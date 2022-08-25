ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MN

Special meeting set for Otsego facility study update

A special Otsego City Council meeting to discuss the City Hall and Public Works Facility Study will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Prairie Center, 8899 Nashua Ave. NE, Otsego.

The city has partnered with Wold Architects and Engineers to conduct a facility study for the City Hall and Public Works buildings. The study is considered to be at a good stage for a check-in with the City Council, according to council documents.

Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

