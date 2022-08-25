ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

Nixa school district finishing up projects for students

By Joshua Pineda
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n8Y6o_0hV7PySI00

NIXA, Mo. — In Greek, the word “Aetos” means “eagle.” The Nixa Eagles — along with every other school in the Nixa district — will have a new single location for all choir, band, and theatre performances and allow all schools a professional performance venue.

Nixa Superintendent Dr. Gearl Loden says the students benefitting from the Aetos performance center will receive a top-notch education.

Should Missouri teachers be required to post lesson plans online?

“We are finishing our bond projects and the Aetos center for the performing arts that we’re constructing is an 1,100-seat auditorium that will be completed which is really gonna give our band, choir, and theatre students a top-notch education second to none,“ Loden said.

Loden says the Nixa community showed continuous support with the passage of a ballot issue that allowed the district to expand its performing arts opportunities throughout the district.

Aetos’ grand opening will be February of 2023.

Another project paid for by the community is the new turf replacement at the Nixa High School Eagle Stadium.

Dr. Loden says he is thankful to have voters in the community supportive of the schools.

Nixa neighbor shares inspiration and motivation to others from her driveway

“Voters are very supportive of the schools. [Nixa is] a community that raises the funds for you to have new turf, which is kind of exciting to have gray turf.” said Loden.

The new turf will be used by not only the football team but the band, as well as track and field and other performances.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 2. at Eagle stadium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

How Nixa’s school garden will help the entire community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Students in Nixa will soon have more room to grow fresh food on school grounds. It’s possible due to the USDA’s Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Grant will result in $300,000 being awarded to the school. The current greenhouse with tower gardens is located at the John Thomas School of Discovery. Through […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Ambulances no longer parking on High School Football Fields

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There will be one thing missing from the high school football field this year – ambulances. “We have an increase in call volume across all of our service areas,” Mercy Director of Operations for Emergency Services Luke Walker said. “We want to make sure that our ambulances are available for medical emergencies […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Column: SAAB in Springfield schools— Who is really discriminatory?

Student African American Brotherhood, the name of an organization with more than 30 years of national success, is considered discriminatory?. Considering recent comments and questioning by some members of the board of Springfield Public Schools, let me give you some background on SAAB and the important role it plays in providing access and inclusion to children of all backgrounds — but especially students of color — and giving them an equitable chance to succeed in school and college.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nixa, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Nixa, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Government
Nixa, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
KOLR10 News

Nixa, Webb City open season with blockbuster meeting

NIXA, Mo., — For some, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. “It’s kind of like Christmas, so we’re excited to get started,” Nixa head coach John Perry said. Week one of the high school football season has arrived in Missouri. And it doesn’t get any better than this as Nixa travels to Webb […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Free or cheap things to do in Nixa, Missouri

NIXA, Mo. — If you’re looking for something fun to do in Nixa this weekend without breaking the bank, here are some things you can do solo, with the family, or on a date for less than $20. Strike out at Century Lanes Return to the classics with Century Lanes, Nixa’s own bowling hub. You […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

GOCAPS program in Branson benefits students and the community

BRANSON, Mo. — In the Branson school district, students are presented with an opportunity to explore three different career “strands” through the GOCAPS program: medicine and health, business and entrepreneurship, and engineering and manufacturing.  Juniors and seniors will spend half of their day in the GOCAPS program shadowing and learning from professionals from one of […]
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#High School#Track And Field#K12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Track & Field
lakeexpo.com

35200 Olathe Drive, Lebanon, Missouri 65536

An absolute staggering piece of property that has everything YOU want/need! Gated entrance & blacktop to your front door, 5beds/5.5baths, 6,000sqft, 7 car garage, shop w/ living quarters, stocked pond w/ dock, pool, playground, basketball, frisbee golf course, 76 acres, fenced & X-fenced. Attention to detail throughout; mature landscaping, irrigation, wrap around porch w/ composite decking, vaulted ceiling w/ solid wood beams, hand scraped hickory floors, stone gas fireplace, screened in porch, immaculate kitchen w/ custom cabinets, copper sinks, large formal dining area & so much more.New 50yr roof, furnace, inground pet fence & STARLINK internet just installed.Main lvl living & lower level features a wet bar, large family/movie room, expanded office, bonus room(currently a workout room) & 5th bedroom(non-conforming).Pool area features stamped concrete, stone wood-burn FP, screened in kitchenette, HUGE hot tub & 3 car garage on back side. Home only 10min from Hwy 54 exit in Camdenton!
LEBANON, MO
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Springfield

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Springfield, MO Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Springfield from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

A third Greene County judge announces pending retirement

Judge Thomas Mountjoy announced in a letter to the Missouri Supreme Court that he intends to retire on the final day of October. Mountjoy is one of five circuit judges in Missouri’s 31st Judicial Circuit, which is all of Greene County. The circuit has six circuit judge and six associate circuit judge positions, though one of the circuit judge spots is vacant.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Dickerson Park Zoo mourns death of cougar

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – 18-year-old cougar Aidan was humanely euthanized today, Thursday, August 25th, due to declining health related to aging, including chronic renal failure. Life expectancy for cougars in human care is between 18-20 years. “I can’t speak highly enough about all the work everyone did to treat all of Aidan’s health issues,” said Dickerson Park […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy