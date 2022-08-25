ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys reached out to retired Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best offensive linemen for at least the majority of the 2022 season, and it appears they are exploring all options to replace him. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a knee injury in practice this week that will require surgery. He...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Executive Is Tragically Dead At 48

A longtime Miami Dolphins team executive tragically passed away on Saturday night. The Dolphins announced that vice president Jason Jenkins died suddenly at 48. "Trailblazer. Champion. Kind. We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away," the Dolphins announced on Saturday evening.
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Wants Jimmy Garoppolo The Most

Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers, though that likely won't be the case for long. According to one former NFL GM, the Seattle Seahawks are the team that wants Jimmy G. the most. “So what I think will happen is the Friday before the opening weekend,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Rams Reportedly Make Decision On Aaron Donald Punishment

Earlier this week, a brawl broke out between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The two teams were sharing the field for a joint practice just months after squaring off in the Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, tempers between the two teams flared up. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald was caught...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'

Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Reported Brian Robinson Carjacking

Details are still trickling in about the horrifying carjacking that saw Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. According to DC Realtime News, the attempted carjacking took place at at 8th & H Street NE in Washington, DC. Robinson was one of two people to be shot with a second individual suffering a graze wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McDermott: Bills have learned new details on Matt Araiza since lawsuit

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott dropped one rather jarring line relating to the Matt Araiza lawsuit during his first press conference since the situation began. The punter did not play against the Carolina Panthers in the team’s preseason finale on Friday. That comes a day after Araiza was one of three men named in a civil lawsuit that accuses him of raping a 17-year-old girl last year.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Trending After Nebraska's Brutal Loss

Earlier this week, Kirk Herbstreit revealed a surprising prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He picked Scott Frost's program to win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten title game. "And then I think, look at this, I got Nebraska," he said. "Remember they were 3-9 last year, all...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Can't Punish Matt Araiza - Here's Why

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two of his former San Diego State teammates are being accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl in 2021. The lawsuit was filed in San Diego County Superior Court on Thursday. Araiza, who was 21 at the time, allegedly had sex with the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

