Right lane on Sunshine Bridge closed due to crack
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The westbound right lane on the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish closed Thursday due to a significant crack. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said they discovered the new crack during a planned routine inspection of the bridge. Transportation officials said the bridge is safe to cross but the lane closure is in place out of caution until repairs can be made.
State Police: Nearly half of child safety seats are installed incorrectly
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are encouraging local parents and guardians to learn how to properly install child safety seats. According to LSP, it’s estimated that nearly 50 percent of child safety seats are not installed properly. State Police point out that this is...
St. Charles: Juvenile discharges gun striking cars, apartment and teen girl, arrest made
DESTREHAN. La. (WGNO) — A juvenile is in custody after a shooting in St. Charles Parish that left a teenager wounded. The incident reportedly happened just after Midnight in Destrehan, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at about 12:30, they responded to the 90...
Photos: Louisiana woman used cardboard box to hide from cameras, break into dentist office
Wooten ditched the box after passing a mounted security camera, the sheriff’s office said. “She stayed inside the business for approximately 4 hours while attempting to gain access to the business safe. In the end, she was unsuccessful in that. But, she did manage to grab a few items including an iphone charger cable, an audio cable and two Invisalign brace systems,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.
