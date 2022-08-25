Two temporary liquor licenses approved

Two temporary liquor licenses have been approved by the Otsego City Council recently. They are:

• A temporary one-day on-sale liquor license to Cornerstone Women’s Center, doing business as Options for Women/Cornerstone in St. Michael. The organization plans to hold its fundraiser Oktoberfest for Life at the Lefebvre Farm, located at 9244 Parrish Ave. NE in Otsego. The event will run from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Under the permit stipulations, all alcohol service must end at 9 p.m.

• A temporary one-day on-sale liquor license to the Otsego Lions Club Inc. for the Otsego Prairie Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. The Lions will have a beer garden at the festival, which is held at Prairie Park, 13355 90th St. NE. Under the stipulations in the temporary license, all alcohol service must cease at 10:30 p.m.