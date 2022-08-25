Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong not in lineup Friday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. DeJong is being replaced at shortstop by Tommy Edman versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. In 179 plate appearances this season, DeJong has a .165 batting average with a .581 OPS, 6 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Kolten Wong in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is starting Saturday in the teams' game against the Chicago Cubs. Wong is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Wong for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.9...
numberfire.com
Dylan Carlson starting for St. Louis Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Dylan Carlson as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Carlson will bat seventh and start in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Braves while Tyler O'Neill takes a seat. Carlson has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
numberfire.com
Rodolfo Castro in lineup Sunday for Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Castro is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. Our models project Castro for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 9.1...
numberfire.com
Giancarlo Stanton batting third for Yankees on Sunday
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 14.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh catching for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Raleigh will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Raleigh for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Sunday lineup
New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Sergio Alcantara batting seventh for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Alcantara will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Emmanuel Rivera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 6.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Guillermo Heredia taking over in right field for Atlanta on Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Heredia will operate in right field after Ronald Acuna Jr. was rested on Saturday night. In a matchup versus Cardinals' left-hander Jordan Montgomery, our models project Heredia to score 5.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Kody Clemens starting for Detroit Sunday
The Detroit Tigers listed Kody Clemens as their starter at second base for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Clemens will start at second base and bats eighth against the Rangers Sunday while Zack Short sits the game out. Clemens has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is slated for...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Sunday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. Our models project Gomes for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa sitting on Sunday
New York Yankees catcher/infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Kiner-Falefa will move to the bench on Sunday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. numberFire's models project Hicks for 9.2...
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez catching for Brewers Sunday
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Omar Narvaez at catcher for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Narvaez will hit eighth and handle catching duties Sunday while Victor Caratini hits the bench. Narvaez has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.5 fantasy points against the Cubs.
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson batting eighth for Dodgers Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Trayce Thompson in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Thompson will bat eighth and handle centerfield Sunday while Cody Bellinger takes the afternoon off. Thompson has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 11.8 fantasy points against the Marlins.
numberfire.com
Michael Taylor leading off for Royals on Sunday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Taylor will start in center field on Sunday and bat first versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Kyle Isbel returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 10.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Adam Engel in lineup for White Sox on Sunday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Engel is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Engel for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Gleyber Torres sitting for New York on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Torres will move to the bench on Sunday with Giancarlo Stanton starting at designated hitter. Stanton will bat third versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. numberFire's models project Stanton for 14.5...
numberfire.com
Twins' Gary Sanchez catching versus Giants Sunday
The Minnesota Twins will start Gary Sanchez as their catcher for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Sanchez will bat eighth and handle catching duties Sunday while Sandy Leon rides pine. Our models project Sanchez, who has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel, to score 7.7 fantasy points against the...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon batting third on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Blackmon will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Max Scherzer and the Mets. Elehuris Montero returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 8.0 FanDuel points...
