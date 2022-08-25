ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

CultureMap Dallas

Luscious customizable cinnamon rolls restaurant headed for Mesquite

A concept that specializes in cinnamon rolls is opening in Mesquite: Cinnaholic, an innovative chain based in Atlanta and one of the fastest growing plant-based concepts in the country, will open at 1300 N. Town East Blvd., at the intersection of Independence Drive, where it will serve their famous customizable cinnamon rolls and other desserts seven days a week.
MESQUITE, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Artist and Dallas restaurant family will be featured at MS fundraiser

An artist and a Dallas restaurant family will be featured at an annual multiple sclerosis fundraiser in Dallas. According to a release, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will present four awards at its "Together for a Cure" fundraiser luncheon including its Spirit of Hope award, which will go to Anna Lombardi Daigle and the Lombardi Family, known for restaurants such as Taverna, Toulouse, Bistro 31, and Lombardi Cucina Italia.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Homey Duncanville diner Kim & Jenny’s Cafe gets second lease on life

A Duncanville diner that's been in business for more than 31 years has a new owner ready to give it some wow. Called Kim & Jenny's Cafe, it's a breakfast-and-lunch spot at 450 E. Wheatland Rd. recently taken over by Bryan Kaeser, who owns two other Duncanville establishments: burger & beer spot Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, and Black & Bitter Coffee and Books. Kaeser was also a founding owner of Dallas Beer Kitchen, a craft beer spot on Greenville Avenue, which closed in 2018.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Fill up on the 17 most delectable Dallas food events of fall 2022

Time to put away the summer bikinis and bring out the comfy caftans of fall, because this season in Dallas is a feeding frenzy. No matter what kind of cuisine you crave — burgers, veggies, tailgating snacks, or fair fare — there's a fête or festival for that. Add in all the wine and beer events, and your cup (and schedule) will runneth over. Here are the top events heating up the fall food scene.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Glimpses of fall appear on this week’s event list. There’s a “fall tasting series” that launches at a Dallas hotel restaurant, a restaurant special to celebrate National Red Wine Day, and one of the first big food and wine festivals of the season. But it’s still officially summer, which means warm weather flavors continue to dominate. A seafood and wine pairing dinner, taqueria pop-up, and a special on a famous frozen beverage round out the list.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Does Dallas' Greenville Avenue really need a Starbucks coffee shop? Why yes.

Starbucks has been in expansion mode, opening a number of new stores around Dallas including a high-profile location at 1827 Greenville Ave., in the former Taco Cabana space. Despite the gentrifying effect Starbucks has on any neighborhood where they open, it's become fashionable in certain circles to complain about Starbucks, usually in the more entitled neighborhoods where coffee shops are common. (In non-wealthy or transitioning neighborhoods, they're enthusiastically welcomed.) Complaining about Starbucks is an easy way to show you're an independent thinker (irony), superior to the unwashed hordes who line up whenever a Starbucks opens. You're a man of wealth and taste.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 12 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

Some of the biggest venues across Dallas will be in use this weekend, but the acts playing there each appeal to certain groups of music fans. The eight concerts, all of which feature national or international bands/singers, will be joined by a trio of local theater productions and a unique dance production.
DALLAS, TX
