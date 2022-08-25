Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Sean Pablo Is Back Again for Another Converse One Star Pro Collaboration
As an OG Supreme skater, Converse CONS teammate and founder of streetwear label Paradis3, Sean Pablo is at the root of the California skate scene. Following his debut collaboration with Converse on the One Star Pro that launched in 2021, the pro rider is now back again for a second take.
hypebeast.com
MTV’s New “Merch Masters” Series Explores Fashion in a Fun and Creative Way
Since the early 1980’s, MTV has been at the forefront of pioneering trend-setting and record-breaking content. And for Summer 2022, the media titan has introduced a new digital series titled “Merch Masters,” set to explore fashion in a fun and creative way. As a one-of-a-kind and all-new...
hypebeast.com
Quavo and Takeoff Deliver New Track "Big Stunna" Featuring Birdman
Migos‘ Quavo and Takeoff have returned with a new track, titled “Big Stunna,” featuring Cash Money rapper Birdman. The freshly-formed duo — also operating under the moniker Unc & Phew — delivered an accompanying music video for the cut, featuring a slew of bold-colored sports cars and iced-out chains.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at Chris Hemsworth In 'Mad Max' Prequel 'Furiosa'
After being confirmed to portray the main villain in the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa back in March, fans of the franchise can finally take a first look at Chris Hemsworth‘s character thanks to new set images that have surfaced. As you can see below, the Thor actor takes on a very different look from the roles he’s portrayed so far, with long gray hair running down over his shoulders as well as a large beard on his face. Of course, he’s also dressed in the heavy-metal-styled post-apocalyptic aesthetic that’s signature to the Mad Max series.
hypebeast.com
Rina Sawayama Reflects With Emotional Track “Phantom”
Rina Sawayama has released a new track titled “Phantom.” The new arrival marks the fourth song shared from the Japanese-British musician’s forthcoming album, Hold the Girl. The emotional track reflects on her life and previous actions of trying to appease others. In the newfound clarity, the artist...
hypebeast.com
'WandaVision' Director Matt Shakman Reportedly in Talks to Helm 'Fantastic Four' Film
Matt Shakman could be directing Marvel‘s upcoming Fantastic Four film following the exit of Jon Watts. According to reports, the WandaVision director is currently “in early talks” with the studio and although Marvel has not formally offered him the job, “things are headed in the right direction.” Deadline adds, however, that the search for Watts’ replacement could last until the fall as Marvel is also speaking with other candidates.
hypebeast.com
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Easter Egg Teases Wolverine Joining MCU
Ahead of the debut of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured an Easter Egg teasing the upcoming arrival of Wolverine. Aside from other teasers, a teaser for the iconic mutant shows up during a scene where Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters is looking for a job.
hypebeast.com
Follow Maharishi’s T-Shirt Map at This Year’s Notting Hill Carnival
Following its collaboration with New York-based graffiti artist EARSNOT and its recent “Experimental Flight” collection that takes inspiration fighter pilots who flew the Convair B-58 Huster, London-based label maharishi is now presenting its latest collaboration in time for Notting Hill Carnival. Working in collaboration with Andre “SHY FX”...
hypebeast.com
Hasbro Pulse and CAPCOM Drop Premium Crimson Hawk Ranger Action Figure
Hasbro Pulse has just released another action figure as part of its collaborative Lightning Collection. As a mash-up between Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and CAPCOM‘s Street Fighter, the figure sees the Crimson Hawk Ranger (also known as the Ryu Ranger) in six-inch action figure form. The toy features 20...
hypebeast.com
HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Renewed for Second Season Following Record-Breaking Premiere
Just a few days after its long-awaited premiere, HBO’s House of the Dragon has been confirmed for a second season. The Game of Thrones prequel debut garnered 10 millions viewers, making it the largest starting viewership for a series in the streamer’s history. Since then, the show has drawn in 20 million viewers in the United States alone.
hypebeast.com
Jehucal Taps U.K. Rap Up-And-Comer Wax for the Silkiest of Scarf Collaborations
Rap music and fashion from all levels of popularity in the U.K. are consistently crossing over. Most recently, we’ve seen the likes of Pa Salieu front A-COLD-WALL*’s Fall/Winter collection, while BackRoad Gee also became PUMA’s latest brand ambassador. With this in mind, one of the latest music-fashion crossovers has just been presented from London-based streetwear label Jehucal and U.K. rap up-and-comer, Wax.
hypebeast.com
Netflix Cancels Live-Action 'Resident Evil' Series
According to reports, Netflix has decided against renewing its live-action Resident Evil series for a second series. Effectively canceling the show, the eight-episode series premiered July 14 and is loosely based on Capcom‘s Resident Evil survival horror game franchise. Directed by Bronwen Hughes at Constantin Film, Resident Evil stars...
hypebeast.com
The Praying x adidas Supernova Cushion 7 Receives Release Date
Teased back in June, Praying has now returned to announce the official release of its adidas Supernova Cushion 7 collaboration. Taking to Instagram, the Los Angeles/New York label centered around a post-Internet aesthetic, drawing from elements of fast fashion, pop-culture, with underlying tones of religion and dogma, launched a countdown for the release of the shoe.
