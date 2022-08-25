ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MN

Two temporary liquor licenses approved

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 3 days ago

Two temporary liquor licenses have been approved by the Otsego City Council recently. They are:

• A temporary one-day on-sale liquor license to Cornerstone Women’s Center, doing business as Options for Women/Cornerstone in St. Michael. The organization plans to hold its fundraiser Oktoberfest for Life at the Lefebvre Farm, located at 9244 Parrish Ave. NE in Otsego. The event will run from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Under the permit stipulations, all alcohol service must end at 9 p.m.

• A temporary one-day on-sale liquor license to the Otsego Lions Club Inc. for the Otsego Prairie Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. The Lions will have a beer garden at the festival, which is held at Prairie Park, 13355 90th St. NE. Under the stipulations in the temporary license, all alcohol service must cease at 10:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Longtime Uptown store closing, citing safety concerns

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After more than 20 years in Uptown, Patina announced Thursday it would be closing its Franklin Avenue location. Owner Christine Ward said safety concerns were part of the decision, as the lease on the building comes to a close. "This was a decision that we did...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Otsego, MN
kdal610.com

DNR Holds Confiscated Equipment Auction

ZIMMERMAN, MN (KDAL) – The first of two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment is being held Saturday by the Minnesota DNR. The online auctions will include over 300 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment confiscated after serious game and fish violations. Onsite...
ZIMMERMAN, MN
WJON

Popular Central Minnesota Drive-In Abruptly Closes Until Further Notice

Fans of Delano's Peppermint Twist Drive-In will have to wait to get their fix, as the restaurant abruptly posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice earlier this week. It has not been publically stated why the drive-in has temporarily closed, but the reaction to the news was met somberly online.
DELANO, MN
KARE

Creative Church offering free State Fair tickets to first-time church visitors

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Minnesota State Fair ticket giveaways are common but for this one, you have to go to church. Located in Fridley and Maple Grove, Creative Church is offering first-time visitors ages 13 and up one free ticket to the fair while they last. The giveaway runs annually from July through the end of August, so there's just one Sunday left to get a ticket.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

For 6 generations working Peters Hot Dogs and Corn Roast, State Fair is an annual reunion

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The State Fair is full of family legacies, but not everyone can claim six generations working at the Fair at the same time. Three sisters have helped start an empire at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.For more than 50 years, sisters Lu McArdell, Lori Ribar, and Lynn Meadows have been working at the Minnesota State Fair. It all began at Peters Hot Dogs, which their great grandfather essentially started."In 1939 we started selling hot dogs and lunch meat sandwiches for a nickel," McArdell said.Now, she and Meadows work long days in the Food Building, surrounded by employees...
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor License#Alcohol#Beer Garden#The Otsego City Council#Lions
Bring Me The News

7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities

While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
WACONIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Good job to them": Cannon Falls Casey's General Store employees praised for helping abducted woman

CANNON FALLS, Minn. -- A woman is safe after police said she was abducted by a stranger in the Twin Cities. The Cannon Falls Police Department said a woman in her mid-30's arrived at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, and told employees she had escaped being abducted."It's such a small town, that kind of stuff doesn't happen really," Cannon Falls resident Chasy Grams said.Responding officers found the suspect shortly after, and a chase ensued through the west side of the southern Minnesota city. At one point, the suspect crashed into a pursuing squad car. After the...
CANNON FALLS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hastings Star Gazette

MNDOT puts Highway 61 Corridor project concepts on display for Hastings

Highway 61 could look much different in the coming years, according to concepts presented by the Minnesota Department of Transportation at an open house last week. Roundabouts, a median through town and fewer access points to side streets were some of the concepts. Probably the most drastic change would be...
HASTINGS, MN
fox9.com

Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Tornado warning issued for parts of Twin Cities

A tornado warning has been issued for areas of Dakota, Scott, and Ramsey counties – including St. Paul. The first warning area includes Apple Valley and Burnsville, and is in effect until 8:45 p.m. People in the warning area are advised to take cover indoors. The second warning area...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Elk River Star News

Elk River Star News

Elk River, MN
533
Followers
345
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy