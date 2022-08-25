Read full article on original website
Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease
About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
Pfizer says its RSV vaccine protects against severe illness in older adults
Pfizer’s experimental vaccine for a respiratory virus called RSV was nearly 86% effective in preventing severe illness in a late-stage clinical trial of older adults, the company announced in a release Thursday. The vaccine, called RSVpreF, was also found to be about 67% effective in preventing milder illness from...
Metformin, testosterone therapies lower risk for certain hormone-related cancers in men
In a large cohort of men, pre‐diagnostic use of metformin and testosterone replacement therapy was associated with lower incidence of prostate and colorectal cancers, but not male breast cancer, according to research. “The greatest reduced risks of prostate and colorectal cancers were observed when metformin and testosterone replacement therapy...
Update on “Gas Station Heroin” and Other Legal Drugs
Stopping the scourge of street drugs—and saving lives and livelihoods in the process—is a daunting task. They’re everywhere, including on gas station and convenience store shelves. But we’re seeing some successes in this fight, and it’s important to highlight those successes so we can build on them.
Woman, 33, Blamed Her ‘Constant Tiredness’ On Working Too Much At Her Beauty Salon: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Living With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Melissa McNaughton, 33, of Glasgow, Scotland, learned her fatigue was not due to working too much, she had Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. McNaughton received her cancer diagnosis four years ago, following a routine doctor’s visit to check the iron in her blood. Chronic myeloid...
People With Gout Are At Higher Risk Of Stroke And Heart Disease, According To New Study
Experts from the University of Nottingham and Keele University have found that in the four months after a gout flare, the risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily goes up. Those who had a heart attack or stroke were found to be more than twice as likely to have flared...
Pfizer's RSV vaccine found effective, safe among older adults in study
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Thursday its vaccine for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) was effective among older adults in a late-stage study and it plans to file for approval with the U.S. health regulator in the coming months.
Annual decline rate in FEV1s in community-dwelling older adults diagnosed with mild to moderate COPD
Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volumeÂ 32, ArticleÂ number:Â 30 (2022) Cite this article. Information about the decline rate in forced expiratory volume in 1"‰s (FEV1s) in older adults with COPD is scarce. A total of 4082 community-dwelling older adults from the population-based study Good Aging in SkÃ¥ne were followed for 12 years and 143 participants developed COPD. The average FEV1s decline is estimated to be 66.3"‰mL/year, (95% CI [56.4; 76.3]) and 43.3"‰mL/year (1.7%/year, 95% CI [41.2; 45.5]) for COPD and non-COPD participants, respectively.
What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
Daytime Napping May Increase Risk of Strokes and Alzheimer's: Research
People who frequently napped during the day were more likely to develop high blood pressure, according to the study.
Combination ‘polypill’ lowers the risk of major cardiovascular events, study finds
Older heart disease patients who took a combination “polypill” made up of three different medications had a lower risk of major cardiovascular events, according to a new study published Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
Stroke: A noisy symptom may ‘precede’ the deadly condition – ‘strong association’
Symptoms of stroke vary widely depending on what part of the brain is affected and may be more severe for some patients than others. The most common symptoms of a stroke are arm weakness, difficulty speaking and facial drooping, which should prompt rapid reaction. According to Cardiac Screen: “Some people...
Benefits of Statin Therapy Highlighted
Stopping statin treatment early could substantially reduce lifetime protection against heart disease since a large share of the benefit occurs later in life. That’s the finding of a modelling study presented at ESC Congress 2022.1. Lead author Dr. Runguo Wu of Queen Mary University of London, UK said: “The...
Statins recommended for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease in adults
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) concludes that people aged 40 to 75 years at high risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) should receive statins. This finding forms the basis of a final recommendation statement published in the Aug. 23/30 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Roger...
Evening dosing of blood pressure medication not better than morning dosing
A pragmatic randomized trial in more than 21,000 patients with high blood pressure followed for over five years has concluded that protection against heart attack, stroke and vascular death is not affected by whether antihypertensive medications are taken in the morning or evening. The late breaking research is presented in a Hot Line session today at ESC Congress 2022 and contradicts previous findings that suggested a very large cardiovascular benefit of night-time dosing.
New ‘polypill’ combines aspirin and statins to save more people after a heart attack
NEW YORK — A new pill that combines several medications can significantly cut the risk of death after a heart attack, new research reveals. Scientists at The Mount Sinai Hospital say this one “polypill” could replace all the prescription drugs patients normally have to take after a cardiac event.
Long-term Treatment With Ponesimod in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis
Methods In the Core study, 464 patients were randomized (1:1:1:1): placebo (n = 121), 10 mg (n = 108), 20 mg (n = 116), or 40 mg ponesimod (n = 119) once daily for 24 weeks. Patients who completed the Core study transitioned into the Extension study, which had treatment period 1 (TP1; up to 96 weeks) and TP2 and TP3 (up to 432 weeks). The 40 mg dose was discontinued due to low tolerability at the end of TP1, and the 10 mg dose was subsequently discontinued due to lower benefit-risk profile vs 20 mg at the end of TP2. All patients received 10 or 20 mg during TP2, followed by 20 mg in TP3. Annualized relapse rate (ARR), 6-month confirmed disability accumulation (CDA), time to first confirmed relapse, MRI outcomes, and safety were evaluated.
'Polypill' reduces cardiovascular mortality by 33% in patients treated after a heart attack
A three-drug medication known as a "polypill," developed by the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) and Ferrer, is effective in preventing secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack, reducing cardiovascular mortality by 33 percent in this patient population. These are findings from the SECURE trial led by Valentin Fuster, MD, Ph.D., Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital, and General Director of CNIC.
FDA Approves First Ever Rapid-Acting Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder
Dextromethorphan HBr-bupropion HCI (Auvelity) is developed by Axsome Therapeutics. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved dextromethorphan HBr-bupropion HCI (Auvelity) for the treatment of adult patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). The treatment, developed by Axsome Therapeutics, represents the first and only rapid-acting oral medicine approved by the...
How Restless Legs Syndrome Affects Sleep
Restless Legs Syndrome is a neurological sleep disorder that causes uncontrollable urges to move your legs while sitting in an idle position or lying down.
