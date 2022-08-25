ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marne, MI

mibiz.com

People in the News: Aug. 29, 2022

People in the News: A roundup of new hires, promotions and awards in West Michigan. Company outsider to lead family-owned ADAC Automotive. West Michigan Tier 1 automotive supplier ADAC Automotive Inc. has named a company outsider and industry veteran to replace longtime President and CEO Jim Teets. The Cascade Township-based...
KENT COUNTY, MI
mibiz.com

Michigan life sciences industry perseveres in face of major talent shortage

Like virtually every other sector, Michigan’s life sciences industry faces a key obstacle in trying to attract and retain talent, many of whom are leaving for opportunities out of state. However, Michigan’s industry is persevering as capital continues to flow and innovation from higher education and entrepreneurs holds steady....
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan’s child care crisis is much worse than policymakers have estimated

It was March 27, 2021, and an at-home day care in Grand Rapids was ready for a pool day. The day care’s owner took seven children — five of whom were just 2 and 3 years old — to a nearby Holiday Inn Express. She bought a room to use the hotel’s splash pad and two indoor pools, and charged parents $25 per child. None of the children had life jackets or arm floaties. The caregiver, Melanie...
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

GVSU study measures economic effects of federal pandemic relief

A team of Grand Valley State University researchers has set out to catalog and measure the economic effects of more than $300 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding being dispersed across four West Michigan counties. Professors Bobbie Biby and Christopher John Cruz from GVSU’s Seidman College of Business presented their...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Nonprofit executive takes on state-appointed economic development role

A Q&A with La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. Earlier this month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed the president and CEO of a major Michigan foundation to the Michigan Economic Development Corp.’s executive committee. In the role, La June Montgomery Tabron — who has been the W.K. Kellogg Foundation for more than 35 years, including the past eight as president CEO — will help provide policy direction and guidance to the state’s economic development arm. Montgomery Tabron says it’s a natural fit based on the nonprofit’s core mission to promote economic development across the country. She recently spoke with MiBiz about the major philanthropic organization’s role in workforce development, its financial outlook during a period of economic turbulence, and the business case for racial equity.
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Shifting retail on Grand Rapids’ east side reflects broader market trends

GRAND RAPIDS — Retail corridors on Grand Rapids’ east side are in flux as new businesses move in and longtime staples relocate or shut down. The corridors in East Hills and Eastown embody West Michigan’s hot commercial real estate and retail market, characterized by low vacancy rates and growing property values and lease rates.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Potential 156% cost increase ruffles restaurant industry

“Be patient, there’s like 3 of us” reads the slogan on a T-shirt worn by a waiter at a popular East Grand Rapids eatery. The patio is full of patrons, but as the server’s uniform indicates, the staff are few and far between. Two years ago, unprecedented...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022

MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Report: GR rentals maintain below-average vacancy rate

A new report on vacancy rates underscores a competitive market for residential rental units in Grand Rapids. HelpAdvisor recently released its 2022 Rental Vacancy Rates by City and State report, which includes data from 75 big cities and metro areas across the country. According to the findings, Grand Rapids had...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.

Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI

