, MI
Sports
City
Norway, MI
City
Negaunee, MI
City
Menominee, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Police In Delta, Marquette Counties Looking For Missing Man

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person. 56 year old Dennis James Kivioja was last seen in the City of Escanaba around 9:30pm on Tuesday 8/23/22. He had plans to ride his bicycle back to his property on Boney Falls Road in Wells Township, Marquette County but has not made it back there. He spends time in the Wells area of Delta County but has not been heard from by friends and relatives there.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
wearegreenbay.com

NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
ALGOMA, WI
Door County Pulse

Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake

Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash

A 43-year-old Sturgeon Bay man is behind bars after striking a woman with his car Saturday evening. The incident occurred just after 5:30 p.m. when the man, who was driving westbound on Gordon Road in the Town of Sevastopol, hit a 71-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman. He lost control of his vehicle after that, crossing the eastbound lane before entering a ditch and hitting a fence at a nearby orchard.
STURGEON BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maroons#Braves
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Iron Mountain, MI USA

Found on Thursday August 18th, 2022 Hanging like a Christmas ornament on a tree outside First National. We were walking through the parking lot and my mom said “Oh my! What is that?” And I got an adorable picture of her taking it off the branch and I tried to get a picture to show how shiny and glittery it is. You can tell that there’s glitter all over it from the picture, but it doesn’t show like it will on her Christmas tree! Thanks so much, it definitely brought joy!
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
UPMATTERS

Marquette man arrested on multiple charges including assault

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man is being held at the Marquette County Jail awaiting arraignment following multiple incidents he is suspected of being involved with. Marquette Police were called to the Marquette Senior Center on Baraga avenue around 1:00 a.m. Friday when someone reported the sound of...
MARQUETTE, MI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish De Pere duplex fire

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The blazing fire that ignited at a De Pere duplex on Friday night has been extinguished. Officials confirmed with Local 5 that the flames coming from a duplex on Cavil Way had been put out. Firefighters from several agencies responded to the incident. Local...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie Co. bridge, I-41 lanes to be closed

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An overpass/bridge that was hit by a dump truck earlier in August and the I-41 lanes under it are slated to close in Outagamie County, Wisconsin. The County Road CC/Rose Hill Road bridge over I-41 was originally hit by an over-height dump truck on...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCY

High-Speed Internet To All Of Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County officials are negotiating a $27.2 million loan that they hope will bring high speed service to almost all residents. The county is working with Bug Tussel, a Green Bay-based internet provider, which specializes in bringing services to rural communities. Bug Tussel has...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shawano community reacts to superintendent resignation announcement

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano School Board President Mike Musolff said he is focused on the future in the wake of superintendent Randi Anderson announcing her resignation. A district official tipped Local Five News off about the announcement around 4 p.m. The official shared a statement from the district...
SHAWANO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man finds woman’s wedding ring in sand in Egg Harbor

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – When a woman lost her wedding ring while vacationing in Door County, she thought it was lost forever until one man used a metal detector to uncover it. Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine was packing up after spending the day with her family at Horseshoe Bay when...
EGG HARBOR, WI
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Joe Heller: A cartoonist take on the news of the week — in full color, broad strokes, and few words

Joe Heller was the editorial cartoonist for the Green Bay Press-Gazette in Green Bay, Wis., from 1985 until being laid off in July 2013. He still draws several cartoons a week and distributes them through his own syndicate. Through Heller Syndication, his cartoons regularly appear in more than 400 newspapers, making him the most successful self-syndicated editorial cartoonist in the nation. His cartoons are reprinted many times in USA Today, Denver Post, St. Paul Pioneer Press, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek Japan, The Week and The Washington Post. Joe’s cartoons have won numerous distinctions, including 10 Best of Gannett awards, eight Milwaukee Press Club awards and two Honorable mentions for the John Fischetti Award. He lives in Green Bay with his wife, Pamela. He is a regular featured cartoonist for the NKyTribune.
GREEN BAY, WI
Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Menomonie, WI
241
Followers
429
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy