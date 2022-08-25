Read full article on original website
WSFA
Troy church finds forever home in vacant movie theater
Troy, Ala. (WSFA) - After 10 years, The Vine Church’s of Troy has found its forever home at what was once Continental Cinema on Highway 231. The church has been renting space at the Troy Recreational Center to worship every Sunday for a decade. Senior Pastor Louis Johnson says they were able to buy it for a good price since the theater closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Troy Messenger
Cameron Dubois’ concert on Troy’s downtown square
The City of Troy and the Troy Arts Council will present Cameron DuBois in concert on Troy’s downtown square from 6 until 9 p.m. on Saturday. The concert is free and open to the public. Food trucks will be available. Cameron DuBois is an authentic country, soul, and southern...
WSFA
Montgomery woman making smiles with yard art
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pandemic forced people to find unique ways to stay busy. Christian Lane is a teacher, she tutors kids on the side and now she owns her own business, Inspired Image Yard Signs. “I love to build stuff and come up with new ideas,” said Lane....
WTVM
Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Montgomery, Alabama
Alabama bound on your next holiday? One look at a list of all the best things to do in Montgomery, AL, and you’ll be sold on adding this charming Southern city to your itinerary!. Located in Central Alabama, Montgomery is steeped in American history, often referred to as the...
opelikaobserver.com
The Excellence of Opelika Main Street
OPELIKA — Opelika was awarded six prestigious Main Street Alabama Awards of Excellence during the 2022 Main Street Alabama LAB Conference. During the Awards of Excellence program, Main Street Alabama’s President and State Coordinator, Mary Helmer Wirth, and Assistant State Coordinator, Trisha Black, honored projects and individuals that made tremendous impacts in their respective communities. Alabama Municipal Electric Authority sponsored the event.
Andalusia Star News
Jones celebrates 90th birthday with family
James Jones celebrated his 90th birthday with family and friends at his niece’s home in Auburn, Alabama on August 20. Mr. Jones was born August 2, 1932 and has lived in Andalusia for most of his life. The U.S. Navy Veteran is married to his beautiful wife, Jenelle Jones, and on Sept. 12 they will celebrate their 58th anniversary. He and his wife are active members of the First Baptist Church of Gantt.
Book It: Lake Martin Alabama’s Most Modern Cabin Airbnb with Luxury Dock
Go ahead and book it. This modern cabin Airbnb also has a perfect luxury dock that is ideal for the folks who love the water. The Airbnb host said that his incredible one-of-a-kind cabin is home to 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Eclectic, Alabama. Click here to see the listing.
etxview.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from Aug. 18 to Aug.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City. • Angela Denise Minniefield, 52, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident. • Laervin Jamahl Jones, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence. • Japerra...
wtvy.com
1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
etxview.com
‘I’m greatly offended’ Councilmember calls for Dadeville playground renaming
A Dadeville city leader is urging that a local playground be renamed due a racist connotation. Councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson proposed on Tuesday, August 24, that her fellow council members join her in establishing a new name for the ‘Creation Plantation’ playground besides Keebler Park. “I know what a...
Top 10 Alabama vs Auburn ‘Irony Bowl’ caption contest winners
Not sure who won this Iron Bowl caption contest but it was fun to watch. It was a surprisingly civil competition, which makes me wonder: Are Alabama and Auburn fans the key to bringing the country together politically? Never mind. Too complicated. Let’s just focus on tigers and elephants for now.
Opelika-Auburn News
Drive-by Tacos operators arrested by both Auburn and Opelika police
The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions. Allison Duke, public relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department, said that Emma Hunt was arrested by the Opelika Police Department on Aug. 10 and charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and that Christopher Pope was arrested by the Auburn Police Department.
Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free Waffle Fries next week
Chick-fil-A is joining in the celebration for the return of college football. The popular chicken chain is teaming with the University of Alabama and Auburn University to offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. The offer includes free Waffle Potato Fries – size small or medium – starting Monday, Aug. 29-Friday,...
WSFA
City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city purchased the property for $100 from the state. Reed says they are still working to determine what to do with the building. If you’ve lived...
Auburn Athletic Director Allen Green stepping down
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Allen Greene, Auburn University’s Athletic Director of the last four and a half years, is stepping down, per a release from the university Friday afternoon. His contract was set to expire in January 2023. According to the release, Greene notified University President Dr. Christopher Roberts “this week of his decision to […]
Wetumpka Herald
Herald Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Justin Crumbaugh
The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Wetumpka linebacker Justin Crumbaugh. Crumbaugh was the only defensive player on the list, and he earned 336 of the 835 total votes cast. Elmore County's Payton Stephenson had 286 votes while Holtville's Shawn Brackett was voted for 213 times.
WSFA
Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor and Bell roads. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
