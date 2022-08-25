Two pickups will be added to Otsego's fleet

Two half-ton extended cab pickups will soon join the city of Otsego’s fleet.

The City Council voted Monday, Aug. 22, to approve the purchase of the two pickups from Midway Ford for $84,470.

One will be a replacement for the Parks and Recreation Department and the other is an addition for the streets department, according to council documents. The replacement vehicle will be kept and added to the city’s reserve fleet to fulfill a need for additional staff transportation throughout all departments.

Delivery of the two pickups is expected in 2023.