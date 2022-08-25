Tom Brady touched on his recent training camp hiatus when he spoke with the media on Saturday night, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star kept things pretty vague. After he played one series in the Bucs’ preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, Brady was asked by a reporter about his 11-day absence. He said it is “all personal” and chalked it up to him having “a lot of s— going on” because he’s 45.

TAMPA, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO