Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with VictoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Wants to Develop New TerminalLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas PD Hands Out 244 Citations in School Zones During First Weeks of SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The most expensive home for sale in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cowboys reached out to retired Pro Bowler
The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best offensive linemen for at least the majority of the 2022 season, and it appears they are exploring all options to replace him. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a knee injury in practice this week that will require surgery. He...
Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs
Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
Longtime NFL Executive Is Tragically Dead At 48
A longtime Miami Dolphins team executive tragically passed away on Saturday night. The Dolphins announced that vice president Jason Jenkins died suddenly at 48. "Trailblazer. Champion. Kind. We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away," the Dolphins announced on Saturday evening.
Report: 1 NFL Team Wants Jimmy Garoppolo The Most
Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers, though that likely won't be the case for long. According to one former NFL GM, the Seattle Seahawks are the team that wants Jimmy G. the most. “So what I think will happen is the Friday before the opening weekend,...
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
Dallas Cowboys Final 53-Man Roster Projection: No Kicker, Too Many WRs?
Our projection, with the understanding that in Dallas' case, there will be some transaction trickery before and after that deadline.
Rams Reportedly Make Decision On Aaron Donald Punishment
Earlier this week, a brawl broke out between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The two teams were sharing the field for a joint practice just months after squaring off in the Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, tempers between the two teams flared up. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald was caught...
Report: Commanders' Chase Young not expected to return from ACL injury until midseason
Young is not expected back until closer to midseason, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports notes. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year is recovering from a right ACL tear, and the reconstructive surgery required a graft from his left patellar tendon. This has pointed to a longer rehab timetable. Ron...
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'
Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
New Details Emerge From Reported Brian Robinson Carjacking
Details are still trickling in about the horrifying carjacking that saw Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. According to DC Realtime News, the attempted carjacking took place at at 8th & H Street NE in Washington, DC. Robinson was one of two people to be shot with a second individual suffering a graze wound.
Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Tight End With Injury Settlement
The Dallas Cowboys are inching closer and closer to making their final roster cuts before the 2022 regular season. Unfortunately, those roster cuts have led to the of one player's tenure in Dallas. On Friday, the Cowboys released veteran tight end Jeremy Sprinkle with an injury settlement. Sprinkle was heading...
Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
NFL senior advisor believes Deshaun Watson is ‘playing us’, calls out lack of accountability
The National Football League settled on an 11-game suspension with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to avoid a lengthy legal
Sean McDermott: Bills have learned new details on Matt Araiza since lawsuit
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott dropped one rather jarring line relating to the Matt Araiza lawsuit during his first press conference since the situation began. The punter did not play against the Carolina Panthers in the team’s preseason finale on Friday. That comes a day after Araiza was one of three men named in a civil lawsuit that accuses him of raping a 17-year-old girl last year.
Look: Legendary Nebraska Football Players Furious With Scott Frost
You know things are going poorly when the former players from your school are expressing their frustration on social media. That's what's happening to Scott Frost and the Huskers on Saturday night. Several prominent former Huskers stars are speaking out against Scott Frost on social media. It's not good -...
Kirk Herbstreit Trending After Nebraska's Brutal Loss
Earlier this week, Kirk Herbstreit revealed a surprising prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He picked Scott Frost's program to win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten title game. "And then I think, look at this, I got Nebraska," he said. "Remember they were 3-9 last year, all...
NFL Reportedly Can't Punish Matt Araiza - Here's Why
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two of his former San Diego State teammates are being accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl in 2021. The lawsuit was filed in San Diego County Superior Court on Thursday. Araiza, who was 21 at the time, allegedly had sex with the...
