Saint Louis, MO

numberfire.com

Dylan Carlson starting for St. Louis Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals listed Dylan Carlson as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Carlson will bat seventh and start in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Braves while Tyler O'Neill takes a seat. Carlson has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO Sports
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Friday night

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario will rest on Friday night after William Contreras was announced as Atlanta's designated hitter and Travis d'Arnaud was aligned at catcher. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Rosario has produced...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Juan Soto (back) in Padres' lineup Saturday night

San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Soto is getting the nod in right field, batting second in the order versus Royals starter Daniel Lynch. Our models project Soto for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Sunday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. Our models project Chavis for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Marcus Stroman
Albert Pujols
Paul Goldschmidt
numberfire.com

Giancarlo Stanton batting third for Yankees on Sunday

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 14.5 FanDuel points on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Guillermo Heredia not in lineup Sunday for Atlanta

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Heredia is being replaced in right field by Robbie Grossman versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 75 plate appearances this season, Heredia has a .130 batting average with a .519 OPS, 3 home...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Marlins designate Jesus Aguilar for assignment

The Miami Marlins designated first baseman Jesus Aguilar for assignment. The Marlins activated Garrett Cooper (concussion) from the injured list in a corresponding roster move. Cooper will replace Aguilar on first base and bat fifth in Friday's series opener against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cooper has...
MLB
Chicago Cubs
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
Baseball
Sports
numberfire.com

James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Saturday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate Tomas Nido versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 130 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .193 batting average with a .523 OPS, 2 home runs,...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh catching for Seattle on Sunday

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Raleigh will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Raleigh for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Reds player goes viral for heated argument with Phillies fan

The Cincinnati Reds are not having a very good 2022 Major League Baseball season, sitting with just a 48-75 record in late August. Naturally, that would have some members of the clubhouse a little bit frustrated. And that frustration appeared to boil over on Thursday night when outfielder Jake Fraley got into an argument with a group of Philadelphia Phillies fans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Sergio Alcantara batting seventh for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Alcantara will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Emmanuel Rivera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 6.4 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ

