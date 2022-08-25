ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Up and Coming Weekly

Update: Man charged in Fayetteville hit-and-run

A man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that sent six people to the hospital on Friday night, Aug. 26, Fayetteville police said. Cyrus E. Hayes, 24, is charged with felony hit and run, possession of an open container and a red light violation, police said in a release Saturday afternoon. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $20,000 secure bond.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
Maxton, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Robeson County, NC
City
Maxton, NC
wpde.com

Coroner says two dead after shooting at Florence apartment complex

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Several police officers are gathered Sunday evening at an apartment complex on Valparaiso Drive off of Second Loop Road in Florence. Neighbors said it involves a possible shooting. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirms two people are dead after a shooting that happened at...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

1 shot in arm outside Timmonsville store, police say

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was shot Saturday evening in the arm outside a convenience store on East Main Street in Timmonsville, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden. McFadden said the shooting stemmed from an argument. He added they have one man in custody. No additional information...
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
WRAL News

Man charged in hit-and-run crash that injured six

A man was charged in connection to a Fayetteville hit-and-run that left six people injured. Cyrus E. Hayes, 24, was charged with felony hit, along with other misdemeanor charges. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Stoney Point Road near Gillis Hill Road. Police said Hayes ran a red light...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Deputies: Bloodhound led authorities to accused McColl armed robber

MCCOLL, S.C. (WBT) — A bloodhound led deputies to a man they said robbed a Marlboro County convenience store at knifepoint, according to authorities. James Clifton “Rocky” Murphy, 52, of McColl, has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and petit larceny. He is scheduled to […]
MCCOLL, SC
WBTW News13

Psychiatric patient steals Marion County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, leads pursuit into North Carolina

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A psychiatric patient at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department stole a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle Saturday afternoon and led authorities on a lengthy pursuit before surrendering in North Carolina, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After deputies responded to a disturbance at the hospital, the patient took control of […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating shooting near Old Highway 90 in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road. One person was injured and taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue, police said. The community...
CONWAY, SC
WRAL

Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Disturbance at local hospital leads to interstate chase out of Marion County, Sheriff says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Marion County went on an interstate chase after a patient commandeered a patrol car Saturday, according to the Sheriff's Office. Earlier Saturday afternoon, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department. During the disturbance, a psychiatric patient took control of a Marion County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and left the premises.
MARION COUNTY, SC

