Read full article on original website
Related
NC deputies arrest man, charge him with disturbing/dismembering human remains, after missing woman’s body found near Maxton
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Maxton man after finding a missing woman's remains, according to authorities.
Up and Coming Weekly
Man ambushed by 2 gunmen in shooting outside Cross Creek Mall, police say
Two men were charged with attempted murder after a shooting in the parking lot of Cross Creek Mall on Aug. 25, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Police said the 22-year-old man was a targeted victim. Police received multiple reports of shots fired about 7 p.m. Thursday at the mall...
Up and Coming Weekly
Update: Man charged in Fayetteville hit-and-run
A man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that sent six people to the hospital on Friday night, Aug. 26, Fayetteville police said. Cyrus E. Hayes, 24, is charged with felony hit and run, possession of an open container and a red light violation, police said in a release Saturday afternoon. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $20,000 secure bond.
cbs17
Felon out on bond now on the run after he removed electronic monitor, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon who was out on bond for various charges — including robbery with a deadly weapon — took off his electronic monitor and is on the run, Fayetteville police said Sunday night. Bryan Mcdonald, 33, took off his electronic monitoring device around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Investigation continues after deadly double shooting at Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Florence. Florence Police Captain Michael Brandt tells ABC 15 that police responded for a shooting in the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. There was a heavy police presence reported by...
wpde.com
Coroner says two dead after shooting at Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Several police officers are gathered Sunday evening at an apartment complex on Valparaiso Drive off of Second Loop Road in Florence. Neighbors said it involves a possible shooting. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirms two people are dead after a shooting that happened at...
cbs17
Detectives ask for public’s help in unsolved Fayetteville homicide investigation
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As you drive down Gillespie St. in Fayetteville, you may notice a new billboard titled ‘Unsolved Homicide.’. Cumberland County deputies unveiled the new billboard Friday morning to request the public’s help in an unsolved homicide investigation dating back to 2018. November 6, 2018,...
Man charged with first-degree murder after human remains found in Maxton: deputies
Robeson County deputies said Thursday they have arrested a man in connection to human remains found in Maxton Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Driver charged in Fayetteville hit-and-run crash that injured 6
Fayetteville Police have charged a 24-year-old driver after a hit-and-run investigation.at Stoney Point Road and Gillis Hill Road.
wpde.com
1 shot in arm outside Timmonsville store, police say
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was shot Saturday evening in the arm outside a convenience store on East Main Street in Timmonsville, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden. McFadden said the shooting stemmed from an argument. He added they have one man in custody. No additional information...
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that injured six
A man was charged in connection to a Fayetteville hit-and-run that left six people injured. Cyrus E. Hayes, 24, was charged with felony hit, along with other misdemeanor charges. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Stoney Point Road near Gillis Hill Road. Police said Hayes ran a red light...
Robeson County man charged in girlfriend's murder, dismemberment
Maxton, N.C. — Authorities have arrested a Robeson County man accused of killing his girlfriend. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by dismembering human remains and altering and destroying evidence. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Locklear buried parts of his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputies: Bloodhound led authorities to accused McColl armed robber
MCCOLL, S.C. (WBT) — A bloodhound led deputies to a man they said robbed a Marlboro County convenience store at knifepoint, according to authorities. James Clifton “Rocky” Murphy, 52, of McColl, has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and petit larceny. He is scheduled to […]
cbs17
2 arrested, including 1 repeat offender, in Lee County traffic stop drug bust: deputies
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies say they have arrested two men after finding drugs during a traffic stop. Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents pulled them over Wednesday on Lemon Springs Road near Minter School Road, according to reports. Deputies identified the driver as 40-year-old Thomas...
wpde.com
Eight years later, Julius "Juju" Gamble of Johnsonville is still missing, mother desperate
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C.(WPDE) — Julius Gamble went missing on August 28, 2014, in the Johnsonville community of Florence County. Relatives said he was supposed to go visit his aunt, but never made it there and hasn't been seen since. Gamble's mother Harriet Kelly said the past four years have been...
Psychiatric patient steals Marion County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, leads pursuit into North Carolina
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A psychiatric patient at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department stole a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle Saturday afternoon and led authorities on a lengthy pursuit before surrendering in North Carolina, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After deputies responded to a disturbance at the hospital, the patient took control of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Police investigating shooting near Old Highway 90 in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road. One person was injured and taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue, police said. The community...
WRAL
Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by...
wpde.com
Disturbance at local hospital leads to interstate chase out of Marion County, Sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Marion County went on an interstate chase after a patient commandeered a patrol car Saturday, according to the Sheriff's Office. Earlier Saturday afternoon, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department. During the disturbance, a psychiatric patient took control of a Marion County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and left the premises.
wpde.com
'Go rest high on that mountain:' Robeson Co. fire chief honored after death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Robeson County community is mourning the loss of Fire Chief Steve Britt Sunday afternoon. Britt was the chief of the Orrum Township Fire Department. It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the...
Comments / 4