RK Centers acquires open-air retail property for $13.825 million
Manchester, NH RK Centers has completed the acquisition of the open-air retail property at 777 South Willow St. The building consists of 74,935 s/f on 11.85 acres and is home to two blue-ribbon tenants, Burlington Stores and Michaels. The purchase price was $13.825 million. The announcement was made by Kenneth...
Horvath & Tremblay completes sale of three retail properties in New England for a total of $15.4 million
Plaistow, NH Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of three retail properties in New England for a total of $15.4 million. Bob Horvath and Todd Tremblay of Horvath & Tremblay completed the sale of Walgreens in Plaistow, N.H. Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer to complete this transaction at a sale price of $6.1 million. Walgreens is located at 3 Plaistow Rd. Walgreens has been at the property since 2013 and has more than 11 years remaining on an absolute triple-net lease with eleven, five-year renewal options. The lease calls for a rare 10% rent increase in 2023 and 5% rent increases at the start of each renewal option. The property is a pad site (fee simple condominium interest) to the Plaistow Center, a regional shopping center that is home to ALDI, PetSmart, Dollar Tree, Advance Auto Parts, and many other national and regional retailers. The property is 1.25-miles from the junction of Rte. 125 and I-495.
Refined Adirondack Summer House on Lake Winnipesaukee
Located on the banks of Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, this resort-like lodge is an elegant lakeside retreat with a rustic tone. The south facing 20,000-plus-square-foot home on Tips Cove includes a timber frame main house and a boathouse. The Adirondack style home designed by Battle Architects and built...
Vacation Tiny at Adorable Tuxbury Tiny House Village in New Hampshire
Sometimes the coziest spaces are the best places to rest your head at night. As summer approaches and people make upcoming travel plans (exciting, right?), you or someone you know may be looking for a place to stay while on vacation. There's no shortage of hotels or Airbnb options you can select, but why not choose somewhere more unique instead? After all, you're traveling, and trips are all about having new and memorable experiences. Why not think outside the box?
Grand Opening Day @ the Newest Market Basket Store Location in Concord
On Friday, August 26, 2022 at 7am the newest Market Basket store will officially open its doors .. located at 15 Merchants Way, Concord, NH just off Exit 17 on Route I-93. To help celebrate the new store opening, all Market Basket Stores will offer great deals on products during the Grand Opening Sale which continues through Saturday Sept. 3rd, 2022. Find your closest Market Basket location at www.shopmarketbasket.com.
Enjoy a Special Romantic Meal at the Top of a Lighthouse in Newburyport, MA
Ok, just so you know, this is quite actually the cutest and sweetest romantic place ever, and we are absolutely gushing over it. Maybe you and your partner are looking to go on a romantic date night or celebrate an anniversary, or perhaps you're looking to pop the question in a place that's so special, it's the only one of its kind in the world. Enter the Newburyport Lighthouse in Massachusetts.
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
Man pulled from burning car on Everett Turnpike in NH
MERRIMACK, N.H. – Good Samaritans pulled a man from a car that was engulfed in flames following a single-car crash on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire.It happened around 9 p.m. on the southbound side of the road in Merrimack. New Hampshire State Police arrived and found the 2013 Nissan GTR was heavily damaged and fully engulfed in flames. The driver had been pulled from his burning vehicle by other drivers who were in the area at the time of the crash. The vehicle, driven by a 39-year-old Nashua man, was the only car involved. State Police said the driver was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, then flown to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries.Traffic was impacted following the crash for about two hours.Police said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.
Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world
One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners
ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever. You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
2 people jump from second floor building during fire in Concord, officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — Two people jumped from a second-floor window during a fire early Saturday morning in Concord, officials said. The Concord Fire Department said shortly after midnight, they responded to 54 Rumford St. for a report of a building fire. The two people jumped before they arrived and when they arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire on the back of the building.
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire
Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
Take off: Tips for underserved hospitality owners during Sept. 13 panel discussion at The Spotlight Room
MANCHESTER, NH – Come meet with other BIPOC hospitality owners and resource organizations, learn what support is available and tell us what else you need!. This event is for anyone who is thinking of, currently in or considering expanding within the lodging and restaurant small business arena. The Community...
Miss New Hampshire 2021’s personal walk to recovery
LACONIA, NH — When Ashley Marsh ponders her year as Miss New Hampshire 2021, she thinks of a mission that remains close to her heart: Greater awareness of mental health and the invisible struggles for young people — including herself. Marsh’s role included a string of statewide speeches,...
NH Lottery website temporarily shut down after cyber attack
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Lottery is saying today is not their lucky day, after their website experienced a cyber attack Friday morning. A Lottery spokesperson says they’re aware of the attack and have taken the official New Hampshire Lottery website offline out of an abundance of caution. They’re working with a technical team to resolve the issue and are actively investigating the nature of the attack.
'Sky Show' returns to Manchester this weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What was once a Queen City tradition is coming back in a big way this weekend. For the first time in nearly 10 years, “Sky Show" is happening Saturday at Arms Park in Manchester. Thousands are expected for this free, family event, which features bands...
Thousands gather for concerts and fireworks at 'Chaos & Kindness Sky Show'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of people gathered Saturday at Arms Park in Manchester for concerts, food and fireworks in the "Chaos & Kindness Sky Show." Organizers said the fireworks show was the largest in New Hampshire history. Bands performed starting in the afternoon until the 9:15 p.m. fireworks show.
Electric worker suffers fatal injury at wastewater plant in New Hampshire
SWANZEY, N.H. (AP) — An electric company employee working on a backup generator project at Keene’s wastewater treatment plant suffered an injury and died, city officials said. The Hamblet Electric employee was fatally injured on Wednesday morning. Other employees used a defibrillator and performed CPR before ambulance and...
