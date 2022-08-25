Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
What Is the Best Way To Treat Back Pain? A New Study Provides a Helpful Medication Guide
Medication should be used in conjunction with physical therapy, exercise regimens, and the treatment of the underlying degenerative disease process and medical illness. Growing numbers of elderly persons have spinal pain. Although medications are crucial for pain management, geriatric patients cannot utilize them too much due to decreased liver and kidney function, comorbid diseases, and polypharmacy (the simultaneous use of multiple drugs to treat medical conditions).
powerofpositivity.com
AI Brain Scan Diagnoses Alzheimers Correctly 98% of the Time
Scientists have uncovered a revolutionary brain scan that accurately diagnoses Alzheimer’s 98% of the time. Alzheimer’s disease leads to significant cognitive decline due to the loss of neurons in the brain. Early warning signs of the neurodegenerative disease include memory loss, difficulty completing tasks, and confusion. Unfortunately, no...
Medical News Today
Stimulation of brain's 'reward' center can help with treatment-resistant depression
About 30% of people with major depressive disorder (MDD) develop treatment-resistant depression. Researchers from UTHealth Houston say deep brain stimulation applied to certain areas of the brain may help treat it. The research team found that depression in 8 out of 10 treatment-resistant patients decreased by at least 50% after...
scitechdaily.com
An Alzheimer’s-Proof Brain: Ground-Breaking Case Provides Clues to Treatment and Prevention of Dementia
A mutation known as APOE3 Christchurch appears to have protected the woman. Due to a rare genetic mutation, Aliria Rosa Piedrahita de Villegas should have had Alzheimer’s disease in her 40s and passed away from it in her 60s. Her brain is now providing important information on the pathology...
survivornet.com
Woman, 33, Blamed Her ‘Constant Tiredness’ On Working Too Much At Her Beauty Salon: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Living With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Melissa McNaughton, 33, of Glasgow, Scotland, learned her fatigue was not due to working too much, she had Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. McNaughton received her cancer diagnosis four years ago, following a routine doctor’s visit to check the iron in her blood. Chronic myeloid...
A COVID diagnosis could increase the risk of ‘brain fog,’ dementia, and other cognitive disorders for as long as 2 years, new Oxford study says
A study of 1.5 million COVID patients found elevated risks of conditions like brain fog and dementia up to two years after diagnosis. For months now, studies of COVID patients have suggested that contracting the disease could lead to neurological conditions like dementia and ‘brain fog, but a new study from Oxford researchers shows just how long the risk can last.
MedicalXpress
Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease
About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
Nature.com
Trazodone changed the polysomnographic sleep architecture in insomnia disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis
Trazodone has been widely prescribed for off-label use as a sleep aid. Identifying how trazodone impacts the performance of polysomnographic sleep architecture in insomnia disorder will provide additional data that can be used to guide clinical application. To assess the efficacy of trazodone in altering the polysomnographic sleep architecture in insomnia disorder so that sleep can be facilitated. PubMed, EMBASE, Web of Science, PsycINFO, Cochrane Library, Chinese Biomedical Literature Database (SinoMed), China National Knowledge Infrastructure, Wanfang Database, and the China Science and Technology Journal Database were searched for articles published between inception and June 2022. RCTs in patients with insomnia disorderÂ applying trazodone in one arm of interventions at least 1 week, and reporting PSG parameters in the outcomes were eligible. RoB 2 was used to evaluate the risk of bias. The results of quality of evidence assessed by the Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE) approach. When I2"‰<"‰50%, the fixed effects model was used. When I2"‰â‰¥"‰50%, the random effects model was used. The mean differences (MD) or standardized mean differences (SMD) and odds ratios (OR) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were estimated. Eleven randomized controlled trials were selected and participants were 466. Risk of bias was low in 5 trials (45.5%), and was moderate in 6 (54.5%). Compared with the control group, trazodone significantly increased total sleep time (TST, min) (MD"‰="‰39.88, 95% CI 14.44"“65.32, P"‰="‰0.002) and non-rapid eye movement stage 3 (N3, mixed min and %) (SMD"‰="‰1.61, 95% CI 0.69"“2.53, P"‰="‰0.0006); trazodone significantly decreased latency to onset of persistent sleep (LPS, min) (MD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰19.30, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰37.28 to"‰âˆ’"‰1.32, P"‰="‰0.04), non-rapid eye movement stage 1 (N1, mixed min and %) (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.62, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰1.13 to"‰âˆ’"‰0.12, P"‰="‰0.02), the number of awakenings (NAs, including both arousal times and arousal index) (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.67, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰0.91 to"‰âˆ’"‰0.42, P"‰<"‰0.00001), and waking time after persistent sleep onset (WASO, mixed min and %) (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.42, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰0.81,"‰âˆ’"‰0.03, P"‰="‰0.04), with no obvious effect on non-rapid eye movement stage 2 (N2, mixed min and %) (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.15, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰0.41 to 0.11, P"‰="‰0.25), rapid eye movement (REM, mixed min and %) (SMD"‰="‰0.22, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰0.26 to 0.70, P"‰="‰0.37), rapid eye movement latency (REML, min) (MD"‰="‰2.33, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰27.56 to 32.22, P"‰="‰0.88), or apnea"“hypopnea index (AHI) (MD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰4.21, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰14.02 to 5.59, P"‰="‰0.40). Daytime drowsiness (OR"‰="‰2.53, 95% CI 1.14"“5.64, P"‰="‰0.02) and decreased appetite (OR"‰="‰2.81, 95% CI 1.14"“6.92, P"‰="‰0.02) occurred with greater frequency in the trazodone group as compared to the control group, and the differences were significant. The results of quality of evidence were very low in TST, N3 and AHI, were low in LPS, WASO and REM, and were moderate in N1 and NAs. The sources of heterogeneity in TST and N3 were not found out from sensitive and subgroup analysis and there was no high quality of evidence in outcomes by GRADE Assessment. Trials with combination of other therapy could be a problem in this meta-analysis as the possibility of interactions were found from sungroup analysis. Trazodone could improve sleep by changing the sleep architecture in insomnia disorder, but it should be used with caution due to the adverse events that may occur.
deseret.com
COVID risk 2 years later: dementia, psychosis, seizure, brain fog
Two years after recovering from COVID-19, people of all ages have greater risk of brain challenges like dementia, psychosis, epilepsy and brain fog. That’s according to a study involving more than 1 million people conducted by the University of Oxford. Published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry, the study relied on health data from more than 1 million people — mostly from the United States, but also from Australia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Bulgaria, India, Malaysia and Taiwan. The data came from an international network called TriNetX that removes identifying information.
Type 3 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatments
The term ‘type 3 diabetes’ in increasingly being used to describe Alzheimer’s disease
Nature.com
New treatment strategy for chronic low back pain with alpha wave neurofeedback
The lifetime prevalence of low back pain is 83%. Since there is a lack of evidence for therapeutic effect by cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) or physical therapy (PT), it is necessary to develop objective physiological indexes and effective treatments. We conducted a prospective longitudinal study to evaluate the treatment effects of CBT, PT, and neurofeedback training (NFT) during alpha wave NFT. The early-chronic cases within 1Â year and late-chronic cases over 1Â year after the diagnosis of chronic low back pain were classified into six groups: Controls, CBTs, PTs, NFTs, CBT-NFTs, PT-NFTs. We evaluated the difference in EEG, psychosocial factors, scores of low back pain before/after the intervention. Therapeutic effect was clearly more effective in the early-chronic cases. We found that the intensity of alpha waves increased significantly after therapeutic intervention in the NFT groups, but did not have the main effect of reducing low back pain; the interaction between CBT and NFT reduced low back pain. Factors that enhance therapeutic effect are early intervention, increased alpha waves, and self-efficacy due to parallel implementation of CBT/PT and NFT. A treatment protocol in which alpha wave neurofeedback training is subsidiarily used with CBT or PT should be developed in the future.
MindMed's First Patient Dosing Clinical Trial With LSD For Treatment Of Generalized Anxiety Disorder
The clinical-stage biopharma company Mind Medicine -also known as MindMed MNMD, which recently made headlines regarding its stock, announced it will begin dosing patients within its Phase 2b trial on LSD compound, MM-120, for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). The randomized, placebo-controlled and dose-optimization clinical study will follow...
MedicalXpress
Differences found in how doctors, caregivers and patients report side effects of cancer therapy
A recent study reveals differences in how symptom toxicity is reported for children receiving cancer treatment in clinical trials. Doctors often underestimate or miss a child's symptoms, while caregivers tend to overestimate symptoms. Children's Hospital Los Angeles was one of nine hospitals that participated in the study. David R. Freyer,...
How Restless Legs Syndrome Affects Sleep
Restless Legs Syndrome is a neurological sleep disorder that causes uncontrollable urges to move your legs while sitting in an idle position or lying down.
MedicalXpress
When can we be bothered to help others? Scientists pinpoint brain region responsible for this behavior
An area of the brain specifically involved in putting in effort to help others out has been pinpointed by scientists at the University of Birmingham and University of Oxford. The research, published in Current Biology, shows that effortful altruistic behavior—choices people make that help others—takes place in a different part of the brain from that used to make physically demanding choices that help oneself.
MedicalXpress
Next-generation neural probe leads to expanded understanding of the brain
A newly developed neural probe with an unprecedented number of micro-LEDs and recording sites integrated on the same neural device is enabling neuroscientists to gain new knowledge into how the brain operates. The 128 μLEDs and 256 recording electrodes on the hectoSTAR probe allow neuroscientists to track interactions across different regions of the brain.
MedicalXpress
Pulmonary hypertension guidelines call for earlier diagnosis
Earlier detection of pulmonary hypertension in the community and expedited referral of high-risk or complex patients are recommended in the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and European Respiratory Society (ERS) Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension, published online today in the European Heart Journal and the European Respiratory Journal.
MedicalXpress
Profiling pancreatitis
Simply put, pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. Located behind the stomach in the upper abdomen, your pancreas produces digestive enzymes and hormones that regulate how your body produces sugar. Pancreatitis is caused by the irritation and inflammation of the cells of your pancreas. This occurs when digestive enzymes released...
MedicalXpress
American Cancer Society issues nutrition, exercise guidelines for cancer survivors
In a guideline issued by the American Cancer Society and published in the May/June issue of CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, recommendations are presented regarding diet and exercise for reducing the risk for recurrence and mortality among cancer survivors. Cheryl L. Rock, Ph.D., R.D., from the University of California...
Psych Centra
What to Know About Schizophrenia and Sleep
The vast majority of people with schizophrenia have sleep difficulties, ranging from insomnia to excessive sleepiness. Schizophrenia is a complex mental health condition that affects your thoughts, feelings, behaviors, and perception of reality. Though disturbed sleep isn’t included in the diagnostic criteria for schizophrenia, it is still a significant problem...
