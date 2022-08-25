ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

North Carolina 11-year-old helps rescue drowning toddler

By Mariah Ellis
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EuxH8_0hV7QBgG00

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Maxwell Belward may be 11 years old, but he knew to step into a situation without hesitation when it came down to saving a young child’s life.

“I see flailing arms around, and I look over and see a two year old that’s drowning. His head is under water,” Max said, recalling the moment at a neighborhood community pool in Cary earlier this month.

Max said he wasn’t able to get into the pool that day because he was recovering from swimmer’s ear. It’s part of the reason he realized the moment the 2-year-old wandered off from behind his mom and suddenly jumped into the water.

Max noticed the toddler splashing in the water ,but never came up to get a breathe of air.

“I was like ‘Oh my gosh. This kid is drowning, his mouth is closed, his eyes are open,'” Max said.

Max stood up and started yelling for help, but no one heard him. That’s when he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Max walked to the edge of the pool, grabbed the child and pulled him to safety.

Max said it took him a moment to process what happened.

Max’s dad, Keith Belward, said he didn’t find out about the severity of the situation until later that night.

“To be his age and have awareness of what’s going on around him and to see something and be able to step in and take action to be able to help him out… we were extremely proud of him for that,” he said.

Video of the event captured by surveillance cameras at the pool showed the exact moment Max rushed over to help. During the situation, Max stayed calm. He said it comes from skills he learned while at Ocean Isle Beach Surf Camp.

Max’s parents said the toddler is doing okay.

They’ve been able to connect and build a closer relationship with the toddler and his family.

“We really think he was on that pool deck for a reason and you know… Max and the little boy will be forever connected through this event,” Belward said.

Max, who also plays hockey for the Carolina Junior Hurricanes and lacrosse for his school’s team, has stayed humble.

“I am not necessarily a hero,” he said. “I was just in the right place at the right time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Woman in car backs over child in Raleigh driveway, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after he was hit by a car in a Raleigh driveway Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident happened around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Bayfield Drive, which is in a neighborhood just off Western Boulevard near Interstate 440, according to Ralegh police.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Cary, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Cary, NC
cbs17

1 found dead in Durham apartment fire, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Durham Fire Department say one person has died in a fire at an apartment building Sunday morning. At about 8:28 a.m., fire crews received a call about someone being trapped in a fire on Wood Cottage Court. Officials say 28 firefighters and...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Do you know this man? Cumberland County looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Vital Statistics is asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members of a man who died. Robert William Weber, 62, of Cameron, died Aug. 2. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says his death does not appear to be suspicious.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Large police presence reported at Crabtree Valley Mall

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence was reported at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Saturday night. Police were seen at the mall just before 7 p.m. Details about what prompted police to respond to the mall wasn't immediately known.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

70K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy