Brett Staska brings Loxahatchee 'sunburnt folk-rock' to free Seminole Heights concert this weekend
Environmentalists say the Sunshine State’s swamps are the key to saving ourselves from annihilation.
Listen to the music of coastal cowboy Brett Staska—who's playing Ella's Americana Folk Art Cafe in Tampa on Sunday, Aug. 28 —and you’ll be get closer to becoming a believer.
The songwriter crawled out from the wetlands of Loxahatchee and arrives at this 3 p.m. brunch get down in Seminole Heights with a full band to help him play a one-of-a-kind brand of “sunburnt folk-rock.”
Zack Hoag of fellow sunkissed, but noir-ish, Florida surf-rock band Fayroy, opens.
