Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admits to misleading media about Covid-19 vaccination status last season
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted to misleading the media about his Covid-19 vaccination status last season during an appearance on the 'Joe Rogan Podcast' on Saturday.
Tom Brady finally addresses his training camp absence
Tom Brady touched on his recent training camp hiatus when he spoke with the media on Saturday night, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star kept things pretty vague. After he played one series in the Bucs’ preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, Brady was asked by a reporter about his 11-day absence. He said it is “all personal” and chalked it up to him having “a lot of s— going on” because he’s 45.
Dallas Mavericks Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Loyalty is a nice concept. It’s a value we should all strive to achieve in our interpersonal lives. On the other hand, in big business, it’s effectively non-existent. On a related note, the NBA is a big business. The amount of loyalty across the league reflects as much....
Chiefs: Surprising QB move could be on the horizon
With Week 1 on the horizon, could Shane Buechele really unseat Chad Henne behind Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs depth chart?. Buechele has gotten the bulk of the snap this season behind center. Andy Reid and Co. wanted to see what they had in the young former Texas product, and he has made the most of those attempts.
Kolten Wong in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is starting Saturday in the teams' game against the Chicago Cubs. Wong is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Wong for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.9...
Final Packers 53-Man Roster Projection
The Green Bay Packers must select their initial 53-man roster by 3 p.m. Tuesday. Here’s how it could shake out, including seven receivers but only two backs.
Seahawks name Geno Smith Week 1's regular season starter against Broncos
According to head coach Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will start in Week One's regular season contest against the Denver Broncos. After Drew Lock's two interception performance in Friday's preseason game, Smith will start under center for Seattle's regular season opener. Behind Pro Football Focus' worst rated offensive line, the veteran quarterback is a last resort option at his current average draft position in superflex 12-team leagues (via Fantasy Football Calculator) in the 14th round.
Dylan Carlson starting for St. Louis Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Dylan Carlson as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Carlson will bat seventh and start in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Braves while Tyler O'Neill takes a seat. Carlson has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
Joe Flacco expected to start for Jets Week 1
New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to start Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. The Jets still haven't officially announced a starter, but with Zach Wilson still recovering from August 16 arthroscopic surgery on his meniscus, Flacco is in line to start the season against his former team. According to multiple accounts, the 37-year-old quarterback has been crushing it since Wilson suffered the injury.
Kody Clemens starting for Detroit Sunday
The Detroit Tigers listed Kody Clemens as their starter at second base for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Clemens will start at second base and bats eighth against the Rangers Sunday while Zack Short sits the game out. Clemens has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is slated for...
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 8/26/22
Is the hype surrounding Isiah Pacheco, Isaiah Likely, and others warranted? Which player does JJ like despite what his model says? Is quarterback streaming dead? Those questions -- and more -- are answered on this week's mailbag episode. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
Cooper Hummel catching for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Hummel will catch for right-hander Zach Davies on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Dylan Cease and the White Sox. Carson Kelly moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hummel for 7.9...
Rockies position Wynton Bernard in center field on Friday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Wynton Bernard is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the New York Mets. Bernard will man center field after Garrett Hampson was benched in New York. numberFire's models project Bernard to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Meibrys Viloria catching for Rangers on Sunday
Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Viloria will catch for right-hander Kohei Arihara on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Jonah Heim moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Viloria for 7.8 FanDuel points on...
Sebastian Rivero catching for Royals on Sunday
Kansas City Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Rivero will catch for right-hander Jonathan Heasley on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Ryan O'Hearn returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivero for 3.2...
Eddie Rosario in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is starting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Rosario for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Friday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Luplow for 0.6 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
