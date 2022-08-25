ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease

About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
healio.com

Metformin, testosterone therapies lower risk for certain hormone-related cancers in men

In a large cohort of men, pre‐diagnostic use of metformin and testosterone replacement therapy was associated with lower incidence of prostate and colorectal cancers, but not male breast cancer, according to research. “The greatest reduced risks of prostate and colorectal cancers were observed when metformin and testosterone replacement therapy...
psychologytoday.com

Update on “Gas Station Heroin” and Other Legal Drugs

Stopping the scourge of street drugs—and saving lives and livelihoods in the process—is a daunting task. They’re everywhere, including on gas station and convenience store shelves. But we’re seeing some successes in this fight, and it’s important to highlight those successes so we can build on them.
Nature.com

Annual decline rate in FEV1s in community-dwelling older adults diagnosed with mild to moderate COPD

Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volumeÂ 32, ArticleÂ number:Â 30 (2022) Cite this article. Information about the decline rate in forced expiratory volume in 1"‰s (FEV1s) in older adults with COPD is scarce. A total of 4082 community-dwelling older adults from the population-based study Good Aging in SkÃ¥ne were followed for 12 years and 143 participants developed COPD. The average FEV1s decline is estimated to be 66.3"‰mL/year, (95% CI [56.4; 76.3]) and 43.3"‰mL/year (1.7%/year, 95% CI [41.2; 45.5]) for COPD and non-COPD participants, respectively.
Medical News Today

What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
womenfitness.net

Benefits of Statin Therapy Highlighted

Stopping statin treatment early could substantially reduce lifetime protection against heart disease since a large share of the benefit occurs later in life. That’s the finding of a modelling study presented at ESC Congress 2022.1. Lead author Dr. Runguo Wu of Queen Mary University of London, UK said: “The...
MedicalXpress

Evening dosing of blood pressure medication not better than morning dosing

A pragmatic randomized trial in more than 21,000 patients with high blood pressure followed for over five years has concluded that protection against heart attack, stroke and vascular death is not affected by whether antihypertensive medications are taken in the morning or evening. The late breaking research is presented in a Hot Line session today at ESC Congress 2022 and contradicts previous findings that suggested a very large cardiovascular benefit of night-time dosing.
neurology.org

Long-term Treatment With Ponesimod in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Methods In the Core study, 464 patients were randomized (1:1:1:1): placebo (n = 121), 10 mg (n = 108), 20 mg (n = 116), or 40 mg ponesimod (n = 119) once daily for 24 weeks. Patients who completed the Core study transitioned into the Extension study, which had treatment period 1 (TP1; up to 96 weeks) and TP2 and TP3 (up to 432 weeks). The 40 mg dose was discontinued due to low tolerability at the end of TP1, and the 10 mg dose was subsequently discontinued due to lower benefit-risk profile vs 20 mg at the end of TP2. All patients received 10 or 20 mg during TP2, followed by 20 mg in TP3. Annualized relapse rate (ARR), 6-month confirmed disability accumulation (CDA), time to first confirmed relapse, MRI outcomes, and safety were evaluated.
MedicalXpress

'Polypill' reduces cardiovascular mortality by 33% in patients treated after a heart attack

A three-drug medication known as a "polypill," developed by the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) and Ferrer, is effective in preventing secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack, reducing cardiovascular mortality by 33 percent in this patient population. These are findings from the SECURE trial led by Valentin Fuster, MD, Ph.D., Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital, and General Director of CNIC.
hcplive.com

FDA Approves First Ever Rapid-Acting Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder

Dextromethorphan HBr-bupropion HCI (Auvelity) is developed by Axsome Therapeutics. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved dextromethorphan HBr-bupropion HCI (Auvelity) for the treatment of adult patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). The treatment, developed by Axsome Therapeutics, represents the first and only rapid-acting oral medicine approved by the...
