ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MN

Two pickups will be added to Otsego's fleet

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 3 days ago

Two half-ton extended cab pickups will soon join the city of Otsego’s fleet.

The City Council voted Monday, Aug. 22, to approve the purchase of the two pickups from Midway Ford for $84,470.

One will be a replacement for the Parks and Recreation Department and the other is an addition for the streets department, according to council documents. The replacement vehicle will be kept and added to the city’s reserve fleet to fulfill a need for additional staff transportation throughout all departments.

Delivery of the two pickups is expected in 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kdal610.com

DNR Holds Confiscated Equipment Auction

ZIMMERMAN, MN (KDAL) – The first of two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment is being held Saturday by the Minnesota DNR. The online auctions will include over 300 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment confiscated after serious game and fish violations. Onsite...
ZIMMERMAN, MN
mprnews.org

Photos: First weekend of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair

Bright lights, textures and patterns of the fairgrounds. See the startlingly beautiful reflections of the Minnesota State Fair through the lenses of photographer Stephen Maturen, in velvety, enlivening colors, lights and shadows. 12 of 12. 1 of 12. 2 of 12. More reporting from the fair. Infrequently Asked QuestionsWhat happens...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Otsego, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
fox9.com

Longtime Uptown store closing, citing safety concerns

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After more than 20 years in Uptown, Patina announced Thursday it would be closing its Franklin Avenue location. Owner Christine Ward said safety concerns were part of the decision, as the lease on the building comes to a close. "This was a decision that we did...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickups#Reserve Fleet#Vehicles#The City Council#Midway Ford
patriotnewsmn.com

Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Maximino Vergara Colon, 63 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 - FEL criminal vehicular operation, GM DWI, GM carry weapon without permit & GM driver to stop for collision. Shawn Harley Cameron, 23 of Robbinsdale, MN 55422 - GM DWI & MSD driving after revocation. Dennis Arthur Babcock, 74 of Plymouth, MN 55441 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Austin Michael Diedrich, 27 of Elk River, MN 55330 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Cole Daniel Randall, 22 of Otsego, MN 55330 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Debra Jean Hatfield, 65 of Princeton, MN 55371 - FEL 2nd degree-controlled substance for sales & FEL 3rd degree-controlled substance for possession. Sheryl Lorene Wuollet, 63 of Cokato, MN 55321 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Rosemari Louise Urbaniak, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD domestic abuse no contact order violation. Josiah Ralph Wieters, 27 of Waite Park, MN 56387 - FEL domestic assault & MSD 5th degree assault. Cassandra Marie Aspinwall, 33 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Abdinajib Muhumed Mohamed, 22 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - FEL fleeing peace officer, FEL receiving stolen property & MSD driving after revocation. Soondus Abdirashid Jama, 23 of Shakopee, MN 55379 - MSD domestic assault. Scott Patrick Simpson, 46 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - FEL domestic assault for strangulation & MSD domestic assault. Shakir Rashad Sallet, 34 of Woodbury, MN 55129 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance - possession & MSD driving after revocation. Robert Anthony Arkeilpane, 34 of Maple Grove, MN 55311 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Willie Dexter Murphy, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - MSD limited license violation, MSD noise ordinance, MSD littering & MSD obstructing. Jennifer Lynn Barnes, 47 of Elk River, MN 55330 - MSD 4th degree DWI & Wright Co. warrant. Jessica Lee Lyman, 39 of Mora, MN 55051 - FEL forgery. Steven Gregory Larson, 30 of Cedar East Bethel - Dakota Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Westly Raymond Pinke, 22 of Princeton, MN 55371 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Daniel Robert Olson, 29 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 - Benton Co. warrant. Charles Steven Glammeier, 43 of Becker, MN 55308 - Sherburne Co. warrants. Brandon Jay Harrington, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Mille Lacs Co., Sherburne Co., & Wright Co. warrants. Maurice Rapheal Burson, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Wright Co. warrant. Joshua Dean Krugen, 42 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Dontra Tevin Salmon, 31 of Eagan, MN 55121 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Danner Lee Duvall, 21 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Russell Kenneth Einer Carlson, 40 of Foley, MN 56329 - Benton Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants. Jennifer Ann Wohlers, 44 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Mitchell Lee Dennis, 43 of Waite Park, MN 56387 - Sherburne Co. warrants. Anthony Joseph Weiland, 32 of Forest Lake, MN 55025 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Paul Richard Olson, 36 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Sherburne Co., & Wright Co. warrants. Sabriena Ann Hale, 27 of No Permanent Address - Sherburne Co. warrant. Somtheo Saengsoury, 50 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Franklin James Benjamin, 62 of Onamia, MN 56359 - Hennepin Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants. Michael Ryan Rueckert, 34 of Clearwater, MN 55320 - Dept. of Corrections & Sherburne Co. warrants. Jessica Cherie Branham, 31 of Champlin, MN 55316 - Sherburne Co. warrants. Jarvis James Harrington, 30 of Onamia, MN 56359 - Crow Wing Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
wnax.com

Minnesota Dairy Crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Rachel Rynda (RIN-da), a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families....
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota State Patrol: Alcohol involved in fiery crash in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Troopers say alcohol was a factor in a fiery crash early Saturday morning in Shakopee that left one young woman seriously hurt. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday for the crash on County Road 101 at Highway 169 in Shakopee. According to troopers, a 2016 Buick was on the ramp from County Road 101 to get on southbound 169 when it went off the road and rolled multiple times.
SHAKOPEE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
boreal.org

One dead after being hit by Amtrak train near Minnesota's Clear Lake

The stopping of an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker, Minnesota Friday also caused delays for this freight train. Photo: Sky 11. A man died Friday morning after being struck by an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the man was...
BECKER, MN
Bring Me The News

Tornado warning issued for parts of Twin Cities

A tornado warning has been issued for areas of Dakota, Scott, and Ramsey counties – including St. Paul. The first warning area includes Apple Valley and Burnsville, and is in effect until 8:45 p.m. People in the warning area are advised to take cover indoors. The second warning area...
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

Severe storms roll through Twin Cities, cause flooding at Minnesota State Fair

Severe storms swept through the Twin Cities on Saturday night, sending people at the Minnesota State Fair scrambling for cover amid flash flooding on the fairgrounds. The National Weather Service said Sunday multiple EF 0 tornadoes struck southern Ramsey county and Dakota county. Survey teams found damage that indicated a tornado with peak winds of 75 miles per hour traveled 3.4 miles from Interstate 94 and Highways 10 and 61. It passed by Harding High School, and ended at Goodrich Golf Course. Other EF 0 tornadoes hit Eagan, Apple Valley, Burnsville and West St. Paul, but were brief.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Motorcyclist Airlifted After Alcohol-Involved Crash Near Faribault

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man had to be airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle crash in the Faribault area Thursday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 31-year-old Jake Gumphrey was traveling on eastbound Hwy. 21 when he crashed and was thrown from the motorcycle northwest of Faribault around 8 p.m. The report describes Gumphrey’s injuries as non-life-threatening.
FARIBAULT, MN
WDIO-TV

Strong storms knocked down trees and shut down Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Strong storms knocked down trees and caused more than 27,000 people to lose power across the Minneapolis area Saturday night, prompting the Minnesota State Fair to shut down rides and cancel a concert. Wind gusts over 60 mph were reported as the storm moved across the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

For 6 generations working Peters Hot Dogs and Corn Roast, State Fair is an annual reunion

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The State Fair is full of family legacies, but not everyone can claim six generations working at the Fair at the same time. Three sisters have helped start an empire at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.For more than 50 years, sisters Lu McArdell, Lori Ribar, and Lynn Meadows have been working at the Minnesota State Fair. It all began at Peters Hot Dogs, which their great grandfather essentially started."In 1939 we started selling hot dogs and lunch meat sandwiches for a nickel," McArdell said.Now, she and Meadows work long days in the Food Building, surrounded by employees...
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
Elk River Star News

Elk River Star News

Elk River, MN
533
Followers
345
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy