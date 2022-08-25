Read full article on original website
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
Nightmare on Clark Street: Could Contreras go to Cardinals?
Less than an hour before the trade deadline earlier this month, when the Cubs were in St. Louis, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was summoned from the field and headed back into the tunnel toward the clubhouse. Trades were afoot for the active and buying Cardinals, and for a moment the...
numberfire.com
Dylan Carlson starting for St. Louis Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Dylan Carlson as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Carlson will bat seventh and start in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Braves while Tyler O'Neill takes a seat. Carlson has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
Look: MLB Pitcher Leaves Game After Getting Hit In Head By Line Drive
Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was on the wrong end of a scary play Friday night. During the bottom of the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, Stephens was hit in the head by a line drive. Despite taking a line drive to the side of the head, Stephens...
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Friday night
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario will rest on Friday night after William Contreras was announced as Atlanta's designated hitter and Travis d'Arnaud was aligned at catcher. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Rosario has produced...
numberfire.com
Juan Soto (back) in Padres' lineup Saturday night
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Soto is getting the nod in right field, batting second in the order versus Royals starter Daniel Lynch. Our models project Soto for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Sunday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. Our models project Chavis for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Guillermo Heredia not in lineup Sunday for Atlanta
Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Heredia is being replaced in right field by Robbie Grossman versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 75 plate appearances this season, Heredia has a .130 batting average with a .519 OPS, 3 home...
numberfire.com
Giancarlo Stanton batting third for Yankees on Sunday
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 14.5 FanDuel points on...
Jim Edmonds needs a bigger role in St Louis Cardinals booth
Jim Edmonds’ lack of appearances in the St. Louis Cardinals’ booth lately is disappointing. Jim Edmonds is the superior color commentator for the St. Louis Cardinals, and the fact that he hasn’t done too many games in recent series is a bummer. While Edmonds and the other...
Albert Pujols is chasing 700 home runs before he retires. Will he hit the milestone?
The St. Louis Cardinals star needs just 7 home runs to hit the mark. But only three dozen games remain this season.
numberfire.com
Nolan Arenado (paternity) batting in cleanup spot for Cardinals on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (paternity) is starting in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Arenado will make his return after missing time for paternity reasons, Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter, and Albert Pujols was left on the bench. In a matchup versus left-hander Jordan...
Yankees announcer Michael Kay absolutely tore A’s stadium to shreds in broadcast
New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay didn’t hold back his thoughts about the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay made it very clear he didn’t like the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. Kay wasn’t impressed to make some new furry friends (or foes) while in Oakland.
numberfire.com
James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Saturday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate Tomas Nido versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 130 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .193 batting average with a .523 OPS, 2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh catching for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Raleigh will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Raleigh for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Sergio Alcantara batting seventh for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Alcantara will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Emmanuel Rivera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 6.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Kody Clemens starting for Detroit Sunday
The Detroit Tigers listed Kody Clemens as their starter at second base for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Clemens will start at second base and bats eighth against the Rangers Sunday while Zack Short sits the game out. Clemens has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is slated for...
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
numberfire.com
Marlins designate Jesus Aguilar for assignment
The Miami Marlins designated first baseman Jesus Aguilar for assignment. The Marlins activated Garrett Cooper (concussion) from the injured list in a corresponding roster move. Cooper will replace Aguilar on first base and bat fifth in Friday's series opener against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cooper has...
