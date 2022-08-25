Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with VictoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas PD Hands Out 244 Citations in School Zones During First Weeks of SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Wants to Develop New TerminalLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Family Suing Prosper ISD Alleging Abuse of DaughterLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Luscious customizable cinnamon rolls restaurant headed for Mesquite
A concept that specializes in cinnamon rolls is opening in Mesquite: Cinnaholic, an innovative chain based in Atlanta and one of the fastest growing plant-based concepts in the country, will open at 1300 N. Town East Blvd., at the intersection of Independence Drive, where it will serve their famous customizable cinnamon rolls and other desserts seven days a week.
New cat cafe prowls into this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. New cat cafe will prowl into East Dallas from kitty rescue group. A...
Dallas hot rodder Richard Rawlings to open mega-restaurant-bar in Lewisville
Richard Rawlings, celebrity hot rodder and owner of the famous Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, is opening a sprawling new venue that will combine restaurant, bar, and entertainment. Star of the one-time Discovery Channel TV show Fast N' Loud, Rawlings is teaming up again with Refined Hospitality Concepts (Primo's MX...
Artist and Dallas restaurant family will be featured at MS fundraiser
An artist and a Dallas restaurant family will be featured at an annual multiple sclerosis fundraiser in Dallas. According to a release, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will present four awards at its "Together for a Cure" fundraiser luncheon including its Spirit of Hope award, which will go to Anna Lombardi Daigle and the Lombardi Family, known for restaurants such as Taverna, Toulouse, Bistro 31, and Lombardi Cucina Italia.
Homey Duncanville diner Kim & Jenny’s Cafe gets second lease on life
A Duncanville diner that's been in business for more than 31 years has a new owner ready to give it some wow. Called Kim & Jenny's Cafe, it's a breakfast-and-lunch spot at 450 E. Wheatland Rd. recently taken over by Bryan Kaeser, who owns two other Duncanville establishments: burger & beer spot Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, and Black & Bitter Coffee and Books. Kaeser was also a founding owner of Dallas Beer Kitchen, a craft beer spot on Greenville Avenue, which closed in 2018.
Dyson's first try-before-you-buy Demo Store Owner Center makes U.S. debut in Dallas
A futuristic new store is encouraging people to test out hair dryers, vacuums, air purifiers, and more before they commit to a high-dollar purchase. The first Dyson Demo Store Owner Center in the United States debuted in Dallas' Shops at Park Lane shopping center on Thursday, August 25. According to...
Longtime Dallas BBQ joint smokes the competition in H-E-B's quest for Texas' best
A Dallas-based maker of restaurant-quality barbecue rub earned some extra sizzle as the third-place winner in this year’s H‑E‑B Quest for Texas Best competition. Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que tied for third place in the contest, snagging a $10,000 prize and the opportunity to have its barbecue rub sold in H-E-B stores.
Experience luxury at West Village's ultra-cool new watch boutique
Dallas' West Village is getting a bunch of new (retail) tenants that you'll want to visit this summer, and then well into fall. Looking to update your timepiece? The newly opened Jack Mason has enticing options and makes watches for enthusiasts of all levels. Whether just starting your watch wardrobe...
Flower Child restaurant sibling Culinary Dropout to debut in Dallas
A new restaurant from a highly successful restaurant group is making its Dallas debut: Called Culinary Dropout, it's a casual gastropub with a quirky, rock 'n' roll atmosphere, comfort food, and cocktails, and it's opening in Dallas' Design District. The opening is a ways off: According to a release, it'll...
Spooky national Halloween pop-up experience is coming to one DFW-area bar
A special pop-up with a Halloween theme is hitting nine bars across the U.S., including one in the Dallas-Fort Worth area: Called Black Lagoon, it's an immersive Halloween pop-up bar concept that will hit nine U.S. cities this fall, and that includes Nickel City, the Fort Worth outlet of the Austin-based neighborhood bar chain.
Fill up on the 17 most delectable Dallas food events of fall 2022
Time to put away the summer bikinis and bring out the comfy caftans of fall, because this season in Dallas is a feeding frenzy. No matter what kind of cuisine you crave — burgers, veggies, tailgating snacks, or fair fare — there's a fête or festival for that. Add in all the wine and beer events, and your cup (and schedule) will runneth over. Here are the top events heating up the fall food scene.
Dallas-based Vonlane ramps up luxury bus service across Texas
In welcome news for Texas travelers seeking alternatives to flying or filling their tanks, Dallas-based Vonlane has ramped up service to major cities across the Lone Star State. The luxury bus operator has introduced two new departures, for example, from Fort Worth to and from Austin and Houston (for a...
Fun Frisco weekend trip ideas to keep the summer fun going strong
Kids are back in school, the sun is setting a little earlier, and football season is just around the corner. But there’s still lots of summer fun left in Frisco, and plenty of time to check a few more boxes off your seasonal bucket list. Plan a weekend trip...
Score early bird tickets to CultureMap's new signature event, The Tailgate
In Texas, tailgating is more than just a get-together in a parking lot — it’s a lifestyle. CultureMap is celebrating this autumnal season of sports with The Tailgate, an all-out party devoted to a favorite Texas pastime. It all goes down on October 13 at The Empire Room...
These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Glimpses of fall appear on this week’s event list. There’s a “fall tasting series” that launches at a Dallas hotel restaurant, a restaurant special to celebrate National Red Wine Day, and one of the first big food and wine festivals of the season. But it’s still officially summer, which means warm weather flavors continue to dominate. A seafood and wine pairing dinner, taqueria pop-up, and a special on a famous frozen beverage round out the list.
Does Dallas' Greenville Avenue really need a Starbucks coffee shop? Why yes.
Starbucks has been in expansion mode, opening a number of new stores around Dallas including a high-profile location at 1827 Greenville Ave., in the former Taco Cabana space. Despite the gentrifying effect Starbucks has on any neighborhood where they open, it's become fashionable in certain circles to complain about Starbucks, usually in the more entitled neighborhoods where coffee shops are common. (In non-wealthy or transitioning neighborhoods, they're enthusiastically welcomed.) Complaining about Starbucks is an easy way to show you're an independent thinker (irony), superior to the unwashed hordes who line up whenever a Starbucks opens. You're a man of wealth and taste.
Luxe Dallas lifestyle shop Saint Bernard to debut in Texas city's hot shopping district
A Dallas transplant soon will be welcomed into one of San Antonio's prime shopping districts: Saint Bernard, the popular ski-inspired lifestyle brand, is will open in The Shops at Lincoln Heights on Thursday, September 8. This will be the store's fourth full brick-and-mortar location, after the Dallas-Lovers Lane/Inwood Village flagship,...
These are the 12 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
Some of the biggest venues across Dallas will be in use this weekend, but the acts playing there each appeal to certain groups of music fans. The eight concerts, all of which feature national or international bands/singers, will be joined by a trio of local theater productions and a unique dance production.
Dallas designer serves up new sustainable loungewear brand inspired by Juicy Couture
Dallas-born designer Monica Millington is launching a new loungewear brand that, she hopes, will provide an ethical alternative to fast fashion while playing on millennial nostalgia. Called Sette, it's a line of sustainable, unisex loungewear officially launching online Saturday, August 27. The brand consists of two collections: the Sweat Sette...
Wood-fired pizza chain with cool pour-your-own taproom smokes into Frisco
A new pizza concept is making its Texas debut: Called Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom, it's a fast-casual chain founded in Minnesota endowing Frisco with a location in a 5,000-square-foot space at the Stonebriar Mall. According to a release, it'll open in fall 2022. Smokin' Oak specializes in pizza,...
