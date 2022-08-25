Special meeting set for Otsego facility study update

A special Otsego City Council meeting to discuss the City Hall and Public Works Facility Study will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Prairie Center, 8899 Nashua Ave. NE, Otsego.

The city has partnered with Wold Architects and Engineers to conduct a facility study for the City Hall and Public Works buildings. The study is considered to be at a good stage for a check-in with the City Council, according to council documents.