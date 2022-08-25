ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I hope this mom gets her life together. It must be devastating to lose your child to CPS. And if the mom is a drug addict, I pray for her deliverance and for the Lord to change her life. Thank you Jesus that the baby was found safe.

