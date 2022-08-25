Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
mibiz.com
People in the News: Aug. 29, 2022
People in the News: A roundup of new hires, promotions and awards in West Michigan. Company outsider to lead family-owned ADAC Automotive. West Michigan Tier 1 automotive supplier ADAC Automotive Inc. has named a company outsider and industry veteran to replace longtime President and CEO Jim Teets. The Cascade Township-based...
mibiz.com
Michigan life sciences industry perseveres in face of major talent shortage
Like virtually every other sector, Michigan’s life sciences industry faces a key obstacle in trying to attract and retain talent, many of whom are leaving for opportunities out of state. However, Michigan’s industry is persevering as capital continues to flow and innovation from higher education and entrepreneurs holds steady....
Michigan’s child care crisis is much worse than policymakers have estimated
It was March 27, 2021, and an at-home day care in Grand Rapids was ready for a pool day. The day care’s owner took seven children — five of whom were just 2 and 3 years old — to a nearby Holiday Inn Express. She bought a room to use the hotel’s splash pad and two indoor pools, and charged parents $25 per child. None of the children had life jackets or arm floaties. The caregiver, Melanie...
mibiz.com
GVSU study measures economic effects of federal pandemic relief
A team of Grand Valley State University researchers has set out to catalog and measure the economic effects of more than $300 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding being dispersed across four West Michigan counties. Professors Bobbie Biby and Christopher John Cruz from GVSU’s Seidman College of Business presented their...
mibiz.com
Nonprofit executive takes on state-appointed economic development role
A Q&A with La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. Earlier this month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed the president and CEO of a major Michigan foundation to the Michigan Economic Development Corp.’s executive committee. In the role, La June Montgomery Tabron — who has been the W.K. Kellogg Foundation for more than 35 years, including the past eight as president CEO — will help provide policy direction and guidance to the state’s economic development arm. Montgomery Tabron says it’s a natural fit based on the nonprofit’s core mission to promote economic development across the country. She recently spoke with MiBiz about the major philanthropic organization’s role in workforce development, its financial outlook during a period of economic turbulence, and the business case for racial equity.
‘I ended up living in a tent for an entire summer’; Increase in young homeless
New data shows that the number of people in Kent County facing homelessness went up in 2022 from 2021.
mibiz.com
Shifting retail on Grand Rapids’ east side reflects broader market trends
GRAND RAPIDS — Retail corridors on Grand Rapids’ east side are in flux as new businesses move in and longtime staples relocate or shut down. The corridors in East Hills and Eastown embody West Michigan’s hot commercial real estate and retail market, characterized by low vacancy rates and growing property values and lease rates.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Potential 156% cost increase ruffles restaurant industry
“Be patient, there’s like 3 of us” reads the slogan on a T-shirt worn by a waiter at a popular East Grand Rapids eatery. The patio is full of patrons, but as the server’s uniform indicates, the staff are few and far between. Two years ago, unprecedented...
UPMATTERS
At 6-month academy, Michigan DNR recruits train for ‘best job in the world’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new batch of recruits for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have been living at the Michigan State Police Training Academy near Lansing for over a month. They will stay there for a total of 23 weeks, going through rigorous training on their...
'Free dental day' events planned for West Michigan offices in September
WAYLAND, Mich — Two West Michigan Dentist Offices are hosting free dental day events in September. These completely free events offer one free extraction, cleaning or filling per patient. The events last several hours, but patients are encouraged to arrive early because of high demand for the dental services provided.
Nearly $500K will fund next step in restoration of Lake Michigan inlet lake near Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Nearly $500,000 in federal funding will help with additional restoration work for Mona Lake. The Great Lakes fish habitat funding will pay for long-contemplated restoration of former celery fields that previously were wetlands along Black Creek and Mona Lake. The work is expected to vastly...
Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022
MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
'It looks like a prison cell': Controversy sparks over seclusion rooms in Allegan Public Schools
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Photos posted online of a room inside an Allegan County School are now the center of controversy as some are questioning its use. A 13 ON YOUR SIDE investigation revealed some inconsistencies between the law and the school's handling of certain situations where they end up turning to the room.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Report: GR rentals maintain below-average vacancy rate
A new report on vacancy rates underscores a competitive market for residential rental units in Grand Rapids. HelpAdvisor recently released its 2022 Rental Vacancy Rates by City and State report, which includes data from 75 big cities and metro areas across the country. According to the findings, Grand Rapids had...
Suspected serial killer unmasked with aid of genealogist, MI native
The genealogist who helped unlock a cold case mystery and lock up a suspected serial killer is a Michigan native.
wgvunews.org
Zeeland teen living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy shares her back-to-school routine
As students check off their back-to-school lists, one West Michigan teen is highlighting what her return to the classroom looks like with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). Ericka Hunderman is going into her freshman year at Zeeland West High School. She’s got new outfits picked out and like many is excited to try new classes.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.
Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
Kent County Police, FBI Search for Man Who Robbed West Michigan Bank
Do you recognize this bank robbery suspect sporting U-M gear?. The Kent County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are searching for a man who they say robbed a bank in Rockford this weekend. The robbery happened just after 11a.m. on Saturday, August 27, at Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile...
Detroit News
Michigan GOP nominates Hernandez for lieutenant governor at occasionally combative convention
Lansing — Michigan Republicans officially set their ticket of candidates for November at an occasionally combative convention Saturday in downtown Lansing, where former state Rep. Shane Hernandez was selected as the party's nominee for lieutenant governor. The gathering began with boos against Chairman Ron Weiser and a two-hour fight...
