Chicago, IL

FanSided

Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
Outsider.com

Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game

A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs Missing Three to Four Players for Toronto Road Trip

It's an issue that's plagued nearly every team in Major League Baseball. Traveling to Canada has been impossible for many players who refuse the COVID-19 vaccination. Two doses of the vaccine are required to enter, and according to Chicago Cubs' President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer in a tweet from Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, three or four Cubs players will be unable to make the trip.
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is starting Saturday in the teams' game against the Chicago Cubs. Wong is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Wong for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.9...
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Friday night

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario will rest on Friday night after William Contreras was announced as Atlanta's designated hitter and Travis d'Arnaud was aligned at catcher. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Rosario has produced...
numberfire.com

Dylan Carlson starting for St. Louis Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals listed Dylan Carlson as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Carlson will bat seventh and start in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Braves while Tyler O'Neill takes a seat. Carlson has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
FOX Sports

Braves reliever Jackson Stephens hit in head by line drive

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was hit in the side of the head by a line drive Friday night and was headed to a hospital for tests. Stephens walked off the field in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and appeared to be unhurt.
numberfire.com

Kyle Stowers kept on Baltimore's bench on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Stowers will rest on the road after Anthony Santander was positioned in left field, Ryan McKenna was aligned in center, and Cedric Mullins was chosen as Baltimore's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 16 batted...
numberfire.com

Rodolfo Castro in lineup Sunday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Castro is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. Our models project Castro for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 9.1...
FanSided

Braves: 3 players who would have to be in any Mike Trout trade package

Any trade between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels involving Mike Trout will have to include these three players, too. The Los Angeles Angels could have a new owner next season. Even if Arte Moreno doesn’t sell the team, he could sell some players. Mike Trout is one of the two superstars on the roster teams like the Atlanta Braves could be calling about. Shohei Ohtani is the other but we’ll save a discussion about him for another day.
ClutchPoints

Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
