Louisiana State

Right lane on Sunshine Bridge closed due to crack

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The westbound right lane on the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish closed Thursday due to a significant crack. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said they discovered the new crack during a planned routine inspection of the bridge. Transportation officials said the bridge is safe to cross but the lane closure is in place out of caution until repairs can be made.
Photos: Louisiana woman used cardboard box to hide from cameras, break into dentist office

Wooten ditched the box after passing a mounted security camera, the sheriff’s office said. “She stayed inside the business for approximately 4 hours while attempting to gain access to the business safe. In the end, she was unsuccessful in that. But, she did manage to grab a few items including an iphone charger cable, an audio cable and two Invisalign brace systems,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.
