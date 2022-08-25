ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

scitechdaily.com

What Is the Best Way To Treat Back Pain? A New Study Provides a Helpful Medication Guide

Medication should be used in conjunction with physical therapy, exercise regimens, and the treatment of the underlying degenerative disease process and medical illness. Growing numbers of elderly persons have spinal pain. Although medications are crucial for pain management, geriatric patients cannot utilize them too much due to decreased liver and kidney function, comorbid diseases, and polypharmacy (the simultaneous use of multiple drugs to treat medical conditions).
powerofpositivity.com

AI Brain Scan Diagnoses Alzheimers Correctly 98% of the Time

Scientists have uncovered a revolutionary brain scan that accurately diagnoses Alzheimer’s 98% of the time. Alzheimer’s disease leads to significant cognitive decline due to the loss of neurons in the brain. Early warning signs of the neurodegenerative disease include memory loss, difficulty completing tasks, and confusion. Unfortunately, no...
Fortune

A COVID diagnosis could increase the risk of ‘brain fog,’ dementia, and other cognitive disorders for as long as 2 years, new Oxford study says

A study of 1.5 million COVID patients found elevated risks of conditions like brain fog and dementia up to two years after diagnosis. For months now, studies of COVID patients have suggested that contracting the disease could lead to neurological conditions like dementia and ‘brain fog, but a new study from Oxford researchers shows just how long the risk can last.
MedicalXpress

Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease

About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
Nature.com

Trazodone changed the polysomnographic sleep architecture in insomnia disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Trazodone has been widely prescribed for off-label use as a sleep aid. Identifying how trazodone impacts the performance of polysomnographic sleep architecture in insomnia disorder will provide additional data that can be used to guide clinical application. To assess the efficacy of trazodone in altering the polysomnographic sleep architecture in insomnia disorder so that sleep can be facilitated. PubMed, EMBASE, Web of Science, PsycINFO, Cochrane Library, Chinese Biomedical Literature Database (SinoMed), China National Knowledge Infrastructure, Wanfang Database, and the China Science and Technology Journal Database were searched for articles published between inception and June 2022. RCTs in patients with insomnia disorderÂ applying trazodone in one arm of interventions at least 1 week, and reporting PSG parameters in the outcomes were eligible. RoB 2 was used to evaluate the risk of bias. The results of quality of evidence assessed by the Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE) approach. When I2"‰<"‰50%, the fixed effects model was used. When I2"‰â‰¥"‰50%, the random effects model was used. The mean differences (MD) or standardized mean differences (SMD) and odds ratios (OR) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were estimated. Eleven randomized controlled trials were selected and participants were 466. Risk of bias was low in 5 trials (45.5%), and was moderate in 6 (54.5%). Compared with the control group, trazodone significantly increased total sleep time (TST, min) (MD"‰="‰39.88, 95% CI 14.44"“65.32, P"‰="‰0.002) and non-rapid eye movement stage 3 (N3, mixed min and %) (SMD"‰="‰1.61, 95% CI 0.69"“2.53, P"‰="‰0.0006); trazodone significantly decreased latency to onset of persistent sleep (LPS, min) (MD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰19.30, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰37.28 to"‰âˆ’"‰1.32, P"‰="‰0.04), non-rapid eye movement stage 1 (N1, mixed min and %) (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.62, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰1.13 to"‰âˆ’"‰0.12, P"‰="‰0.02), the number of awakenings (NAs, including both arousal times and arousal index) (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.67, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰0.91 to"‰âˆ’"‰0.42, P"‰<"‰0.00001), and waking time after persistent sleep onset (WASO, mixed min and %) (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.42, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰0.81,"‰âˆ’"‰0.03, P"‰="‰0.04), with no obvious effect on non-rapid eye movement stage 2 (N2, mixed min and %) (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.15, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰0.41 to 0.11, P"‰="‰0.25), rapid eye movement (REM, mixed min and %) (SMD"‰="‰0.22, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰0.26 to 0.70, P"‰="‰0.37), rapid eye movement latency (REML, min) (MD"‰="‰2.33, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰27.56 to 32.22, P"‰="‰0.88), or apnea"“hypopnea index (AHI) (MD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰4.21, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰14.02 to 5.59, P"‰="‰0.40). Daytime drowsiness (OR"‰="‰2.53, 95% CI 1.14"“5.64, P"‰="‰0.02) and decreased appetite (OR"‰="‰2.81, 95% CI 1.14"“6.92, P"‰="‰0.02) occurred with greater frequency in the trazodone group as compared to the control group, and the differences were significant. The results of quality of evidence were very low in TST, N3 and AHI, were low in LPS, WASO and REM, and were moderate in N1 and NAs. The sources of heterogeneity in TST and N3 were not found out from sensitive and subgroup analysis and there was no high quality of evidence in outcomes by GRADE Assessment. Trials with combination of other therapy could be a problem in this meta-analysis as the possibility of interactions were found from sungroup analysis. Trazodone could improve sleep by changing the sleep architecture in insomnia disorder, but it should be used with caution due to the adverse events that may occur.
deseret.com

COVID risk 2 years later: dementia, psychosis, seizure, brain fog

Two years after recovering from COVID-19, people of all ages have greater risk of brain challenges like dementia, psychosis, epilepsy and brain fog. That’s according to a study involving more than 1 million people conducted by the University of Oxford. Published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry, the study relied on health data from more than 1 million people — mostly from the United States, but also from Australia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Bulgaria, India, Malaysia and Taiwan. The data came from an international network called TriNetX that removes identifying information.
Nature.com

New treatment strategy for chronic low back pain with alpha wave neurofeedback

The lifetime prevalence of low back pain is 83%. Since there is a lack of evidence for therapeutic effect by cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) or physical therapy (PT), it is necessary to develop objective physiological indexes and effective treatments. We conducted a prospective longitudinal study to evaluate the treatment effects of CBT, PT, and neurofeedback training (NFT) during alpha wave NFT. The early-chronic cases within 1Â year and late-chronic cases over 1Â year after the diagnosis of chronic low back pain were classified into six groups: Controls, CBTs, PTs, NFTs, CBT-NFTs, PT-NFTs. We evaluated the difference in EEG, psychosocial factors, scores of low back pain before/after the intervention. Therapeutic effect was clearly more effective in the early-chronic cases. We found that the intensity of alpha waves increased significantly after therapeutic intervention in the NFT groups, but did not have the main effect of reducing low back pain; the interaction between CBT and NFT reduced low back pain. Factors that enhance therapeutic effect are early intervention, increased alpha waves, and self-efficacy due to parallel implementation of CBT/PT and NFT. A treatment protocol in which alpha wave neurofeedback training is subsidiarily used with CBT or PT should be developed in the future.
Benzinga

MindMed's First Patient Dosing Clinical Trial With LSD For Treatment Of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

The clinical-stage biopharma company Mind Medicine -also known as MindMed MNMD, which recently made headlines regarding its stock, announced it will begin dosing patients within its Phase 2b trial on LSD compound, MM-120, for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). The randomized, placebo-controlled and dose-optimization clinical study will follow...
MedicalXpress

When can we be bothered to help others? Scientists pinpoint brain region responsible for this behavior

An area of the brain specifically involved in putting in effort to help others out has been pinpointed by scientists at the University of Birmingham and University of Oxford. The research, published in Current Biology, shows that effortful altruistic behavior—choices people make that help others—takes place in a different part of the brain from that used to make physically demanding choices that help oneself.
MedicalXpress

Next-generation neural probe leads to expanded understanding of the brain

A newly developed neural probe with an unprecedented number of micro-LEDs and recording sites integrated on the same neural device is enabling neuroscientists to gain new knowledge into how the brain operates. The 128 μLEDs and 256 recording electrodes on the hectoSTAR probe allow neuroscientists to track interactions across different regions of the brain.
MedicalXpress

Pulmonary hypertension guidelines call for earlier diagnosis

Earlier detection of pulmonary hypertension in the community and expedited referral of high-risk or complex patients are recommended in the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and European Respiratory Society (ERS) Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension, published online today in the European Heart Journal and the European Respiratory Journal.
MedicalXpress

Profiling pancreatitis

Simply put, pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. Located behind the stomach in the upper abdomen, your pancreas produces digestive enzymes and hormones that regulate how your body produces sugar. Pancreatitis is caused by the irritation and inflammation of the cells of your pancreas. This occurs when digestive enzymes released...
MedicalXpress

American Cancer Society issues nutrition, exercise guidelines for cancer survivors

In a guideline issued by the American Cancer Society and published in the May/June issue of CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, recommendations are presented regarding diet and exercise for reducing the risk for recurrence and mortality among cancer survivors. Cheryl L. Rock, Ph.D., R.D., from the University of California...
Psych Centra

What to Know About Schizophrenia and Sleep

The vast majority of people with schizophrenia have sleep difficulties, ranging from insomnia to excessive sleepiness. Schizophrenia is a complex mental health condition that affects your thoughts, feelings, behaviors, and perception of reality. Though disturbed sleep isn’t included in the diagnostic criteria for schizophrenia, it is still a significant problem...
