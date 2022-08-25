ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Brett Staska brings Loxahatchee 'sunburnt folk-rock' to free Seminole Heights concert this weekend

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8hTy_0hV7PnzX00
Brett Staska
Environmentalists say the Sunshine State’s swamps are the key to saving ourselves from annihilation.

Listen to the music of coastal cowboy Brett Staska—who's playing Ella's Americana Folk Art Cafe in Tampa on Sunday, Aug. 28 —and you’ll be get closer to becoming a believer.

The songwriter crawled out from the wetlands of Loxahatchee and arrives at this 3 p.m. brunch get down in Seminole Heights with a full band to help him play a one-of-a-kind brand of “sunburnt folk-rock.”

Zack Hoag of fellow sunkissed, but noir-ish, Florida surf-rock band Fayroy, opens.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
995qyk.com

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

West Pasco proving to be hot spot for fans of live music

West Pasco live music lovers rejoice, because there are a lot of local venues staging live music, particularly on weekends. Savvy places like Whiskey River on the Water in New Port Richey satisfy more than appetites for burgers, wings and things. Manager Mike Barbarino recognize that on weekends, people crave the energy of live bands.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Loxahatchee, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING

EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Sunburnt#Seminole Heights#Concert#Cowboy#Folk Art
bocamag.com

YouFit to Debut Pickleball Courts in South Florida Locations

Fitness club chain YouFit is bringing pickleball courts to 12 of its South Florida gyms. The sport is becoming one of the fastest-growing athletic pastimes, and now players across Palm Beach, Dade and Broward will be able to partake at a YouFit location near them. The new indoor courts will...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida eating places coming quickly

On the subject of meals, South Florida is a good place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Under, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one through the pandemic, proprietor and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fats Boyz is predicted to debut its second storefront in mid-September inside the previous Charlie’s Fish Fry & Seafood east of Federal Freeway (subsequent to Hillsboro Sq. plaza). The brand new pit-stop marks Holston-Jones’ homecoming to Deerfield Seaside, the place he closed his flagship — inside a trailer with a crimson caboose connected — pre-pandemic. His barbecue serves dry-rubbed St. Louis spare ribs kissed with hickory and spice, Texas-style brisket and smoked lean pastrami. His Fort Lauderdale outpost on Cypress Creek Street stays in operation, as does a meals truck. 1200 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Seaside; FatBoyzBarbecue.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Woodfield Country Club Trial Reset For October

Country Club, Where Membership Runs More Than $100,000, Refuses To Pay $5747 To Worker Ordered To Drive Personal Car To Deliver Food… BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The David versus Goliath trial that pits a Woodfield Country Club restaurant worker against the massive Boca […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
83
Followers
26
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy