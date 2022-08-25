ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MN

Professional services agreement OK’ed

Elk River Star News
The Otsego City Council has approved a professional services agreement with AE2S for $115,000. The agreement pertains to the east-west interconnect of Otsego’s drinking water distribution system and specifically to improvements to Booster Station No. 1.

The booster station was built in 2008 and requires improvements as it will be used regularly once the east-west interconnect is completed.

AE2S is a specialized civil/environmental consulting engineering firm.

